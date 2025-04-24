Huffy recalls Tonka dump truck toys

Key takeaways

Recall details: Huffy has recalled over 23,000 12-volt children's ride-on Tonka Dump Trucks (models 17362 and 17323) due to overheating controllers that pose fire and burn hazards. Three overheating incidents and one fire have been reported, though no injuries occurred.

Affected units: The trucks are yellow and black with "Tonka" branding, sold between June 2023 and March 2025. They include date codes 15623 to 18724, indicating production dates from June 5, 2023, to July 5, 2024.

Consumer guidance: Users should stop using the products immediately and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller via phone, email, or the company’s recall webpage. Huffy is proactively reaching out to known purchasers.

Huffy has issued a recall for more than 23,000 children’s ride-on Tonka dump trucks. The company said the controller on the recalled toys can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Huffy said it has received three reports of the controller overheating, and one report of a fire that consumed the ride-on truck. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Huffy 12-volt children’s ride-on Tonka Dump Trucks, models 17362 and 17323. The ride-on trucks are yellow and black with “Tonka” labels on the front and side of the truck. The ride-on truck measures 45 inches long, 32 inches wide and 24 inches tall. It has four wheels, two seats, a steering wheel, working LED headlights and a powered dump bed.

The recalled trucks have date codes from 15623 to 18724 printed on a label under the body of the truck. The date code’s last two numbers are for the year and the first three numbers are for the day of the year; so, for example, the date code 15623 represents June 5, 2023, and date code 18724 represents July 5, 2024.

The toys were sold at Target and Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at www.target.com and www.samsclub.com from June 2023 through March 2025 for about $300.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled children’s dump trucks and contact Huffy for a free replacement controller. Huffy is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Huffy at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at service@huffy.com, or online at https://www.huffy.com/tonka-ride-on-toy-recall or at www.huffy.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the top of the page for more information.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.