Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products

Latest Articles

Child-proofing your home isn't easy. Besides watching for recalls of children's products, it's also important to keep track of recalls of household products and, if your child is at all athletic, sporting goods.

It's also worth checking consumer reviews of toys and child care products.

Past Articles

January, 2024

LordRoadS of China recalls Yaomiao children’s rhinestone silver tiaras

UBBCARE recalls play yard mattresses

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula

December, 2023

Bugaboo recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers

Perch, Amusty and Bingo Deals recall dress-up playsets and prextex slime eggs

Moonseasleep recalls Moonsea pack and play mattresses

Peg Perego recalls inclined sleeper bassinets

November, 2023

Tractor Supply Company recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs

Dixon Ticonderoga recalls children’s assorted craft buttons

October, 2023

Dorel Juvenile recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers

Fisher-Price recalls Thomas & Friends wooden railway toy

The FORT recalls children’s play tents

Four deaths prompt recall of 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards

September, 2023

Make Believe Ideas recalls seven Rainbow Road Board Books

Buffalo Games recalls water beads activity kits

August, 2023

Simplay3 recalls 114,000 toddler towers

Restwell Mattress recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses

July, 2023

Pottery Barn Kids recalls Penny Convertible Cribs

November, 2022

Many toys with safety recalls are still being sold, consumer group warns

August, 2022

Huffy recalls Blue's Clues ride-on toys

Over 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers recalled

Epoch Everlasting Play recalls Kidoozie play tents and playhouses

July, 2022

Monti Kids recalls Toy Box with Bins

Konges Sløjd A/S recalls silicone baby toy bear activity toys

Clek recalls Olli and Ozzi booster seats

June, 2022

TJX Recalls Egg Chairs

Jungle Jumparoo recalls children’s toys

Manhattan Toy Company recalls activity loops

Clek recalls thousands of child seats due to choking hazard

Communicorp recalls Aflac plush promotional ducks

May, 2022

Amazon recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs

Monti Kids recalls wooden push toys

April, 2022

CTP recalls CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats

FAO Schwarz-branded Toy Wood Play Smart Robot Buddy(s) and Wood Sensory Boards recalled

PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles

March, 2022

HD Premier recalls DigitDots magnetic balls

Maison Battat recalls toddler walkers

Crate and Barrel recalls Be the Band Music Sets

ALDI recalls Bee Happy 12 Days of Craft Advent Calendars

Kelly Wynne recalls children’s handbags

Zeno recalls infant walkers

February, 2022

Valco Baby recalls Snap Duo Trend Strollers

Abbott recalls powder formulas

FDA issues major baby formula recall potentially tied to one infant death

Stack Em’ Up Books recalls children’s stackable toys

Games Workshop recalls Koyo Bounca The Squig Plush toys

January, 2022

Moor Herbs recalls Angel Formula infant formula

December, 2021

Liing and Liingo infant child seats recalled

Clek recalls Liing and Liingo infant child seats

Karmas Far recalls infant bath seats

Clek recalls Foonf and Fllo convertible child seats

October, 2021

Joovy recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers

Kohl’s recalls oversized antigravity chairs

September, 2021

Combi BabyRide Infant Car Seats recalled

Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats

SKE Outdoors recalls kids bike helmets

Wee Gallery recalls wooden tray puzzles

August, 2021

Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible child seats

TJX recalls counter stools

Able Groupe recalls products labeled as infant formula

Dollar General recalls sling loungers

July, 2021

Walgreens recalls Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets

Designed By Nature recalls various milk powder products

UPPAbaby Recalls adapters included with RumbleSeats

June, 2021

Blue Star Trading recalls children’s fishing toy games

Infant deaths prompt Fisher-Price recall of Rock ‘n Glide Soothers

Ergobaby recalls METROUS strollers

May, 2021

Cheyenne Products recalls folding chairs and barstools

TJX recalls outdoor wooden folding chairs

Kolcraft reannounces inclined sleeper accessory recall

Sauder Woodworking recalls counter height bar stools

March, 2021

Diono recalls Cambria 2 booster seats

Parker Squared recalls Shepherd Boy plush toys

Home Depot recalls Wood Windsor dining chair sets

February, 2021

Anker Play Products recalls 10-in-1 Incredible Inventions Science kit

January, 2021

Juratoys recalls toy trumpets

December, 2020

Graco recalls inclined sleeper accessories

Burley recalls child bicycle seats

Huffy recalls Torex Ride-on Toy UTVs

Kawasaki recalls model year 2021 Ninja ZX-14R motorcycles

November, 2020

Serena & Lily recalls Nash Convertible Cribs

October, 2020

Bed Bath & Beyond recalls SALT Lounge Chairs

September, 2020

Caravan Global recalls chairs

August, 2020

Communicorp recalls plush Aflac Doctor Duck

Hasbro recalls Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters

Thule recalls baby strollers

July, 2020

Manhattan Toy recalls Manhattan Ball activity toys

DaVinci issues second recall of bassinets

Belecoo baby strollers recalled

June, 2020

Costway recalls baby strollers

HON Company recalls office chairs

Island Wear Recalls Strollers

April, 2020

Manhattan Toy recalls Musical Lili Llama

March, 2020

Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters

Step2 recalls children’s grocery shopping carts

February, 2020

Kolcraft Recalls inclined sleeper accessory included with baby beds

Rooms To Go recalls Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs

Juratoys recalls bead maze toys

January, 2020

Pier 1 recalls desk chairs

Baby Trend recalls Tango Mini Strollers

Thesaurus Global Marketing recalls tricycles

December, 2019

Toysmith recalls Light-Up Magic Wands

DaVinci recalls bassinets

November, 2019

Merritt recalls Angel Guard Angel Ride car beds

Dorel China America recalls Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats

October, 2019

Soft Play recalls Spider Climb playground climbers

September, 2019

WAYB Pico child restraints recalled

Beaufort Bonnet Company recalls handmade knit dolls

RH recalls children’s chairs and stools

Pearhead recalls Ubbi Connecting Bath Toys

August, 2019

Dorel Juvenile Group USA recalls inclined sleepers

July, 2019

Britax recalls modified thru-bolt axles for use with BOB Jogging Strollers

Stokke recalls Infant Steps Bouncers

The Boppy Company recalls infant head and neck support accessories

Lidl recalls wooden grasping toys

Disney recalls “ Forky” plush toy

Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessories

June, 2019

West Marine recalls folding deck chairs

Perrigo recalls Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula

May, 2019

Toyota recalls model year 2019 Lexus ES vehicles

April, 2019

Reports of Deaths prompts recall of all Kids II Rocking Sleepers

Flying Tiger Copenhagen recalls toy train carts

Target recalls wooden toy vehicles

Infant fatalities prompt recall of Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers

Toyota recalls model year 2018 Lexus LS vehicles

February, 2019

Century Products recalls 4 million infant child seats

Target recalls toddler boots

Fisher-Price recalls children’s Power Wheels Barbie Campers

January, 2019

Shermag recalls convertible 4-in-1 crib

Dollarama recalls MONTOY Little Princess Doll

December, 2018

Manhattan Toy recalls children’s books

Skip Hop recalls convertible high chairs

November, 2018

LÍLLÉbaby recalls baby carriers

Fantasia Accessories recalls slap bracelets

Creative Sto recalls children’s toy instrument sets

October, 2018

i play recalls infant rattles

Eddie Bauer infant carriers recalled

Spiraledge recalls yoga backless chairs

September, 2018

Jimco recalls bistro chairs

TJX recalls barstools

August, 2018

BSN Sports recalls rubber critter toys

Manhattan Toy recalls toy planes

NEMO Equipment recalls Stargaze recliner chairs

July, 2018

Ross Stores recalls bistro chairs

June, 2018

Bumbleride recalls Speed 3-wheel jogging stroller

May, 2018

Jané recalls U.S. model of Jané Muum strollers

Michaels recalls spin art kits

Porsche recalls toy cars

Tobi Recalls Babynest crib bumpers

Munchkin recalls Waterpede bath toys due to choking hazard

Harmony recalls Big Boost Deluxe booster seats

April, 2018

Wild & Wolf recalls Petit Collage children’s toy xylophones

January, 2018

Hillsdale Furniture recalls bar stools

HealthPostures recalls IntimateRider chairs and RiderMate benches

October, 2017

Diono recalls a half million convertible and booster car seats

Skip Hop recalls nightlight soothers

September, 2017

DEMDACO recalls infant bib and bootie sets

August, 2017

BRIO recalls baby rattles

June, 2017

Staples recalls Hazen Mesh office chairs

Massive recall launched for Britax B-Safe infant child safety seats

May, 2017

Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani wicker furniture

Dynacraft recalls battery operated ride-on toys

Graco recalls My Ride 65 convertible child restraints

April, 2017

Osprey recalls child backpack carriers

Target recalls water absorbing toys

March, 2017

Juratoys recalls toy trolleys

Target recalls magnetic tic tac toe games

February, 2017

Britax recalls Click & Go receivers on baby strollers due to potential fall hazard

3i Corporation recalls bar chairs

January, 2017

Active Kyds recalls children’s toy shovels and garden tool sets

December, 2016

Bingo Deals recalls chicken toys

Mathew & Lauren collection crib recalled

Lexibook recalls baby bath seats/chairs

November, 2016

Human Touch recalls reclining chairs

IKEA SNIGLAR cribs recalled

October, 2016

H-E-B recalls star chairs due to fall hazard

Fiddle Diddles recalls car seat strap systems

Summer Classics recalls swivel rocking lounge chairs

LF Products recalls barstools

Chimparoo baby carriers recalled

Office Depot recalls Winsley chairs

September, 2016

Walmart recalls tripod stools

Lenny Lamb infant carriers recalled

Big 5 Sporting Goods recalls bungee chairs

Evolve 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats recalled

Baby Jogger recalls child seats

Graco recalls Milestone child seats

August, 2016

Dazzling Toys recalls chicken toys

Dorel Juvenile recalls Safety 1st strollers

ALEX Toys recalls infant building play sets

Brown Jordan Services recalls swivel patio chairs

July, 2016

Combi recalls Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints

Pacific Cycle recalls swivel wheel jogging strollers

June, 2016

The Land of Nod recalls octopus rattles

Grand Rapids Chair recalls chairs and barstools

Auldey Toys recalls Sky Rover toys

Far East Brokers recalls children’s chairs and swings

Kwik Tek recalls sleds

Cra-Z-Jewelz Ultimate Gem Jewelry Machine recalled

Traxxas recalls X-Maxx Monster Trucks and electronic speed controls

Osprey recalls child backpack carriers

TJX recalls foldable lounge chairs

May, 2016

Noble House recalls counter stools

Pacific Cycle recalls infant bicycle helmets

phil&teds recalls dash strollers

Kiddy recalls World Plus combination forward facing child restraints

Hobby Lobby recalls infant rattles

Graco recalls TurboBooster booster seats

TwinGo recalls baby carriers

Munchkin recalls Latch lightweight pacifiers & clips

April, 2016

Flying Tiger Copenhagen recalls wooden toys

Miniland Educational recalls Moogy plush toys

Staples recalls “Back in Motion” office chairs

Rainbow Play Systems reannounces recall of plastic yellow trapeze rings

Grosfillex recalls commercial side chairs and armless bar stools

Manhattan Toy recalls table top toys Due to Choking Hazard

March, 2016

Room & Board recalls Doyle arm chairs and side chairs

February, 2016

Evenflo recalls Transitions 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats

Raynor recalls office chairs

Nuna Baby Essentials recalls high chairs

Pier 1 Imports recalls swivel dining chairs

KHS America recalls children’s musical instrument

Wedgwood decorative baby rattles recalled

Dollar General recalls construction truck toy vehicles

Graco recalls ComfortSport, Ready Ride and Classic Ride child restraints

January, 2016

Britax recalls child seats with carry handle issue

West Elm recalls bar stools

School Specialty expands NeoRok stools recall

Steelcase recalls “Rocky” model swivel chairs

Cost Plus recalls Tovin chairs

Pier 1 Imports recalls Swingasan chairs and stands

Office Depot recalls executive chairs

December, 2015

Ace Bayou re-announces recall of bean bag chairs

Cost Plus World Market recalls reading chairs

November, 2015

Toy safety for the holidays -- and all days

REI recalls outdoor rocker chairs

October, 2015

Pottery Barn Kids recalls Avengers and Darth Vader water bottles

Burley Design recalls child bicycle trailers

LaRose Industries recalls Peanuts Flying Ace ride-on toys

Build-A-Bear recalls stuffed animals

Pier 1 Imports recalls outdoor patio swivel armchairs

Bexco expands recall of DaVinci brand cribs

Rattan arm chairs recalled by Ross Procurement

September, 2015

Rainbow Play Systems recalls plastic yellow trapeze rings

The Land of Nod recalls mobiles

Recaro recalls ProRIDE and Performance RIDE child restraints

Juratoys recalls fishing games

Rejuvenation recalls Shaker chairs and bar stools

IKEA recalls previously recalled crib mattresses

Sleeping Partners recalls Moses baskets and stands

August, 2015

Stars Mix n’Match Chairs recalled

Rite Aid recalls outdoor dining sets

Britax recalls Advocate ClickTight, Boulevard ClickTight and Marathon ClickTight child seats

Manhattan Group recalls children’s elephant activity toys

July, 2015

Stork Craft recalls crib mattresses

UPPAbaby recalls strollers and RumbleSeats

Ronan Bistro chairs recalled

Bexco recalls DaVinci brand cribs

June, 2015

Toyota recalls Lexus NX200t vehicles

Northern Tool + Equipment recalls Little Digger toy

School Specialty recalls NeoRok Stools

Bunnies by the Bay recalls pull toys

Ramart recalls swing chairs

Big Lots recalls hanging chairs

May, 2015

Failure to report defective office chairs to cost Office Depot

OXO recalls Nest booster seats

Cost Plus World Market recalls twist swivel stools

La-Z-Boy recalls wall-saver power reclining furniture

Schylling recalls Police Press and Go toy vehicles

Baby’s Dream recalls cribs and furniture

Franklin recalls power reclining furniture

IKEA expands recall of crib mattresses

Branded LLC recalls kaleidoscope toy

April, 2015

Cycle Gear recalls semi truck and motorcycle toys

Dimension Industries recalls outdoor patio set rockers

Stokke Recalls Trailz strollers

March, 2015

Linon Home Decor Products recalls foldable wood patio chairs

Levels of Discovery recalls airplane rocker

February, 2015

Airplane and butterfly push toys recalled

Mima Moon 3-In-1 high chairs recalled

Tough Treadz Auto Carrier toy sets recalled

January, 2015

La-Z-Boy recalls Silver Luxury Lift Chair control wands

NPD Furniture recalls dining chairs

IKEA recalls crib mattresses

December, 2014

Comfort Research recalls vinyl bean bag chairs

Giggles International recalls Animated Sing-Along Monkey toys

Wegmans recalls Moody Face Stress Balls

GCI Outdoor recalls stadium seats

Dream On Me recalls play yards

HobbyZone Super Cub S Radio-Controlled Aircraft recalled

November, 2014

Graco recalls 11 models of strollers

McDonald’s recalls “Hello Kitty”-themed whistles

4Seasons recalls folding lounge chairs

October, 2014

Evenflo recalls Embrace 35 infant child restraints

Toys R Us recalls toy toaster sets

Dimension Industries recalls sling cafe sets

Graco recalls 1.9 million rear-facing child restraints

September, 2014

Ross Stores recalls bistro chairs

Tools and campaign to increase car seat safety unveiled

IKEA recalls children’s swings

Tray Vous recalls snack and activity trays for strollers

August, 2014

Deaths prompt recall of Ace Bayou bean bag chairs

Bexco recalls Franklin & Ben Mason 4-in-1 Convertible Cribs

Recaro recalls child restraints

July, 2014

Dream On Me recalls high chairs

Oeuf recalls cribs

Nantucket Distributing recalls outdoor patio set chairs

Graco recalls harness buckles on infant car seats

June, 2014

Brooks Furniture recalls glider rockers

Judge orders halt to import and sale of hazardous children’s products

Final rule set for infant formula protections

phil&teds recalls infant car seat adaptors

May, 2014

Bristle Builders for Toddlers play sets recalled

Office Depot Gibson Leather Task Chairs recalled

Dimension Industries recalls outdoor dining chairs

Horizon Hobby recalls helicopter kits, spindle sets

April, 2014

Feds okay new safety standard for soft infant and toddler carriers

Baby Trend recalls child restraints

More than 1 million Evenflo convertible and harnessed child restraints recalled

March, 2014

Wal-Mart recalls dolls due to burn hazard

Minga Fair Trade Imports recalls wooden flipping acrobat toys

Grumpy Cat stuffed animal toys recalled

Vera Bradley recalls Bear Ring Rattles and Bunny stuffed toys

Graco expands child safety seat recall

New federal safety standard for carriages and strollers

February, 2014

Cork block stacking toys recalled

Infantino recalls teething toys

Graco recalls millions of child restraints

Feds open investigation of Evenflo car seats

January, 2014

Britax recalls strollers

Midwest-CBK recalls baby rattles

Combi recalls various child restraints

December, 2013

Zoom car seat stroller adapter recalled

Oodle Swings recalled

Playtex recalls Hip Hammock infant carriers

Hobby Lobby recalls accent chairs

Doodlebutt recalls water-absorbing polymer toys

Manhattan Group recalls baby rattles

K2 Sports recalls kickboards/scooters

The holiday season ahead -- toy recalls down, port seizures up

November, 2013

Toxins, magnets, choking hazards, deafening noises -- they're all waiting in Toyland

Dream On Me recalls cradle gliders

Step2 recalls ride-on wagon toys

Orbit Baby recalls car seat bases

October, 2013

Infinitoy Recalls Softimals toy sets

September, 2013

Toys R Us recalls Journey Girl travel trunks

Dorel recalls child restraint systems

Hachette Book Group recalls children’s books

Eco-Novelty recalls Cosmo Beads toys

Be Amazing! recalls monster science growing spiders

August, 2013

Baby Jogger recalls car seat adaptors

Toysmith recalls toy light-up frogs and ducks

July, 2013

Midwest-CBK recalls bistro chairs

Rockland Furniture round cribs recalled

Staples recalls office chairs

Jardine crib recalls leave consumers fuming

June, 2013

Kolcraft recalls strollers

Importer of banned children’s products draws prison time

May, 2013

Anywhere Lounger bean bag chairs recalled

Feds sign off on new stroller safety rule

April, 2013

Spin-A-Mals farm and safari puzzles recalled

Urban Shredder ride-on toys recalled

March, 2013

iCandy World recalls Cherry strollers

BabyHome USA recalls high chairs

Bugaboo recalls Cameleon3 strollers

PT Domusindo Perdana recalls drop-side cribs

Oakmont fabric stackable chairs recalled

February, 2013

Mutsy USA recalls EVO strollers

Are TVs getting better?

Hundreds of unsafe products stopped at the U.S. border

January, 2013

American Signature recalls Hayward Push Back chairs

November, 2012

Columbus Camping Chairs Recalled

Gruga Office Chairs Recalled

Britax Recalls Convertible Child Restraints

October, 2012

ValcoBaby Booster Seats Recalled

Bistro High Chairs Recalled

Trend Lab Recalls Children's Upholstered Chairs

Evenflo Recalling Big Kid Factory Select Booster Seats

September, 2012

Captain Cutlass Pirate Toy Guns Recalled

Are Car Seats Getting Any Easier to Install?

Prestigio Office Chairs Recalled

August, 2012

Wilson & Fisher Bistro Sets Recalled

Patio Bistro Sets Sold at Lowe's Stores Recalled

July, 2012

Kenta Child Carriers Recalled

Peg Perego Recalls Strollers

Kolcraft Recalls Contours Tandem Strollers

Children's Beach Chairs Recalled

Chicco Polly High Chairs Recalled

June, 2012

Bluestem Recalls Fingerhut, Gettington Recliners

Kolcraft Recalls Strollers after Fingertip Amputations

West Marine Recalls Folding Deck Chairs

Evenflo Recalls Convertible High Chairs

May, 2012

Stoneberry Kitchen Table Sets Recalled

April, 2012

Should Hospitals Hand Out Infant Formula Samples?

March, 2012

Maclaren USA, Smarting from Massive Recall, Files for Bankrtupcy

January, 2012

No Need for Formula Recall, Feds Find

December, 2011

Retailers Reluctant to Restock Enfamil

Infant Formula Removed from Stores After Infant Dies

June, 2011

New Safety Standards Outlaw Drop-Side Cribs

Target Expands Recall of Child Booster Seats

May, 2011

MacLaren Repeats Stroller Recall After More Fingertip Amputations

April, 2011

ducduc Cribs Recalled

March, 2011

Second Infant Death Blamed On Delta Enterprise "Safety Peg" Drop-Side Crib

February, 2011

Cribs, Playpens, Bassinets Cause 9,500 ER Visits Every Year

Feds Issue Warning On Generation 2 Worldwide 'SafetyCraft' BrandDrop-Side Cribs

Government Calls for Stricter, Safer Baby Sleep Products

January, 2011

Illinois Attorney General Steps Up Fight Against Crib Bumpers

December, 2010

Parents Warned To Stop Using Crib Bumpers

World's Toughest Crib Standards Adopted

September, 2010

Feds Can't Explain Rash of Pampers Problems

July, 2010

Pottery Barn Kids Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

June, 2010

Evenflo Recalls Drop-Side Cribs

CPSC Recalls 2 Million More Cribs

May, 2010

C&T, Sorelle, Golden Baby Drop-Side Cribs Recalled

March, 2010

Graco Recalls 1.2 Million Harmony High Chairs

Illinois Seeks Action From Drop-Side Crib Makers

January, 2010

CPSC Outlines Revamped Crib Recall Policy

Graco Recalls Strollers Due to Fingertip Amputation and Laceration Hazards

Dorel Asia Recalls Cribs After Infant Death, 10 Injuries

December, 2009

Fewer Toys Contain Lead but Toxins Still Common

November, 2009

Vendors Gouge Parents Over Scarce Zhu Zhu Pets

Stork Craft Facing Wave of Lawsuits

Recall of Drop-Side Cribs Continues 2009 Pattern

Stork Craft, Fisher-Price Cribs Recalled

Maclaren USA Recalls Strollers Following Fingertip Amputations

October, 2009

More Kids' Products Found Containing Unsafe Chemicals

Office Depot 'Quantum' Chairs Recalled

Mattel Settles Suits Over Dangerous Toys

September, 2009

Report Finds Toxins Common in Products for Children, Pets

July, 2009

Simplicity Drop Side Cribs Recalled

April, 2009

Ross Stores Recalls Folding Patio Chairs

March, 2009

Recaro Recalls Child Safety Harnesses

February, 2009

Fisher-Price Recalls 3-in-1 High Chairs

Judge Orders Feds to Stop Sale of Toxin-Laden Toys

December, 2008

Teknion Recalls Contessa Office Chairs

Britax Recalls Frontier Child Restraints

Graco Recalls Comfortsport Convertible Car Seats

Toxic Toy Tests Show High Chemical Contamination

Lawsuit Seeks Immediate Ban on Toxic Toys

September, 2008

Simplicity Drop-Side Cribs Recalled

'Protocol' Toy Helicopters Recalled

August, 2008

Bush Signs Consumer Safety Bill

June, 2008

Jardine Cribs Sold by Babies R Us Recalled

Bassettbaby Cribs Sold at Babies R Us Recalled

Simmons Kids Recalls Crib Mattresses

April, 2008

Beco 'Butterfly' Infant Carriers

March, 2008

Rock 'N Ride Plush Rocker Toys

February, 2008

Majestic Curved Top and Flat Top, Essex, Brighton/Sussex, Captiva Cribs Recalled

Infant Deaths in the Nursery Increasing

War on Plastic Toys Escalates

Hazards of Rent-A-Car Child Safety Seats

1 Million Evenflo Infant Car Seats Recalled

January, 2008

Feds Revise Child Safety Seat Ratings

December, 2007

Tests Find More Toxic Pet Toys

Finding Safe Toys to Give Your Pet

Sleuths Find Asbestos in CSI Toy

Toy Dangers Not Confined To Lead

November, 2007

Experts Offer Toy-Buying Safety Tips

Group Warns Of 10 Worst Toys Of 2007

October, 2007

California Bans Phthalate in Toys

Missouri Baby's Death Blamed on Simplicity Bassinet

Consumers Respond to Toxic Pet Toy Stories

September, 2007

Pet Industry Agrees on Need for Toxicity Standards

Mattel, Not China, To Blame For Toy Recall, Company Admits

Simplicity & Graco Cribs Recalled After Infant Deaths

Industry Responds to Reports of Lead in Wal-Mart Pet Toys

Wal-Mart Attacks Lab Tests that Found Lead, Chromium in Pet Toys

Wal-Mart Reviewing Results of Tests on China-Made Pet Toys

Lab Tests Find Lead, Other Toxins in Pet Toys Sold at Wal-Mart

August, 2007

Mattel Lawsuit Seeks Lead Tests for Children

Mattel Recalls Millions of Chinese-Made Toys

Lowe's Outdoor Lounge Chairs

July, 2007

Toy Industry Defends Chinese Imports

May, 2007

Evenflo Infant Seats Recalled

April, 2007

Infantino Recalls Infant Sling Carriers

March, 2007

Baby Trend Recalls Infant Back Pack Carriers

January, 2007

Child Car Seats Not Up to the Challenge

December, 2006

Parents Still Clueless About Child Safety Seats

June, 2006

NHTSA Releases 2006 Child Safety Seat Ratings

February, 2006

Nationwide Infant Formula Recall

Baby's Death Puts Urgency in Graco Crib Recall

January, 2006

Infant Fatalities Illustrate Car Seats' Shortcomings

August, 2005

NHTSA Proposes New Child Safety Seat Rules

July, 2005

Pokmon Plush Toys Recall

Avatar Child Safety Seats Recall

January, 2005

HD Designs Dining Set

September, 2004

Staples Office Chairs

August, 2004

Britax Recalls Child Safety Seats

Pokmon Plush Toys

June, 2004

COSCO Rock N Roller Baby Strollers Recalled

May, 2004

Passport Strollers Sold at Babies R Us

February, 2004

Legacy Cribs Recalled

January, 2004

Britax Recalls Husky Child Restraints

June, 2003

Babi Italia Cribs Recalled

May, 2003

Baby's Dream Cribs Recall

January, 2003

Evenflo Portable Wooden Cribs

March, 2001

"Rattling, Paddling Riverboat" - Burger King Kid's Meal Toys Recalled

February, 2001

Simmons Little Folks Cribs Recalled

November, 2000

Cosco High Chairs Recalled

July, 2000

Gerry TrailTech Backpack Baby Carriers Recalled

Britax Child Safety Seats Recalled

May, 2000

Baby Trend Strollers Recalled

December, 1999

Kelty Child Carriers Recalled

June, 1999

Snugli Infant Carriers Rcalled

Safety 1st Recalls Fold-Up Booster Seats

