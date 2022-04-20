Car Seat Recalls

Write a review
CTP recalls CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats

A child may pick pieces of foam from the child seat headrest pad

Columbus Trading-Partners USA (CTP) is recalling 20,526 CYBEX Sirona M Convertible Child Car Seats under the following model numbers: 518000385, 518002153, 518000387, 518002145, 518002149, 518002151, and 519000211. The products were manufactured between November 3, 2017, and August 31, 2018.

A child may pick pieces of foam from the child seat headrest pad. Loose pieces of foam can present a choking hazard, increasing the risk of injury.

CTP will mail a kit with instructio...

    Clek recalls thousands of child seats due to choking hazard

    A small plastic piece of the child seat canopy support could break off

    Clek, Inc. has issued a recall for 5,504 Liing (model number LG19U1) and Liingo (model number LGO20U1) infant child seats that were manufactured before September 15, 2020. 

    The company says a small plastic portion of the child seat canopy support could break off and detach from the seat, posing a choking hazard to young children and increasing the risk of injury.

    Clek says it will provide a replacement canopy support and instructions on how to replace it at no charge. Owner notification letters were mailed on January 31, 2022. Consumers can contact Clek customer service by phone at 1-866-656-2462 for more information.

    Liing and Liingo infant child seats recalled

    The label can come apart and may pose a choking hazard

    Clek is recalling 596 Liing, model LG19U1, and Liingo, model number LGO20U1, infant child seats manufactured before February 22, 2021.

    The labels on the seat cover or infant insert may bubble up, allowing them to come apart into small pieces.

    Detached pieces of the labels can present a choking hazard to a child.

    What to do

    Clek will provide a replacement seat cover or infant insert free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in January 2022.

    Owners may contact Clek customer service at (866) 656-2462.

    Clek recalls Liing and Liingo infant child seats

    The child seat canopy support may pose choking hazard

    Clek is recalling 5,504 Liing, model number LG19U1, and Liingo, model number LGO20U1, infant child seats manufactured before September 15, 2020.

    A small plastic portion of the child seat canopy support may break and detach from the seat.

    A detached piece of plastic can present a choking hazard to a child, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Clek will provide a replacement canopy support along with instructions on how to replace it free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in January 2022.

    Owners may contact Clek customer service at (866) 656-2462.

    Clek recalls Foonf and Fllo convertible child seats

    Loose foam in child seat may become a choking hazard

    Clek is recalling 150,599 Foonf, model numbers FO12 through FO19, and Fllo, model numbers FL15 through FL19, convertible child seats manufactured prior to May 21, 2021.

    A child may pick pieces of foam from the foam cushion located under the seat pad.

    Loose pieces of foam can present a choking hazard, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Clek will provide a molded plastic insert that prevents access to the foam -- along with instructions on how to attach it to the child seat -- free of charge.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in December 2021.

    Owners may contact Clek customer service at (866) 656-2462.

    Combi BabyRide Infant Car Seats recalled

    The child seat webbing may not restrain the child adequately

    Combi USA is recalling 13,880 Combi BabyRide Infant Car Seats, model 378099 with dates of manufacture of 5/1/2016 thru 8/31/2019.

    The 1-inch-wide webbing strap used in the center front adjuster to adjust the shoulder harness straps fail the minimum initial breaking strength requirements, and -- in certain circumstances -- may not adequately restrain a child in a crash.

    An inadequately restrained child has an increased risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    The remedy for this recall is still under development.

    Combi has not yet provided a date for owner notifications.

    Owners may contact Combi by email at customerservice@combiusa.com.

    Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats

    The seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury

    Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling 4,000 Maxi-Cosi Pria 70 Convertible child seats.

    When the seat is installed in the forward facing position and secured to the car using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in a crash.

    What to do

    No remedy has been established at this time.

    Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2021.

    Owners may contact Dorel customer service at (877) 657-9546 or by email at Pria85recall@djgusa.com.

    Dorel recalls Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible child seats

    The seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury

    Dorel Juvenile Group is recalling 83,000 Maxi-Cosi Pria 85 Convertible child seats.

    When the seat is installed in the forward facing position and secured to the car using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from head injury in the event of a crash.

    If the seat is installed with only the lap belt, the child has an increased risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    No remedy has been established at this time.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification.

    Owners may contact Dorel customer service at (877) 657-9546.

    Diono recalls Cambria 2 booster seats

    The headrest may break or separate

    Diono is recalling 6,920 Cambria 2 Booster Seats model numbers 31200-US-01, 31201-US-01 and 31202-US-01.

    A crack between the headrest and backrest can occur in a crash, allowing the headrest to separate.

    A broken or separated headrest increases the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Diono will notify owners and will provide a replacement backrest with headrest assembly free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin March 31, 2021.

    Owners may contact Diono customer service at (855) 463-4666.

    Dorel China America recalls Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats

    The label may not have the required safety warnings and instructions

    Dorel China America (DCA) is recalling 28,800 Babidéal Storm Booster Car Seats, model BC901BPXL, sold exclusively at Family Dollar Stores.

    The label attached to the fabric cover may not have the required safety warnings and instructions.

    Without the safety warnings and instructions, caregivers may not know the risks or how to use the child seat properly, increasing the risk of an injury in the event of a crash.

    What to do

    DCA will notify the registered owners, and will provide a replacement fabric cover that has a compliant warning label in place, free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin December 9, 2019. Owners may contact DCA customer service at (877) 657-9546 or text (812) 373-6673.

    WAYB Pico child restraints recalled

    The headrest's aluminum tubular frame can break

    WAYB is recalling 4,558 WAYB Pico child restraints manufactured between March 1, 2019, and May 12, 2019.

    The headrest's aluminum tubular frame can break allowing the headrest to detach, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

    What to do

    The manufacturer is still developing a plan to replace the headrests on the recalled seats.

    The recall is expected to begin September 30, 2019.

    Owners may contact WAYB customer service at (888) 924-9292.

    Harmony recalls Big Boost Deluxe booster seats

    The seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest

    Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling 148,165 Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats.

    In the event of a crash, the seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    The remedy for this recall is still under development.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule. Owners may contact Harmony customer service at 1-877-306-1001.

    Diono recalls a half million convertible and booster car seats

    The seat may not adequately protect a child from injury

    Diono is recalling 519,052 Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier All-In-One Car Seats sold in the U.S.

    Forward-facing occupants utilizing the 5-point harness and vehicle lap-belt only (without top tether) are at increased safety risk. In this configuration there is an increased risk of head or chest injury during a crash, but there have been no reported injuries or deaths thus far.

    The child seats fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

    What to do

    Diono will notify owners and provide a free remedy kit with an updated instruction manual, an energy absorbing pad, as well as a new chest clip, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin November 22, 2017.

    Owners may contact Diono customer service at 1-855-215-4951.

    Combi recalls Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints

    Improper installation may increase the risk of injury

    Combi USA is recalling 39,395 Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints, model number 8220, manufactured January 1, 2009, to June 29, 2016.

    When the car seat is installed in a forward facing position and secured with only the vehicle’s lap belt, excessive force may be transmitted to the seat occupant in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury. As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

    In the event of a crash, the seat occupant is at an increased risk of injury.

    This recall does not affect the use of the Coccoro child restraint when it is installed in a rearward-facing position.

    What to do

    Combi will notify owners, and provide them with a cover to be added to the bottom of the seat, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin in July 2016.

    Owners may contact Combi customer service at 1-888-232-3294, or by going to http://registration.combiusa.com/recall. Combi's number for this recall is 610.  

