Car Seat Recalls

Clek, Inc. has issued a recall for 5,504 Liing (model number LG19U1) and Liingo (model number LGO20U1) infant child seats that were manufactured before September 15, 2020.
The company says a small plastic portion of the child seat canopy support could break off and detach from the seat, posing a choking hazard to young children and increasing the risk of injury.
Clek says it will provide a replacement canopy support and instructions on how to replace it at no charge. Owner notification letters were mailed on January 31, 2022. Consumers can contact Clek customer service by phone at 1-866-656-2462 for more information.