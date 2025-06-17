Amazon announces Prime Day dates

Amazon Prime Day expands to a 96-hour event from July 8 to 11, offering deals across all categories.

New features include “Today’s Big Deals,” exclusive daily drops, and enhanced perks for young adults.

Early access and additional benefits like fuel discounts, grocery savings, and cashback rewards already underway.



Amazon’s Prime Day promotion is fast approaching and this year, it will ge twice as long and feature more deals. The annual head start on Black Friday will run for 96 hours, from July 8 at 12:01 a.m. PDT through July 11.

One of the additions to Prime Day 2025 is “Today’s Big Deals”, a series of themed daily promotions showcasing some of the event’s most popular offers. These limited-time deals debut daily at midnight PDT and are available only while supplies last. Highlights include savings on top-tier brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s.

Young adults aged 18–24 are also getting a special spotlight. Through Amazon’s relaunched Prime for Young Adults, members can enjoy a six-month free trial, and then half-price membership ($7.49/month). They also gain access to perks like 5% cash back, personalized savings features, and early access to curated college dorm deals.

Early deals already live

Amazon will also get an early start, offering deep discounts in the weeks leading up to Prime Day. Some of the offers include:

Amazon brands: Up to 30% off Amazon Basics and Essentials products, with prices starting at just $3.

Amazon devices: Discounts up to 50% off select smart home gear, including Blink, Ring, Fire TVs, and Kindle bundles.

Small businesses: Early Prime Day deals from indie brands like LuxClub, OREI, and Think Tank Scholar, available now through July 6.

Cashback bonanza: Prime Visa cardholders can instantly earn up to $200 in gift cards and 10% back on select deals.

Fuel Discounts: From July 3 to 6, members get $1 off per gallon at over 7,500 bp, Amoco, and ampm stations. Year-round savings of $0.10 per gallon are also available.

Students, parents, and teachers can take advantage of discounts through Amazon’s Back to School and Off to College Shops. These include school tech, supplies and fashion.