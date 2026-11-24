A camera that flies: Ring's new $250 security drone can patrol rooms, investigate alerts, and send video to your phone.

There's an ongoing cost: A compatible Ring Protect subscription is required, adding to the overall expense.

Privacy matters: The drone records inside your home, making camera settings and household privacy important considerations.

Imagine getting an alert on your phone that something triggered your home security system. But instead of checking a stationary camera, you send a small drone to fly through your house to investigate the issue.

That's the idea behind Amazon's new Ring Drone Cam, a $249.99 flying security camera expected to begin shipping January 27, 2027, pending regulatory authorization.

Amazon also introduced a $999.99 Rover Cam, which is basically a wheeled security robot designed to patrol businesses. Both the Rover and the drone use artificial intelligence to navigate their surroundings and investigate any potential problems.

But before turning your home into the Jetsons and spending hundreds of dollars on this technology, there are a few things consumers should understand.

What the $250 drone actually does

Unlike traditional Ring cameras that stay mounted in one fixed location, the Drone Cam can fly from room to room in your home.

It can follow customized routes that you setup, respond when compatible Ring alarms or sensors are triggered, and even send 2K video to your phone. The drone can even check whether or not you forgot to close a window while you're away.

But there are some limitations. According to Ring, the drone can fly for only up to eight minutes per charge before having to return to its docking station.

It's also designed for indoor use, not for going outside in the weather to monitor your driveway or backyard. And although the drone can investigate suspicious activity, it cannot physically stop an intruder…yet.

The subscription cost matters

The $249.99 purchase price isn't necessarily your total cost of ownership.

Ring has confirmed that you’ll need a Ring Protect subscription to use the drone's connected security features. As for the costs, NBC News reported that Ring representatives quoted a subscription price of $5 per month, or $60 annually.

Doing the quick math, that's another $300 over five years, bringing the combined cost to own this thing at approximately $550. However, be sure to confirm which Ring plan supports the drone. Also, if you already own Ring products, check to see if an existing subscription might already provide the required coverage you need.

Three things to check before buying

Think about where the camera will fly: The drone is designed to navigate around furniture and other obstacles, but its eight-minute flight limit makes it better suited for quick security checks rather than continuous surveillance. If you primarily want to monitor your front door or one room, a less expensive stationary camera is probably sufficient. Understand the privacy settings: Ring says the drone's camera turns off while docked and begins recording when a flight is triggered. Still, consumers should review recording settings, account security, and who has access to the video. Consider whether you really want a camera flying through bedrooms and other private areas. Don't rush to buy the first generation: The Drone Cam is expected to ship January 27, 2027, but the device still requires FCC authorization. Waiting for independent reviews could reveal how well it navigates real homes, how loud it is, and whether the eight-minute battery life is practical.

So…is it worth the $250?

For homeowners with multiple rooms and who already have an existing Ring security system, a flying camera could provide coverage that would otherwise require several stationary cameras.

But for shoppers who simply want to monitor a doorway, hallway, or living room, traditional security cameras may accomplish the same basic job for considerably less money.

The bottom line: Ring's flying camera is impressive technology, but the smartest purchase depends on whether you actually need a camera that flies around or just a camera that simply works.