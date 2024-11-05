New DoorDash/Lyft partnership comes with perks for consumers

DoorDash and Lyft have announced a new partnership that will help consumers score discounts and benefits from both companies.

The one catch: consumers must be signed up to DoorDash’s membership program, DashPass, and link their DoorDash and Lyft accounts to receive the perks.

"Since the launch of DashPass, we’ve been focused on building a membership program that provides tremendous value by helping people save on everything from restaurant meals to groceries to entertainment,” said Prabir Adarkar, president and COO at DoorDash.

"Members enjoy $0 delivery fees, and get streaming with Max included at no additional cost with the DashPass Annual Plan. Our partnership with Lyft, a leader in the transportation space, gives DashPass members yet another way to save on the things that matter most to them."

What are the perks?

Each month, DashPass members who link their Lyft accounts to their DoorDash accounts will be able to get member benefits from both companies.

These include:

5% on-demand Lyft rides and 10% off scheduled airport rides – up to four per month combined

Two free Priority Pickup upgrades from DoorDash per month

A three-month free trial of a DashPass membership for new members

In addition, DashPass members who link their accounts before the end of the year will receive a special bonus:

50% off up to four scheduled airport rides (up to $25 per ride) through the end of the year

50% off one DoorDash order (up to $10)

What are the DashPass benefits?

If you’ve been considering a DashPass membership, but you’re not sure if it’s right for you, here is a breakdown of what you’ll receive:

$0 delivery fees on all eligible orders – including food, groceries, convenience, alcohol, and more

Members-only discount offers throughout the year

Reduced service fees on eligible orders

5% back in DoorDash credits on eligible pickup orders

Discounts on Max subscriptions

DashPass will cost you $8/month or $96/year, though there are some discounts to be found here, too. While this new partnership with Lyft will give consumers their first three months free, those who have certain Chase credit cards can get a membership for free.

Students can also get a discounted rate for their DashPass membership, as the delivery company offers a $4.99/month student plan. Additionally, students who subscribe to Chegg Study Pack or Chegg Study get free DashPass memberships.