Amazon Prime shuts down FreeVee, ramping up Prime Video instead

Amazon’s FreeVee platform has been a free, ad-supported streaming service for consumers since it was first introduced in 2019.

Now, Amazon has decided to phase out the streaming platform, instead focusing on ramping up its Prime Video offerings.

“We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST Channels, and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

“To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select Originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST Channels – all available on Prime Video.”

What happens now?

Over the next few weeks, Amazon will start directing viewers away from FreeVee and over to Prime Video.

Consumers will be able to access all of the FreeVee originals, as well as all other content from the platform, on Prime Video. The goal is to have all streaming content in one location, making Prime Video accessible to more than just Prime members.

FreeVee has been available in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Austria, and the shows and movies will still be available for viewers. Now, FreeVee streamers will head to Prime Video – even if they don’t have a Prime membership – and access the “Watch for Free” content.

The decision to shut down FreeVee comes just about a year since Amazon announced it would debut a tier of Prime Video that featured ad-supported content – essentially taking the place of free, ad-supported streamer.