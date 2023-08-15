Write a review
Infant Carrier Recalls

Recalls of Childrens' and Infants' Products

Restwell Mattress recalls Room & Board Crib Mattresses

The mattress poses a suffocation hazard for infants

Restwell Mattress of Eden Prairie, Minn., has announced a recall of 100 units of the company’s Room & Board Natural Organic Latex and Latex and Spring Crib Mattresses. 

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels. 

The agency also says the product poses a suffocation hazard to infants. The crib mattresses are 52 inches long and 28 inches wide, and have a white top and gray sides with “Room & Board” embroidered on one end with the model name underneath.

The mattresses were sold at Room & Board stores nationwide and online at www.roomandboard.com from August 15, 2022, through June 2023 for between $350 and $450.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the crib mattresses and contact Room & Board to receive a full refund. Restwell Mattress Co. and Room & Board are contacting all purchasers directly and will arrange for pick up at no charge.

Consumers may contact Room & Board toll-free at 800-301-9720 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday, or by emailing shop@roomandboard.com, or online at www.restwellmattress.com/recall or www.restwellmattress.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.  Consumers may also get more information at www.roomandboard.com/product-recalls or www.roomandboard.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

The recall number is 23-781.

    Over 2 million MamaRoo and RockaRoo infant swings and rockers recalled

    Infants can become tangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard

    4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pa, is recalling about 2.3 million 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swings, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    When the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can dangle below the seat. Non-occupant crawling infants could become tangled in the straps, posing a strangulation hazard.

    The firm has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving infants who became caught in the strap under the unoccupied MamaRoo infant swing after they crawled under the seat. These incidents include a 10-month-old child who died from asphyxiation and a 10-month-old who suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver.

    No incidents involving the RockaRoo have been reported.

    The MamaRoo is a baby swing that offers multiple motions and speeds. Buttons on the base of the product control the motion, speed, and sound. The model number is located on the bottom of the unit.

    This recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a 3-point harness: version 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037). The MamaRoo model that uses a 5-point harness is not included in this recall.

    The RockaRoo is a baby rocker with a front-to-back gliding motion. The base has an analog knob and power button to control the range of motion of the rocker. The model number 4M-012 is located on the bottom of the unit.

    The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide and online at 4moms.com and Amazon from January 2010, through August 2022, for between $160 and $250.

    What to do

    Consumers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the recalled swings and rockers, place them in an area that crawling infants cannot access, and contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener that will prevent the straps from extending under the swing when not in use.

    Consumers may contact 4moms toll-free at (877) 870-7390 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at safetyandrecall@4moms.com, or online for more information.

    4moms is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    4moms, of Pittsburgh, Pa, is recalling about 2.3 million 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swings, versions 1.0 through 4.0, and RockaRoo Baby Rockers sold in the U.S. an...

    Karmas Far recalls infant bath seats

    The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard

    Karmas Far of Ontario, Calif., is recalling about 900 infant bath seats.

    The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard, including requirements for stability and leg openings. This can cause the product to tip over while in use, posing a drowning hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Karmas Far’s infant bath seats that were sold and marketed as a 2-in-1 or 3-in-1 booster seat for eating, bathing, and sitting up.

    The plastic bath seats with a removable tray were sold in yellow, orange, and white. The 2-in-1 seat measures about 13 inches wide, 17 inches deep, and 12 inches high. The 3-in-1 seat measures about 14 inches wide, 18 inches deep, and 16 inches high.

    The bath seats, manufactured in China, were sold online at Walmart, Amazon, eBay, Wish, and Bosonshop from August 2017, through October 2021, for between $35 and $75.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Karmas Far to receive a pre-paid label to return them.

    Upon receipt of the products, consumers will be issued a full refund for the purchase price. The company is notifying all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Karmas Far collect at (909) 372-6955 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or by email at recall@karmasfar.com for more information.

    Karmas Far of Ontario, Calif., is recalling about 900 infant bath seats.The bath seats fail to meet the federal safety standard, including requirements...

    Burley recalls child bicycle seats

    The child seat may become unstable, causing the bike rider to lose control

    Burley Design of Eugene, Ore., is recalling about 780 Dash X FM child bicycle seats.

    The reclining plate that holds the child seat in place can detach, making the child seat unstable and can cause the bike rider to lose control, posing a crash hazard.

    No incidents or injuries are recalled.

    This recall involves Dash X FM frame mount child bicycle seats (model number 924004).

    The recalled child seats have a serial number beginning in P924 and a lot number beginning in the letter D or E. The serial number and lot number are located on the lower rear of the child seats, on the white label that has “BURLEY” printed on it.

    “DASH X” is engraved on the rear of the child seat, near the top.

    The child bike seats, manufactured in Portugal, were sold at various bicycle retailers and online at Burley.com, REI.com, Amazon.com from April 2020, through July 2020, for about $190.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled child bicycle seats and contact Burley to receive instructions on how to identify and dispose of the recalled child seat and how to receive a free replacement child seat.

    Consumers will be provided with a replacement Dash Bicycle Seat (Dash X FM, Dash FM, or Dash RM).

    Consumers may contact Burley at (800\) 311-5294 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at Burley@burley.com, or online at http://www.burley.com and click on the “Safety Recall Information” link at the bottom of the page.

    Burley Design of Eugene, Ore., is recalling about 780 Dash X FM child bicycle seats. The reclining plate that holds the child seat in place can detach, ...

    Thule Recalls Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters

    The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter can break

    Thule Group of Sweden is recalling about 1,500 Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters sold in the U.S., and Canada.

    The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter can break, posing a fall hazard to infants.

    The firm has received three reports of the plastic brackets on the car seat adapters cracking or breaking while in use. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapter used to place a Chicco car seat on the Thule Sleek Stroller.

    The adapter is metal with two black plastic brackets and clips onto the stroller. Only the car seat adapter is included in this recall.

    Product number 11000301 is printed on a sticker located on the adapter’s plastic bracket. The UPC code is 091021188099.

    The adapters, manufactured in China, were sold at REI, Buy Buy Baby, and other stores nationwide and online at Thule.com, and Amazon.com from December 2018, through February 2020, for about $60.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Sleek Car Seat Adapter and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product for a full refund or to receive a free replacement product of a Thule Sleek Bassinet which works on the Thule Sleek Stroller.

    Consumers may contact Thule Group toll-free at (855) 652-2688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at carseatadapter@thule.com, or online at www.thule.com/carseatadapter for more information.

    Thule Group of Sweden is recalling about 1,500 Thule Sleek Car Seat Adapters sold in the U.S., and Canada.The plastic brackets on the car seat adapter...

    Merritt recalls Angel Guard Angel Ride car beds

    The harness may not restrain a child in a crash

    Merritt Manufacturing is recalling 216 Angel Guard Angel Ride car beds.

    The restraint harness may not have been properly sewed where the buckle is attached.

    The harness may not restrain the bed occupant in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Merritt will notify owners and provide replacement harnesses free of charge.

    The recall is expected to begin in November 2019.

    Owners may contact Merritt customer service at (317) 409-0146.

    Merritt Manufacturing is recalling 216 Angel Guard Angel Ride car beds.The restraint harness may not have been properly sewed where the buckle is attac...

    Dorel Juvenile Group USA recalls inclined sleepers

    Infant fatalities have been reported involving other inclined sleep products

    Dorel Juvenile Group USA of Foxboro, Mass., is recalling about 24,000 Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinets; Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinets.

    Infant fatalities have been reported involving other inclined sleep products, after the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while unrestrained, or under other circumstances.

    Dorel has received no reports of incidents or injuries.

    This recall involves the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Bassinet with model number BT055CSY and the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet with model number BT071DHS. The model numbers are located on a label on the underneath side of the fabric of the inclined sleeper pad.

    The inclined sleepers are rectangular shaped with a soft bottom, cushioned fabric, stand approximately two feet off the floor and are designed for sleeping or napping infants from birth to six months of age.

    The Eddie Bauer Slumber and Sooth Bassinet is beige. The Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet is purple.

    The inclined sleepers, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Kmart, Ross, Marshalls, TJ Maxx and juvenile product stores nationwide from November 2014, through February 2017, for about $60.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the inclined sleepers and contact Dorel for a refund in the form of a $60 voucher.

    Consumers may contact Call Dorel toll-free at (877) 657-9546 or text Dorel at (812) 373-6673 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at inclinesleeperrecall@djgusa.com, or online at www.safety1st.com at and click on “Safety Notices” for more information.

    Dorel Juvenile Group USA of Foxboro, Mass., is recalling about 24,000 Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinets; Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinets....

    Britax recalls modified thru-bolt axles for use with BOB Jogging Strollers

    The modified thru-bolt on the front wheel can fracture

    Britax Child Safety of Fort Mill, S.C., is recalling about 200 modified thru-bolt axles for use with BOB Jogging Strollers distributed through the BOB Information Campaign from January 10 – April 26, 2019.

    The modified thru-bolt on the front wheel can fracture, allowing the wheel to detach from the stroller, posing fall and injury hazards to children in the stroller and adults operating the stroller.

    The firm has received 8 reports of the modified thru-bolt fracturing. There are no reports of injuries.

    This recall involves the modified thru-bolt axle provided by Britax free of charge as one of the available incentives to eligible consumers in connection with the BOB Information Campaign announced on January 10, 2019.

    The model number of the modified thru-bolt axle is S11393700 and it was manufactured for use with BOB Jogging Strollers made between 1/1/2009 to 9/30/2015.

    The modified thru-bolt axles, manufactured in China, were distributed by Britax free of charge to consumers in connection with the BOB Information Campaign announced on January 10, 2019.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the modified thru-bolt axle installed on the front wheel of their BOB jogging stroller.

    Britax is contacting consumers directly who received the modified thru-bolt axles and providing them with a free replacement thru-bolt axle.

    Consumers may also contact Britax for a free replacement thru-bolt axle.

    Consumers who have participated in the BOB Information Campaign, and have already been contacted by Britax, will automatically receive a replacement thru-bolt.

    Consumers may contact Britax toll-free at (888) 427-4829 from 9 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. (ET) Monday through Thursday, or between 9 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. (ET) on Friday or by email at US-customerservice@britax.com.

    Britax Child Safety of Fort Mill, S.C., is recalling about 200 modified thru-bolt axles for use with BOB Jogging Strollers distributed through the BOB Info...

    Stokke recalls Infant Steps Bouncers

    The Stokke Steps Bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair

    Stokke of Stamford, Conn., is recalling about 4,500 Stokke Steps Bouncers.

    The Stokke Steps Bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair, posing a fall hazard to the child in the Bouncer.

    The company has received one report of a consumer having difficulty attaching the Steps Bouncer to the Steps Chair. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall includes Stokke Steps Bouncers.

    The bouncers are a part of Stokke Steps all-in-one modular seating system and can be used in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair from birth up to the age of about six months.

    The Stokke Steps Bouncers have a plastic arm and fabric seat and measure about 31 inches by 25 inches by 21 inches. Stokke is printed on the care label and the law tag on the bottom of the recalled bouncers.

    Only Stokke Steps Bouncers with one of the following item numbers and with a serial number found at https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer are included in this recall:  

     Item Number

    Description

    483201

    Steps Bouncer US Blue

    483202

    Steps Bouncer US Greige (beige/gray)

    483203

    Steps Bouncer US Pink

    483204

    Steps Bouncer US Gray Clouds

    483205

    Steps Bouncer US White Mountains

    Check for recalled serial numbers at https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer

    The item and serial numbers are printed on the tracking label found underneath the bouncer seat plastic frame.

    The Bouncers, manufactured in the Netherlands, were sold at juvenile product stores nationwide, online at www.stokke.com and www.Amazon.com from February 2014, through December 2018, for about $200.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the Stokke Steps Bouncer in combination with the Stokke Steps Chair and contact Stokke for a free repair kit. Visit https://reclamations.stokke.com/stepsbouncer to check if the bouncer is included in the recall.

    Once confirmed, consumers should register on the site to receive repair instructions.

    Consumers may continue to use the Stokke Steps Bouncers and the Stokke Steps Chairs separately.

    Consumers may contact Stokke toll-free at( 877) 978-6553 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET), by email at info-usa@stokke.com, or online at www.stokke.com and click on “SAFETY RECALL NOTICE” for more information.

    Stokke of Stamford, Conn., is recalling about 4,500 Stokke Steps Bouncers.The Stokke Steps Bouncer can detach from the Stokke Steps Chair, posing a fal...

    The Boppy Company recalls infant head and neck support accessories

    The infant’s head can tilt too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard

    The Boppy Company of Golden, Colo., is recalling about 14,000 Boppy infant head and neck support accessories.

    The head support area can be overstuffed and cause the infant’s head to be tilted too far forward, posing a suffocation hazard.

    The firm has received three reports of babies’ heads being pushed forward chin to chest by the product. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Boppy Head and Neck support sold in two styles: Ebony Floral and Heathered Gray with model numbers 4150114 and 4150117. The model number is printed on the fabric label on the back of the head support.

    The product is an accessory to be used in infant swings, bouncers and strollers.

    The support accessories, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Buy Buy Baby and other juvenile products and discount furniture stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from March 2019, through May 2019, for about $20.

    What to do

    Consumer should immediately stop using the head support and contact The Boppy Company for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact The Boppy Company toll-free at (888) 772-6779 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at info@boppy.com or online at www.boppy.com and click on “Important Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

    The Boppy Company of Golden, Colo., is recalling about 14,000 Boppy infant head and neck support accessories.The head support area can be overstuffed a...

    Century Products recalls 4 million infant child seats

    The handle on the seats can crack and break

    Century Products is recalling 4 million rear-facing infant child seats that have a "type 1" handle and manufactured between January 1, 1991, and July 31, 1997.

    The handle on the seats can crack during normal use outside a motor vehicle, which can lead to an unexpected break.

    If the handle unexpectedly breaks, the child could fall to the ground possibly causing serious injuries.

    What to do

    To prevent future cracking or failure of the child seat handle, Century will provide owners with an improved handle and installation instructions.

    Owners should contact Century at (800) 345-4109, to obtain the free replacement handle.

    Century Products is recalling 4 million rear-facing infant child seats that have a "type 1" handle and manufactured between January 1, 1991, and July 31, 1...

    Target recalls toddler boots

    The unicorn horn on the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard

    Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling about 22,600 pair of Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” boots.

    The unicorn horn on the boot can detach, posing a choking hazard.

    Four consumers reported the unicorn’s horn detached. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Chiara” toddlers’ unicorn boots in sizes 5-13, and size 1. The boots are white with silver shimmer, include a white zipper, and white faux fur lining.

    The unicorn’s horn and inner ears are silver glitter and its eyelashes and nostrils are stitched and gray in color. At the base of the unicorn’s horn is pink, purple, and blue faux fur. The back and sides of the boots contain multi-colored stripes.

    The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot. The recalled model numbers begin with TARGET0930156XX, where XX corresponds to a specific sized boot.

    Item Number

    Product Name

    093-01-5653

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 5

    093-01-5654

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 6

    093-01-5655

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 7

    093-01-5656

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 8

    093-01-5657

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 9

    093-01-5658

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 10

    093-01-5659

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 11

    093-01-5660

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 12

    093-01-5661

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 13

    093-01-5662

    Cat & Jack "Chiara" Boots Size 1

    The boots, manufactured in China, were sold at Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from October 2018, through November 2018, for about $27.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled boots away from children and return them to any Target Store for a full refund. ​​

    Consumers may contact Target at (800) 440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CT) daily or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Clothing” for more information. Consumers can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

    Target Corp., of Minneapolis, Minn., is recalling about 22,600 pair of Cat & Jack Unicorn “Chiara” boots.The unicorn horn on the boot can detach, posin...

    LÍLLÉbaby recalls baby carriers

    The sliding chest-clip strap can detach from the shoulder strap

    LÍLLÉbaby of Golden, Colo., is recalling about 6,600 Active Series baby carriers.

    The sliding chest-clip strap can detach from the shoulder strap, posing a fall hazard to the child in the carrier.

    The company has received three reports of the chest straps detaching from the carrier, including one child that fell out of the carrier. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves LÍLLÉbaby Active Series baby carriers that can be worn by the caregiver with the baby strapped into the front or back position.

    The recalled carriers are the Active Series-Pro 6 in 1 in Space Dye Cobalt and Space Dye Grey and the Active All Seasons in Slate.

    Each carrier has a yellow colored tag on the front neck support, outside of the carrier and on the back, chest clip pad, both of which have “LÍLLÉ” printed in black lettering and “baby” printed in white lettering on the label.

    The baby carriers, manufactured in China, were sold at LILLEbaby.com and Amazon.com from September 2018 through October 2018, for about $160.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact LÍLLÉbaby to receive a free replacement baby carrier and a full refund. All known purchasers will be notified directly about the recall.

    Consumers may contact LÍLLÉbaby toll-free at (855) 554-5531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (MT) Monday through Friday, by email at customerservice@lillebaby.com or online at www.lillebaby.com and click on the Safety link at the bottom of the page for more information.

    LÍLLÉbaby of Golden, Colo., is recalling about 6,600 Active Series baby carriers.The sliding chest-clip strap can detach from the shoulder strap, posin...

    Eddie Bauer infant carriers recalled

    The buckles on the infant carriers can break

    Gold Inc., doing business as Goldbug, of Denver, Colo., is recalling about 22,000 Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers.

    The buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard to children.

    The firm is aware of eight reported incidents of broken buckles. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers that are worn by the parent or caregiver with the baby strapped into the front.

    The recalled carriers are black with “Eddie Bauer” and “First Adventure” printed in gray lettering on the front, outside of the carrier.

    The infant carriers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online between December 2017, and August 2018, for about $70.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled carriers and contact Gold Inc. to verify that the product is subject to this recall. Once the product is verified, consumers will receive replacement products of comparable value or a full refund.

    Consumers who purchased this recalled product must cut off and return both straps and tag with their name, address, and phone number to receive selected replacement products, free of charge, or a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Gold Inc. toll free at (866) 600-7205 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (MT) or by email customerservice@goldbuginc.com or online at www.goldbuginc.com and click on Recalls for more information.

    Gold Inc., doing business as Goldbug, of Denver, Colo., is recalling about 22,000 Eddie Bauer fabric infant carriers.The buckles on the infant carriers...

    Massive recall launched for Britax B-Safe infant child safety seats

    A center tab on the chest clip may break, posing a choking hazard

    Britax Child Safety is recalling 207,037 B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Travel Systems, B-Safe 35 Elite, B-Safe 35 Elite Travel Systems and BOB B-Safe rear-facing infant child safety seats, model numbers E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800, E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S923700, E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X and EXLT34A.

    The seats have a center tab on the chest clip marked "ABS" that may break, presenting a choking hazard to an infant in the car seat, increasing the risk of injury.

    What to do

    Britax will notify owners and will provide a replacement chest clip marked "PC", free of charge. The recall was expected to begin June 21, 2017.

    Owners may contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or visit www.bsafe35clip.com.

    Britax Child Safety is recalling 207,037 B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Travel Systems, B-Safe 35 Elite, B-Safe 35 Elite Travel Systems and BOB B-Safe rear-facing in...

