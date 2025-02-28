Alexa is getting smarter and will soon help you order groceries, Amazon claims

Amazon is launching Alexa+, an upgraded version of its AI-powered assistant, designed to be smarter, more conversational, and capable of handling complex tasks like making dinner reservations or ordering groceries.

The new service, powered by Amazon’s proprietary AI model, Amazon Bedrock, aims to create a highly personalized user experience by learning individual preferences over time.

A more personalized assistant

According to Panos Panay, Amazon’s Senior Vice President of Devices & Services, Alexa+ is meant to feel "less like interacting with technology and more like engaging with an insightful friend."

The AI assistant can control smart home devices, play music, and order groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market. But it also remembers user preferences to provide more tailored recommendations.

“She knows what you’ve bought, what you’ve listened to, the videos you’ve watched, the address you ship things to, and how you like to pay,” Panay wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

Users can also train Alexa+ by telling it details such as family recipes, important dates, and dietary preferences. This allows the assistant to make smarter suggestions.

“For example, if you are planning a dinner for the family, Alexa+ can remember that you love pizza, your daughter is vegetarian, and your partner is gluten-free, to suggest a recipe or restaurant,” Panay explained.

Pricing and availability

Amazon will offer Alexa+ for $19.99 per month, but Amazon Prime members will get access for free as part of their $139 yearly membership.

The new service will initially be available on Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21 devices before expanding to other models.

Amazon joins the AI race

Amazon is arriving late to the AI assistant competition, as rivals like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini have already been widely used in consumer AI applications. However, with 600 million Alexa-powered devices already in consumers' hands, Amazon hopes Alexa+ will gain a strong foothold in the AI market.

As AI assistants become more advanced, Alexa+ represents Amazon’s effort to stay relevant and offer users a more helpful and intelligent home assistant experience.