Feds issue new rules that clear the way for air taxis

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a final rule, clearing the way for a new type of aircraft – the first such introduction since helicopters were approved in the 1940s. The new type of aircraft is called “powered lift” and will be used for air taxi services and to deliver cargo.

The new aircraft type has characteristics of both airplanes and helicopters. It flies like an airplane but takes off and lands vertically, like a helicopter.

The rule also addresses operational requirements, including minimum safe altitudes and required visibility. The FAA said the rule is the final piece in the puzzle for safely introducing these aircraft in the near term.

The agency said it expects there will be many uses for the new aircraft type, from transporting passengers in urban areas and short-haul operations such as air ambulance services and cargo operations to potentially serving smaller communities over time.

“The FAA will continue to prioritize the safety of our system as we work to seamlessly integrate innovative technology and operations,” said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker. “This final rule provides the necessary framework to allow powered lift aircraft to safely operate in our airspace.”

Will cruise at 200 MPH

Publicly announcing the new aircraft at an event in Las Vegas, Whitaker unveiled a full-size model of the powered lift, designed by Joby Aviation, a California firm. The company said the six-rotor craft will cruise at a speed of around 200 MPH. Company officials said they hope to begin using their vehicles next year but said it is not yet certified for carrying passengers.

The FAA said it previously determined it could certify powered lift using existing regulations and updated other regulations so air taxis could be used commercially. In 22023, the agency released a blueprint for how Urban Air Mobility vehicles will operate, which the FAA said is a key element in maturing the overall AAM concept.

The FAA said a new pilot-training and qualifications rule was needed because existing regulations did not address this new category of aircraft. The rule provides a comprehensive framework for certifying the initial cadre of powered-lift instructors and pilots.

The rule also: