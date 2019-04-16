Baby Crib Recalls

Moonseasleep of China is recalling about 11,000 Moonsea pack and play mattresses.
The mattresses violate multiple provisions of the federal safety regulation for crib mattresses, including the thickness test and missing warnings and labels, posing a suffocation hazard to infants.
No incidents or injuries are reported.
This recall involves Moonseasleep pack and play mattresses that are 37.5 inches long and 26 inches wide, are white and fold in a tri-fold pattern.
The top of the mattress has a repeating diamond pattern.
A small tag on the mattress contains the date code in the format DD.MM.YYYY. Date codes from 15/08/2022 to 23/08/2023 are involved in this recall.
The mattresses came folded in a black canvas bag with the brand “MOONSEA” printed on it.
The mattresses, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from January through August 2023 for about $40.
What to do
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pack and play mattresses, and contact Moonseasleep to receive a full refund and for directions on how to dispose of the mattresses.
Moonseasleep and Amazon are contacting all purchasers directly.
Consumers may contact Moonseasleep by email at service@moonseasleep.com or online at https://www.moonseasleep.com/pages/product-recalls for more information.