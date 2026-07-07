In-N-Out Burger is opening 6 new restaurants across 5 states

Six new locations: In-N-Out is expanding with six new restaurants across five states while maintaining its slow-growth strategy.

Customers keep coming back: Fresh ingredients, a simple menu, and affordable prices helped In-N-Out earn Yelp's top burger chain ranking.

Save on your order: Try the Not-So-Secret Menu, skip combos you don't need, and focus on overall value.

In-N-Out Burger is continuing its slow but steady expansion, announcing six new restaurants across five states while sticking to the strategy that has made it one of America's most beloved fast-food chains.

The California-based burger chain recently earned another major accolade, claiming the No. 1 spot on Yelp's list of America's best burger chains, beating larger competitors like The Habit Burger Grill, Shake Shack, Culver's, Five Guys, McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's. Yelp's rankings were based on more than 119,000 customer reviews across chains with at least 100 locations.

Where In-N-Out is opening next

In-N-Out has listed the following restaurants as "opening soon," although exact grand opening dates haven't been announced.

Commerce, California - 6233 Telegraph Ave.

Stockton, California - 10537 Trinity Parkway

Madison, Tennessee (Nashville area) - 1900 Gallatin Pike North

San Tan Valley, Arizona - 33375 N. Gary Road

St. George, Utah - 4643 S. Pioneer Road

Twin Falls, Idaho - 1965 Blue Lakes Blvd. North

Despite expanding into additional Western and Southern states (including Colorado, Texas, Idaho, and Tennessee) the family-owned chain says it has no plans to expand to the East Coast. Company president Lynsi Snyder has said In-N-Out won't sacrifice quality simply to grow faster.

Why In-N-Out continues to stand out

Unlike many fast-food chains that regularly introduce new sandwiches and limited-time offers, In-N-Out has built its reputation on consistency.

The menu has remained remarkably simple for decades, allowing restaurants to focus on fresh ingredients, fast service, and quality control. That commitment has earned the company a loyal following, with many customers praising not only the burgers but also the value.

Three ways to save money on your next visit

Order from the "Not-So-Secret Menu." Animal Style burgers and fries, Protein Style burgers wrapped in lettuce, grilled cheese sandwiches, chopped chilis, and extra-toasted buns are all available even though they aren't listed on the main menu.

Skip combo meals if you don't need everything. If you're not planning to order fries or a drink, purchasing items individually typically cost less than automatically ordering a combo.

Compare value—not just price. While many fast-food meals now approach or exceed $15, In-N-Out continues to receive praise from customers who say it delivers one of the best values in fast food thanks to fresh ingredients, generous portions, and relatively affordable prices.

The bottom line

As In-N-Out expands into more communities, new customers will finally get the chance to see what the hype is about.

For longtime fans, the chain's continued success is proof that sticking to fresh ingredients, a simple menu, and reasonable prices can still be a winning formula — even as fast-food prices continue to climb.