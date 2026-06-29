Free Slurpees are back as the iconic drink turns 60

7-Eleven is celebrating the Slurpee's 60th anniversary with its first-ever "Slurpee Date" concept.

Customers can get a free small Slurpee on July 11 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

The celebration also includes a new limited-time Mountain Dew Confetti Chill Slurpee flavor and special in-store experiences at select locations.

For many people, grabbing a Slurpee on a hot summer day is a familiar tradition.

This year, 7-Eleven is hoping to turn that simple stop into something even more memorable. As the iconic frozen drink marks its 60th anniversary, the convenience store chain is celebrating with a new campaign centered around "Slurpee Dates" — a lighthearted way to encourage friends, couples, and even first dates to share the experience together.

The campaign coincides with the annual Slurpee Day celebration on July 11, when participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores across the country will once again offer customers a free small Slurpee.

According to the company, the goal is to celebrate six decades of the frozen drink while creating new memories for fans.

“Very few brands become part of people’s childhoods, everyday routines, and memories across generations like Slurpee has over the last 60 years. From first Slurpee drinks to family traditions, Slurpee has been there for countless moments of joy and connection,” Brandon Brown, senior vice president, Fresh Foods and Beverages at 7-Eleven, Inc., said in a news release.

“As we celebrate this milestone Slurpee Day and create new ways for fans to connect, we want to recognize the customers who have turned a simple icy drink into a beloved cultural icon.”

The details

The new "Slurpee Date" concept is designed as a casual alternative to more elaborate date plans. To help promote the idea, 7-Eleven has partnered with reality TV personality and creator JaNa Craig, who says the relaxed atmosphere of sharing a Slurpee can make first dates feel less intimidating.

On July 11, select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations will host special Slurpee Date experiences featuring outdoor photo-op benches, on-site photographers, and commemorative keepsakes for visitors. Those locations will also hand out limited-edition bedazzled double straws inspired by the Slurpee brand's diamond anniversary, while supplies last.

The anniversary celebration also introduces a new limited-time flavor: Mountain Dew Confetti Chill. The frozen drink combines citrus flavor with notes of sweet vanilla icing for what 7-Eleven describes as a lemon birthday cake-inspired treat. Customers can enjoy the flavor in commemorative 60th anniversary Slurpee cups and add colorful sugar crystals as a topping.

What this means for shoppers

For consumers, the promotion offers a few different ways to take part in the celebration.

The free small Slurpee available on July 11 provides an easy way to join in, while fans looking for something new can try the limited-time Confetti Chill flavor before it leaves stores later this summer.

Those who happen to visit one of the select event locations may also have the chance to take home exclusive keepsakes from the anniversary celebration.

Overall, the promotion gives longtime Slurpee fans — and anyone curious about the milestone — a few extra reasons to stop by their local store this July.