McDonald’s brings back the fried apple pie for a limited time

McDonald’s will bring back its iconic fried apple pie for a limited time beginning June 23.

The return marks the first widespread U.S. release of the dessert in more than three decades.

The company says the promotion is part of its celebration of America’s 250th birthday next month.

America’s upcoming 250th anniversary celebration is a time for nostalgia, and McDonald’s is turning back the clock. In celebration of the event, McDonald’s has announced the return of its original fried apple pie to most U.S. restaurants for a limited time beginning June 23.

The revival marks the first nationwide return of the fan-favorite dessert in more than 30 years.

McDonald’s replaced the fried version with a baked apple pie in 1992 as the fast-food industry responded to growing consumer concerns about nutrition and fat content. Since then, the original fried pie has developed a near-mythical status among longtime customers who have spent decades calling for its comeback.

Tied to the celebration

The company said the promotion is tied to the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration, the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. McDonald’s described the fried apple pie as a classic piece of Americana and a fitting way to commemorate the milestone.

Originally introduced in 1968 alongside the Big Mac, the fried apple pie was developed from a recipe created by Tennessee McDonald’s franchisee Litton Cochran and his wife, Jo. The hand-held dessert featured a crispy fried crust wrapped around a warm apple filling and quickly became one of the chain’s signature menu items.

The returning pie will feature the same fried preparation that many customers remember, with McDonald’s highlighting its use of American-grown apples. The item will be available while supplies last, and the company has not indicated whether the return could become permanent.

Going viral on social media

The announcement has already generated excitement on social media, where fans have celebrated the comeback and urged McDonald’s to keep the dessert on menus beyond the anniversary promotion.

To further promote the return, McDonald’s plans to unveil a 35-foot-tall fried apple pie installation near Chicago, adding another nostalgic element to its 250th birthday festivities.

The fried apple pie’s return is the latest example of fast-food chains tapping into nostalgia, as they seek to attract customers with familiar menu favorites. Most recently, some Pizza Hut franchises reverted to 1990s styling and menus.