Amazon Prime refunds can now reach $200 — here's who gets paid

Amazon Prime refunds are getting bigger: Eligible customers can now receive up to $200, up from the previous $51 maximum.

Millions more customers qualify: The expanded settlement includes some Prime members who used between 11 and 20 Prime benefits during a 12-month period.

Already got $51? Don't ignore this: Some consumers who received the original maximum refund could eventually get another payment of up to $149.

Thought your Amazon Prime settlement check was a one-and-done? Maybe not.

A federal court has approved major changes to Amazon's $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), potentially putting substantially more money in the pockets of Prime customers.

The biggest change: The maximum refund is increasing from $51 to $200.

ConsumerAffairs reported in July that eligible Prime customers had until July 27 to claim refunds of up to $51 under the original settlement terms.

Now the FTC says Amazon hasn’t met their minimum payout threshold on this settlement and millions of additional consumers will now qualify for automatic refunds.

The next round of automatic payments starts Oct. 1.

Why is Amazon sending refunds?

The refunds stem from Amazon's 2025 settlement with the FTC over allegations that the company enrolled millions of consumers in Prime without their consent and made the subscription unnecessarily difficult to cancel.

Amazon agreed to pay $2.5 billion to resolve the case, including $1.5 billion earmarked for consumer refunds and a $1 billion civil penalty.

Amazon has already distributed more than $845 million to consumers, according to the FTC. But a federal court has now approved changes designed to get more of the remaining settlement money into consumers' hands.

Who qualifies for a refund?

Under the expanded rules, you generally must meet the following requirements.

You must be a U.S. Amazon Prime customer who signed up through one of the enrollment processes challenged by the FTC, or tried unsuccessfully to cancel online between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025.

You also must have used no more than 20 Prime benefits during any 12-month period after enrolling. Prime benefits can include things such as Prime Video and Prime Music.

Previously, some automatic refunds were limited to customers who used fewer Prime benefits. The new rules expand payments to millions of additional consumers who used between 11 and 20 benefits during a 12-month period.

The best part for consumers is if you're eligible, there's nothing you need to do.

Amazon will send payments automatically by PayPal, Venmo, or mailed check. Payments must be accepted within 60 days.

Already received $51? You could get more

This is arguably the biggest change for consumers who followed the original settlement.

Under the previous terms, the maximum refund was $51. The revised settlement increases the total potential refund to $200.

If enough money remains in the consumer refund fund after the upcoming payments are distributed, Amazon will send supplemental payments of up to $149 to eligible consumers who already accepted an earlier payment.

Those additional payments are expected to begin by April 2027.

So if you already received $51, don't assume your Amazon Prime settlement money is finished.

Watch out for Amazon refund scams

Whenever millions of consumers are expecting money from a major company, scammers aren't far behind.

The FTC says it is not contacting consumers about these refunds. It’s also worth noting that Amazon will never ask you to pay a fee to receive settlement money.

Make it your default to be suspicious of any unexpected calls, texts, or emails claiming you need to pay money, provide financial information, or act immediately to unlock your Amazon refund.

For legitimate automatic payments, eligible consumers don't need to submit another claim or pay anyone. So if someone says they can help you get your Amazon refund for a fee, that's a major red flag.