Solata Food is recalling Fresh Spinach bagged salads

Solata Food is recalling its “Fresh Spinach” bagged salads because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

It’s just the latest in a number of recent recalls tied to that pathogen.

The recalled “Fresh Spinach” was distributed in retail stores. The product comes in various sizes and with various brand names. All packages have lot numbers # 40606 and 11006 on the package and with an expiration date of 6/20/24 and 6/24/24 stamped on the side. The product UPC codes can be found here.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with these products.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Market Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of L. monocytogenes in a 9-ounce package of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Production of the product has been suspended

What to do

Consumers who have purchased 9-ounce packages of Bogopa “Fresh Spinach.” Or any Spinach listed below are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (845) 393-0089.