Baby Crib Recalls

Peg Perego USA of Fort Wayne, Ind., is recalling about 550 YPSI and Z4 inclined sleeper bassinets.

The bassinets, which were marketed for infant sleep, violate the Safe Sleep for Babies Act as they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees, and do not have a stand.

Infant fatalities have occurred in some inclined sleeper products after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

No incidents or injuries are reported.

This recall involves compact bassinets that were sold individually or as an accessory to the Peg Perego YPSI and Z4 stroller systems.

The bassinets have a zip-on boot, insert pad and a foldable canopy.

The Z4 bassinets have an “Agio” label on the side of the canopy. Only bassinets manufactured on or after June 23, 2022, are included in this recall.

The manufacture date in YYYY/MM/DD format and model number are located in the hood/head area of the bassinet and can be found by lifting the bassinet’s pad/cushion and internal lining.

A list of the colors and model numbers, located beneath the date code, may be found here.

The bassinets, manufactured in Italy, were sold online on Amazon.com, Albeebaby.com, Strolleria.com, and other websites, and at Baby First Furniture and other stores nationwide from July 2022, through April 2023, for about $250.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact Peg Perego for instructions on how to receive a full refund or repair instructions for the recalled bassinets.

Consumers who purchased their bassinet for a stroller system or with a stand will be given instructions on how to disable the backrest recline adjustment feature.

The company will offer a $50 cash incentive for consumers who provide proof of backrest disengagement for bassinets part of this recall.

Consumers who purchased the bassinet alone should return it for a full refund.

Peg Perego and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Peg Perego toll-free at (877) 737-3464 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at bassinet@pegperego.com or online at https://us.pegperego.com/store/pegus/en_US/recalls for more information.