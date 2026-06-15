Recall issued for Nara Organics infant formula as FDA and CDC investigate botulism cases

Federal health officials are investigating three cases of infant botulism linked to a powdered infant formula brand.

Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula has been recalled nationwide as a precaution.

Parents and caregivers are being urged to stop using the formula immediately and watch for symptoms of infant botulism.

A nationwide recall of a powdered infant formula is underway after federal health officials identified three cases of infant botulism in babies who had consumed the product.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is still in its early stages, but the agencies are advising parents and caregivers not to use the recalled formula while testing continues.

Infant botulism is a rare but serious illness that occurs when Clostridium botulinum bacteria produce toxins in an infant's body. According to the FDA, early symptoms can include constipation, poor feeding, loss of head control, and difficulty swallowing. In severe cases, the illness can progress to breathing difficulties and respiratory arrest. Health officials note that symptoms may not appear immediately and can take several weeks to develop after exposure.

What officials have found so far

The FDA and CDC are investigating three confirmed or suspected infant botulism cases reported in California, Pennsylvania, and Washington. All three infants consumed Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula before becoming ill. The reported illnesses began between April and May 2026, and all three infants were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

As part of the investigation, officials have collected leftover formula from some households for testing. Those analyses are still underway, and federal agencies say additional testing by FDA and state partners is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

Because of the severity of the illnesses and the apparent connection between the cases, the FDA recommended that Nara Organics recall its products.

On June 13, the company agreed to voluntarily recall all Nara Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula. The product was sold nationwide through Target stores, Target.com, and Nara.com between July 2025 and June 2026.

What this means for consumers

For families who have purchased the recalled formula, the FDA's guidance is straightforward: stop using it immediately.

Parents whose children have consumed the formula should monitor for symptoms such as poor feeding, difficulty swallowing, loss of head control, or reduced facial expression and seek immediate medical care if those signs appear.

The FDA also recommends saving information from the formula container before disposing of it. In some cases, state health officials may request leftover formula for testing if an infant develops symptoms. Caregivers should also thoroughly wash bottles, feeding equipment, and any surfaces that may have come into contact with the formula.

Officials emphasize that the investigation remains ongoing, and additional information will be released as more test results become available.