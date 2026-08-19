Amazon is bringing drone delivery to nearly 500 cities

Amazon plans to expand Prime Air drone delivery to nearly 500 U.S. cities and towns by the end of 2026.

Millions of eligible items, including groceries, electronics, and household products, can arrive in as little as 30 minutes.

Drone delivery is already available in parts of seven states, with new locations including Syracuse, New York, planned soon.

Getting an Amazon package delivered to your door could soon look a little different.

Amazon says its Prime Air drone delivery service is expanding to nearly 500 cities and towns across the U.S. by the end of 2026. That's roughly six times the size of its current footprint and could bring the service to tens of millions of customers.

“Customers already turn to Amazon for fast Same- and Next-Day Delivery, and Prime Air provides them an even speedier option when they need it, with deliveries in as fast as 30 minutes,” David Carbon, vice president of Amazon Prime Air, said in a news release.

“We've already delivered hundreds of thousands of packages to customers by drone this year, and by the end of 2026 we plan to reach customers in nearly 500 cities and towns. We're pairing the convenience of ultrafast drone delivery with the low prices and selection customers love about Amazon.”

Here's how Prime Air works

The service currently operates from 11 locations across 10 U.S. metro areas, including parts of Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. Each Prime Air site makes deliveries in an area of approximately 175 square miles.

Amazon says it plans to launch in the Chicago, Syracuse, Cleveland, Atlanta, and Boise metro areas soon, with additional communities expected later this year.

The selection is also broader than you might expect. Eligible products include groceries, medications, cosmetics, electronics, and household goods. Nearly all items weighing fice pounds or less that can fit inside a large shoebox are eligible, according to Amazon. That represents more than 60% of the items customers most frequently purchase from the site.

While deliveries can arrive in 30 minutes, most take around an hour.

There are delivery fees, too. Prime members get free drone delivery on orders of $50 or more, while orders under $50 have a $2.99 fee. Non-Prime customers pay $4.99.

What this means for shoppers

For consumers who live in an eligible area, Prime Air could provide another option when waiting for a traditional delivery isn't ideal. The experience works through Amazon's existing app and checkout process, and customers choose their preferred delivery point when placing their first drone order.

Amazon says its drones use cameras and sensors to navigate and avoid obstacles, while a Detect-and-Avoid system monitors the surrounding airspace. The drones are fully electric, and Amazon says their onboard cameras process navigation data without tracking individuals or recording their movements.

The biggest catch for now is availability. Even within a listed ZIP code, not every address is necessarily eligible. But as Amazon expands the service, more shoppers may find that a package delivered by drone is an option at checkout.