Stokke recalls YOYO3 strollers due to injury hazard

Stokke has issued a recall for nearly 2,900 YOYO3 strollers because of an injury hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the parking brake on the recalled strollers can disengage, allowing the stroller to roll away.

No injuries have been reported. The strollers were sold in stores and online at Bloomingdale's, Crate and Barrel, Nordstrom, Albee Baby and Macro baby and online at stokke.com, Amazon.com and Babylist.com from September 2024 through October 2024 for about $450.

This recall involves YOYO3 strollers with serial numbers starting with “142AA” followed by numbers that fall below “0062239.” Only strollers with these numbers are affected. The compact four-wheel foldable strollers are designed for children aged approximately 0 to 48 months.

The stroller frame is black or black and white, and the stroller seat and canopy are black, Bonpoint beige, stone, olive, taupe, toffee, ginger, Air France blue or aqua. The wheels have a white reflective center. The serial number is located on a tracking label under the stroller seat.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and go to https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 to register their product to receive a full refund in the form of a refund check.

Consumers may contact Stokke toll-free at 877-978-6553 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, email at info-usa@stokke.com, or online at https://recall.stokke.com/yoyo3 or www.stokke.com and click on “Product Safety and Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.