All work, no play: Inside the growing trend of unused PTO

Nearly one in four U.S. workers (23%) didn’t take a single vacation day last year, even though most have paid time off.

Although 82 % of workers report having PTO, many use very little: 42% took just 1-10 days off and only 18% took more than 15 days.

The top reasons for skipping time off include heavy workload (43%), feeling they don’t have enough PTO (34%), fear of falling behind (30%) and guilt/pressure to stay committed (29%).

It sounds almost paradoxical: many employees have paid time off (PTO) built into their jobs, yet a recent survey shows a surprisingly large share of workers aren’t using it.

According to FlexJobs’ “Work & PTO Pressure Report,” nearly one in four U.S. workers — 23% — didn’t take a single vacation day in the past year. That means even when you have paid time off on paper, actually taking it (and feeling comfortable doing so) can be a different story.

If you’re a consumer simply trying to rest and recharge, these findings are worth knowing: they hint at how work culture, workload and policy-vs-practice gaps play a big role in whether your PTO ever really becomes “time off.”

“Most employees have some form of paid time off, but there’s a big difference between a company that offers this benefit and one that actually encourages workers to use it,” Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs, said in a news release.

“Without a company culture that supports rest, many workers feel they can’t really step away without risking their professional reputation.”

The survey

The survey behind these findings was conducted by FlexJobs between August 18 and August 31, 2025, with 3,063 U.S. respondents.

The respondents reflect a cross-section of workers who report whether they have PTO, how many days they actually take, and the attitudes/cultural pressures around taking time off. The report also breaks down types of PTO policies (accrued, fixed, unlimited, etc.) and links them to how much time people take.

While the survey gives helpful data points, keep in mind it’s self-reported (so perceptions of support, encouragement or discouragement around time off factor in).

The goal: to highlight the gap between having PTO and using it.

Major findings

One of the starkest facts: 23% of respondents took zero vacation days in the past year.

Meanwhile, although 82% say they have PTO, many take only a handful of days: 21% took one to five days; another 21% took six to 10; 17 % took about 11-15; only 18 % took more than 15 days.

In other words, just because PTO is offered doesn’t automatically mean you’ll use it — or feel you can use it.

The survey also breaks down types of PTO policies: 42% of workers say they have an “accrued PTO” system; 17% a fixed-day model; 12% a use-it-or-lose-it policy; 11% unlimited PTO; and 18% say they have no PTO at all.

And the reasons for not taking time off? Top answers include:

A workload too heavy to justify time away (43%)

Insufficient PTO (34%)

Fear of falling behind (30%)

Feeling guilty or pressured to show commitment (29%)

Employer being unclear or not supportive of taking leave (19%)



What does this mean for workers?

First: check not just whether you have PTO, but whether you feel genuinely able to use it. If your team culture, manager expectations, or workload make it tricky to take a week away, that benefit is less valuable.

Second: taking little or no time off may contribute to burnout, lower job satisfaction, or decreased wellbeing. The survey underscores that rest isn’t just a perk — it’s a genuine part of work-life balance.

Third: if you’re job-hunting or negotiating job offers, look beyond “PTO included” and ask: How does the company treat time off in practice? Are people encouraged to unplug? Will their absence lead to extra pressure when they return? The survey suggests the difference between “PTO policy” and “PTO practice” really matters.