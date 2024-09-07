Amazon and Kindle News

Write a review
Amazon plans discount store to compete with Temu and Shein

Low-price apparel and home goods to be shipped directly from China

Could Amazon be stopping Temu and Shein in their tracks? That’s what it looks like.

The king of all online retail is gearing up to launch an online storefront focused on low-priced apparel and home goods, marking its most significant effort yet to challenge much cheaper competitors like Temu and Shein.

According to The Information, Amazon intends to ship goods directly from China to consumers around the world. Until now, Amazon has maintained its competitive edge with prom...

Read article
