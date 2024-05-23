Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Automotive News

Gas Prices

Automotive News

Driving somewhere for Memorial Day weekend? Here’s what to expect.

Gas prices are falling but are slightly above last year’s level

Featured Automotive News photo

Memorial Day weekend could see record numbers of motorists on American highways and passengers in U.S. airports. AAA estimates 43.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the weekend.

Those who drive will encounter only slightly higher gasoline prices than a year ago. According to AAA, the national average price of regular gasoline is $3.61 a gallon. That compares to $3.54 a gallon a year ago.

Today’s gas prices have slowly declined over the last mont...

Read article
Featured Automotive News photo

Latest Articles

  1. These are the biggest car recalls halfway into 2024
  2. Electric vehicles spend more time in the shop than gas-powered cars
  3. No end in sight for resolving the car dealer cyberattack
  4. Interest in the Tesla cybertruck is high and low in these U.S. states
  5. How affordable is your state when it comes to repairing a vehicle after an accident?

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Gas Prices delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.