Costco books record gas sales in the third quarter

Costco reported record gasoline sales in its fiscal third quarter, showing fuel's growing role in driving customer traffic and revenue.

Lower fuel prices relative to competitors, expanding station capacity, and increased consumer price sensitivity likely contributed to the surge.

Executives said gasoline sales volumes reached an all-time high, even as economic uncertainty continued to pressure household budgets.

Since the start of the Iran war, gasoline has gotten very expensive. However, it’s cheaper at Costco.

In a nutshell, that may explain why Costco sold a record amount of gasoline during its fiscal third quarter, a milestone that reflects both the retailer's growing fuel business and consumers' continued search for value amid economic uncertainty.

During the company’s latest earnings call, company executives reported that gasoline sales volumes reached an all-time high for the period. The performance adds to evidence that fuel has become an increasingly important traffic driver for the warehouse club operator, helping attract shoppers who often make additional purchases inside stores after filling up.

Several factors appear to have contributed to the record-setting quarter. One of the most significant is Costco's longstanding strategy of pricing gasoline below that of many competing stations. As consumers remain sensitive to fuel costs, even modest savings per gallon can encourage motorists to seek out lower-priced options, particularly during periods of elevated driving activity.

The discount

Typically, Costco members can save up to 20 cents a gallon over the average gas station, according to industry estimates. However, in times of higher-than-normal prices at the pump, the discount can also be as much as 40 cents per gallon.

Costco has also continued to expand and upgrade its fuel operations. In recent years, the company has added new gas stations, expanded fueling capacity at existing locations, and extended operating hours at many sites. Those investments have reduced wait times and enabled stations to serve more customers, supporting higher sales volumes.

The retailer's membership model may also be playing a role. Because customers must generally hold a Costco membership to purchase gasoline, lower fuel prices can reinforce the value proposition of membership and encourage more frequent visits. Those trips often translate into additional spending inside warehouses.

Easy way to save money

Economic conditions may have further boosted demand. With many households carefully managing budgets, consumers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce everyday expenses. Fuel is one of the most visible and frequently purchased household costs, making discounted gasoline especially attractive.

Seasonal factors likely contributed as well. The fiscal third quarter includes part of the spring and early summer driving season, when travel activity typically increases. Strong consumer mobility, combined with Costco's competitive pricing, may have helped push fuel volumes to record levels.

The strong gasoline performance comes as Costco continues to benefit from steady membership growth and resilient consumer demand for value-oriented retailers. While fuel sales can be influenced by fluctuations in energy prices and driving patterns, the record quarter suggests Costco's investments in its gas station network are paying off.