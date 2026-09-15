Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days return October 6-7

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days will run October 6-7 with deals across more than 35 categories.

New limited-time offers will drop three times a day throughout the event.

Prime members can use Alexa for Shopping to find personalized deals and set alerts for products they want.

If your holiday shopping list is already starting to take shape, Amazon has another opportunity to save before the season gets into full swing: Prime Big Deal Days.

The two-day sale returns October 6-7, giving Prime members the chance shop exclusive deals across more than 35 categories.

The event begins October 6 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and will feature millions of deals on everything from seasonal favorites and everyday essentials to home décor, beauty products, and early holiday gifts. Amazon says the offers will include products from top brands as well as new-to-Amazon brands and trending items.

“Once fall arrives, there's so much to get ready for — the hosting, the decorating, the holiday gifting — and Prime Big Deal Days makes it easy to check it all off while saving,” Carmen Nestares, vice president of North America Marketing and Prime Tech, said in a news release.

New deals will drop throughout the event

One thing shoppers will want to keep an eye on is Amazon’s Today’s Big Deals. New limited-time offers will be released three times each day at midnight, 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. PDT.

Those deals will cover categories including beauty, technology, kitchen, fashion, and home. Amazon says participating brands will include Shark, Princess Polly, and Soundcore by ANKER, among others. Some offers will also feature new releases and products making their first appearance on Amazon.

Because these are limited-time deals, shoppers will need to act while supplies last.

Some of the additional deals Amazon is highlighting includes:

Halloween savings: Costumes and accessories starting at $5, candy favorites for under $10, plus decorations and party supplies.

Fall festivities: Everything you need for a cozy fall at home, or to host for game day will be part of the sale – cooking essentials, blankets, snack bundles, and more.

Stock up on groceries: Amazon is touting sales that include $3 Dietz and Watson salami, $1 Sabra Hummus, $1 Amazon Kitchen Pico de Gallo, $1 cherry tomatoes, and avocados at 3 for $1—with savings of up to 75% off select grocery items. Plus, Prime members get free delivery on orders over $25 in most areas.

Early deals are already available

Prime members don't necessarily have to wait until October 6 to start shopping. Amazon says a selection of early Prime Big Deal Days offers is already available, including savings on Amazon devices, books, entertainment, and seasonal merchandise.

Some of the early offers include up to 45% off select Amazon devices and bundles, while certain Blink bundles are discounted by as much as 70%. Amazon Haul also has seasonal items starting at $1, along with discounts on game-day merchandise, home décor, and fall clothing.

There are savings beyond physical products, too. Prime members who haven't previously tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free, while eligible customers can get three months of Kindle Unlimited at no cost. Prime members can also get two free Amazon First Reads Kindle books and four months of Audible Standard for 99 cents per month, with terms and conditions applying.

Amazon is also offering some promotions tied to other services. For example, Prime members can get $20 off a Grubhub order of $30 or more through October 5 with the code "DEALS20."

The company says Prime members can also receive a $1,500 Amazon Gift Card when they buy or lease an eligible new vehicle through Amazon Autos between September 15 and October 7, subject to the promotion's terms.

What shoppers should know

Prime Big Deal Days is exclusive to Prime members, so shoppers will need an active membership to access the event's deals. Amazon also offers Prime membership options for young adults and college students, including a six-month free trial for eligible 18- to 24-year-olds before the discounted membership rate begins.

Amazon is also adding shopping tools designed to make it easier to find specific deals. Alexa for Shopping can set alerts for particular products or categories and can surface deals based on a shopper's lists, previous shopping activity, and preferences.

For shoppers planning to use the event for holiday purchases, it may be worth making a list ahead of time rather than waiting until the sale begins. With new offers arriving throughout the 48-hour event, checking back during the scheduled deal drops could also uncover savings that weren't available earlier.