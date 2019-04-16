Baby Crib Recalls

Write a review
Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers.

Over 30 infant fatalities have occurred since the product was introduced in 2009. The deaths were reportedly caused by infants rolling from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

The recall involves all Rock ‘n Play Sleepers. The sleepers, manufactured in China, were sold at major retailers for approximately $40 to $149.

    Moonseasleep recalls Moonsea pack and play mattresses

    The product poses a suffocation hazard to infants

    Moonseasleep of China is recalling about 11,000 Moonsea pack and play mattresses.

    The mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels, posing a suffocation hazard to infants.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Moonseasleep pack and play mattresses that are 37.5 inches long and 26 inches wide, are white and fold in a tri-fold pattern.

    The top of the mattress has a repeating diamond pattern.

    A small tag on the mattress contains the date code in the format DD.MM.YYYY. Date codes from 15/08/2022 to 23/08/2023 are involved in this recall.

    The mattresses came folded in a black canvas bag with the brand “MOONSEA” printed on it.

    The mattresses, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from January through August 2023 for about $40.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses, and contact Moonseasleep to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses.

    Moonseasleep and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Moonseasleep by email at service@moonseasleep.com or online at https://www.moonseasleep.com/pages/product-recalls for more information.

    Peg Perego recalls inclined sleeper bassinets

    The bassinets violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act

    Peg Perego USA of Fort Wayne, Ind., is recalling about 550 YPSI and Z4 inclined sleeper bassinets.

    The bassinets, which were marketed for infant sleep, violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act as they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, and do not have a stand.

    Infant fatalities have occurred in some inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems.

    The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad and a foldable canopy.

    The Z4 bassinets have an “Agio” label on the side of the canopy. Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, are included in this recall.

    The manufacture date in YYYY/MM/DD format and model number are located in the hood/head area of the bassinet and can be found by lifting the bassinet’s pad/cushion and internal lining.

    A list of the colors and model numbers, located beneath the date code, may be found here.

    The bassinets, manufactured in Italy, were sold online on Amazon.com, Albeebaby.com, Strolleria.com, and other websites, and at Baby First Furniture and other stores nationwide from July 2022, through April 2023, for about $250.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund or repair instructions for the recalled bassinets.

    Consumers who purchased their bassinet for a stroller system or with a stand will be given instructions on how to disable the backrest recline adjustment feature.

    The company will offer a $50 cash incentive for consumers who provide proof of backrest disengagement for bassinets part of this recall.

    Consumers who purchased the bassinet alone should return it for a full refund.

    Peg Perego and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Peg Perego toll-free at (877) 737-3464 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at bassinet@pegperego.com or online at https://us.pegperego.com/store/pegus/en_US/recalls for more information.

    Pottery Barn Kids recalls Penny Convertible Cribs

    The cribs’ end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges

    Pottery Barn Kids of San Francisco, Calif., is recalling about 310 Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Cribs.

    The cribs’ end panel can become loose exposing sharp edges, posing a laceration hazard.

    The firm has received two reports of the end panels separating from the crib. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Pottery Barn Kids Penny Convertible Crib, with model number (SKU) 2850473 on the underside of the crib.

    The crib, made from radiata pine, can convert to a toddler bed and is French white with scalloped details.

    The cribs, manufactured in Indonesia, were sold online at www.potterybarnkids.com from September 2022, through April 2023, for about $900.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Pottery Barn Kids to schedule delivery and installation of new end panels and removal of the old ones, or a full refund.

    The firm is contacting all known purchasers.

    Consumers may contact Pottery Barn Kids toll-free at (855) 801-9300 from 7 a.m. to midnight (ET) daily or online at https://www.potterybarnkids.com/customer-service/recall-penny-crib.html for more information.

    Infant deaths prompt Fisher-Price recall of Rock ‘n Glide Soothers

    Infants who are placed unrestrained in the product are at risk of suffocation.

    Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission are announcing the recalls of about 175,000 Fisher-Price 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

    There have been reports of four infant deaths in the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soother.

    The infants were reportedly placed on their backs unrestrained in the product and later found on their stomachs. The incidents occurred between April 2019, and February 2020.

    The fatalities involved a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado.

    There have been no fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.

    The recall involves CHP56, CHP55 and CBT81 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and the GDD28, GDD39, GDD41, GGW85, GNX43, GVG43, HBD26 and HBD27 of the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders. HBT17 is sold in Canada only.

    Approximately 120,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide and online, including Walmart and Target stores and Amazon.com.

    The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014, through December 2020, for about $108. The 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018, through May 2021, for about $125.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund.

    Consumers wishing to obtain a refund may contact Fisher-Price toll-free at (855) 853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts” at the top of the page.

    Kolcraft reannounces inclined sleeper accessory recall

    Consumers urged to act now to prevent risk of suffocation

    Kolcraft Enterprises of Chicago, Ill., is reannouncing its earlier recall of about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported involving the Kolcraft product.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061).

    Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs.

    The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleepers, manufactured in China, were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011, through December 2017, for about $140.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher can be used until February 20, 2022.

    Kolcraft is contacting all registered owners and known purchasers directly via a postcard by mail.

    Consumers may continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.

    Consumers may contact Kolcraft at (800) 453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CT), by email at customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Graco recalls inclined sleeper accessories

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products

    Graco Children’s Products of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with various Graco playard products.

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported with the Graco product.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Graco Pack ‘n Play Day2Dream Playard with Bedside Sleeper, Graco Pack ‘n Play Nuzzle Nest Playard, Graco Pack ‘n Play Everest Playard and Graco Pack ‘n Play Rock ‘n Grow Playard.

    A list of the model numbers, located on a label on the underside of the playyard on one of the tubes, may be found here.

    The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleeper accessories, manufactured in China, were sold at Babies R Us, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Target.com and various other websites from November 2017, through September 2020, for Day2Dream Playard & Bedside Sleeper, May 2015, through December 2018, for Nuzzle Nest Playard, September 2015, through December 2018, for Everest Playard, and December 2019, through April 2020, for Rock ‘n Grow Playard, for between $270 and $350.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Graco for a refund for the accessory. Consumers may continue to use the playard portion of the product and other accessories included with the playard.

    Consumers may contact Graco at (800) 345-4109 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at https://recalls.gracobaby.com for more information.

    Serena & Lily recalls Nash Convertible Cribs

    The leg can become partially detached

    Serena & Lily of Sausalito, Calif., is recalling about 260 Nash Convertible Cribs.

    The leg can become partially detached from the crib’s headboard and footboard, posing an injury hazard.

    The firm has received five reports of the leg partially detaching from the headboard/footboard. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Serena & Lily Nash Convertible cribs.

    The crib has a white finish with oak trim, can convert to a toddler bed, and is sold as part of a kit that includes the crib and toddler bed rails. The kit was sold under SKU CRIB10-NC1, which was printed on the order and confirmation.

    The crib itself, which is a component of the kit, bears a label with one of the following PO numbers and manufacturing date:

    • PO: 10320091, Date: 06-2018
    • PO: 10327234, Date: 08-2018
    • PO: 10361800, Date: 07-2019
    • PO: 10365097, Date: 08-2019

    The cribs, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Serena & Lily stores nationwide, through the Serena & Lily Catalog and online at SerenaandLily.com from September 2018, through April 2020, for about $900.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact Serena & Lily for a repair, replacement or refund.

    Consumers can choose a replacement headboard and footboard to repair the crib, plus a coupon for $250 good for one year from date of issue; replace the Nash Convertible Crib; exchange for another Serena & Lily crib of equivalent value; or a full refund.

    Serena & Lily is contacting all purchasers of recalled cribs directly.

    Consumers may contact Serena & Lily toll-free at (866) 597-2742 from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (PT), Monday through Friday or from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.

    DaVinci issues second recall of bassinets

    The mattress support can become disengaged

    DaVinci of Pico Rivera, Calif., is recalling about 3,300 DaVinci Bailey bassinets sold in the U.S. and Canada originally recalled in December 2019.

    The bassinet’s mattress support can become disengaged, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.

    The firm has received 13 reports of the mattress support becoming disengaged. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants sold in gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934E), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W). The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.

    The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds. The bassinets were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad.

    “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.

    The bassinets, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold online at Amazon.com, buybuybaby.com, Target.com jcpenney.com and other online retailers from August 2018, through September 2019, for about $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that will reinforce the mattress support. In the meantime, parents should find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards. DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact DaVinci toll-free at (833) 932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT), by email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” under the Help tab at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Kolcraft Recalls inclined sleeper accessory included with baby beds

    Infants may roll from their back to their stomach or side

    Kolcraft Enterprises of Chicago, Ill., is recalling about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers.

    Infant fatalities have been reported with other manufacturers’ inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with the Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB063) and the Kolcraft Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleeper (model number starting with KB061).

    Model numbers are located on the metal bar between the bassinets’ legs.

    The inclined sleeper is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleeper, manufactured in China, was sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011, through December 2017, for about $140.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled inclined sleeper accessory and contact Kolcraft for a $35 voucher to be used on www.Kolcraft.com or a $20 refund. The voucher can be used until February 20, 2022.

    Kolcraft is contacting all registered owners and known purchasers directly via a postcard by mail.

    Consumers can continue to use the bassinet without the inclined sleeper accessory.

    Consumers may contact Kolcraft at (800) 453-7673 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (CT), by email customerservice@kolcraft.com, or online at www.kolcraft.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    DaVinci recalls bassinets

    The bassinet’s support legs can break

    DaVinci of Pico Rivera, Calif.., is recalling about 3,300 DaVinci Bailey bassinets sold in the U.S., and Canada.

    The bassinet’s support legs can break, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 19 reports of the bassinet legs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves wooden DaVinci Bailey Bassinets for infants sold in the following four colors, with corresponding product numbers – gray (M0934G), espresso (M0934Q), natural (M0934N) and white (M0934W).

    The model number “0934” is printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.

    The assembled bassinets measure 38 inches long by 20 inches wide by 30 inches high, and each weighs about 21 pounds.

    They were sold with a 1-inch waterproof cradle pad.

    “DaVinci” is printed on the product packaging, instruction manual and product registration card.

    The bassinets, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold online at Amazon.com, Buybuybaby.com, Target.com, JCPenny.com and other online retailers from August 2018, through September 2019, for about $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that includes new support legs.

    In the meantime, parents should remove the support legs and use the bassinet on a safe space on the floor or to find an alternate, safe sleeping environment for the child, such as a crib that meets current safety standards.

    DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact DaVinci toll-free at (833) 932-0208 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) by email at bailey@milliondollarbaby.zendesk.com or online at www.davincibaby.com/baileyrepair or www.davincibaby.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessories

    Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products

    Fisher-Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 71,000 inclined sleeper accessories included with all models of Fisher-Price Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards.

    Infant fatalities have been reported while using other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves the inclined sleeper accessory sold with all Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards with model numbers CBV60, CHP86, CHR06, CJK24, and DJD11.

    The model number is located on the fabric label inside of the play yard and on the fabric label on the back of the inclined sleeper pad.

    The product is a portable play yard with inclined sleeper and changing station clutch accessories and a carry bag.

    The inclined sleeper accessory is the only portion of the product that is being recalled.

    The inclined sleeper accessories, manufactured in China, were sold at juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from October 2014, through June 2019, for between $90 and $110.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleeper accessory and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. Consumers can continue to use the play yard portion of the product without the inclined sleeper accessory, and can also continue to use the changing station clutch accessory and carry bag.

    Consumers may contact Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” at the top of the page, or at (800) 432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday for more information.

    Reports of Deaths prompts recall of all Kids II Rocking Sleepers

    Infant fatalities have occurred after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach

    Kids II of Atlanta, Georgia, is recalling about 694,0000 Kids II Rocking Sleepers.

    Infant fatalities have occurred in the Rocking Sleepers, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    Five infant fatalities have occurred since the the product was introduced in 2012.

    This recall involves ALL models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers:

    Style Number

    Product Name

    10081

    Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

    10126

    Rock & Dream Sleeper - Iggy

    10127

    Ingenuity Rock And Dream Sleeper Lucy

    10148

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Giraffe

    10178

    Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Rocking Sleeper

    10289

    Ingenuity Smartrock Poweradapt Sleeper Cambridge

    10292

    Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper Dayton

    10320

    Automatic Rock 'N Soothe Sleeper - Cuddle Lamb

    10380

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Cuddle Lion

    10568

    Ingenuity Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper Vesper

    10729

    Bright Starts Toucan Tango Rocking Sleeper

    10872

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Zoo Zoo Zebra

    10888

    DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Whitley

    10890

    DreamComfort Soothing Light Rocking Sleeper - Addington

    11021

    Bright Starts Rocking Sleeper Jungle Bursts

    11022

    Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Rocking Sleeper Jungle Blooms

    11063

    Rock n' Soothe Sleeper - Moxley

    11164

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lion

    11171

    Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper SUNNY SNUGGLES

    11357

    Ingenuity Rock N’ Soothe Sleeper DAYTON

    11429

    Ingenuity Dream Comfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper Braden

    11714

    DreamComfort Automatic Rocking Sleeper - Anders

    11792

    Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Nolan

    11894

    Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - JUNGLE GARDEN

    11895

    Bright Starts ROCKING SLEEPER - EVENING SAFARI

    11962

    Automatic Rock 'n Soothe Sleeper - Flora the Unicorn

    12115

    Automatic Rock N Soothe Sleeper – Nolan - Display

    60130

    Taggies Snuggle Me Sleeper Nestling Vine

    60131

    Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

    60163

    Bright Starts Pretty In Pink Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper

    60327

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Emerson

    60328

    Disney Baby/Bright Starts Bows & Butterflies Sleeper Minnie Mouse

    60331

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Lullaby Lamb

    60401

    Bright Starts Playtime To Bedtime Sleeper Playful Pinwheels

    60600

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Winslow

    60635

    Ingenuity Moonlight Rocking Sleeper Deluxe Seneca

    All cloth component parts of the models identified above

    The Rocking Sleepers, manufactured in China, were sold at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart, Target and Toys “R” Us and online from March 2012, through April 26, 2019, for approximately $40-$80.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

    Consumers may contact Kids II toll-free at (866) 869-7954from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.kids2.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

    Shermag recalls convertible 4-in-1 crib

    The hardware on the crib can become loose and detach

    Shermag is recalling about 2,956 Shermag Harrison convertible 4-in-1 cribs.

    The hardware on the cribs can become loose and detach, allowing the sides of the crib to widen, creating a hazardous gap in which infants and toddlers can become wedged or trapped, posing risks of suffocation and strangulation.

    Hardware failures can also lead to the crib to collapse as sides may detach.

    No injuries have been reported.

    The following product, sold exclusively at Toys’ R Us Canada from January 2015, to September 2016, is being recalled:

    Model NameModel NumberUPC
    Shermag Harrison274348-02773378730489

    What to do


    Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and contact Shermag to receive a refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Shermag at (800) 567-3419, Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (ET).

