Infant Carrier Recalls

Restwell Mattress of Eden Prairie, Minn., has announced a recall of 100 units of the company’s Room & Board Natural Organic Latex and Latex and Spring Crib Mattresses.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the recalled crib mattresses fail to comply with multiple provisions of the Federal Safety Standard for Crib Mattresses, including the firmness test and missing warnings and labels.

The agency also says the product poses a suffocation hazard to infants. The crib mattresses are 52 inches long and 28 inches wide, and have a white top and gray sides with “Room & Board” embroidered on one end with the model name underneath.

The mattresses were sold at Room & Board stores nationwide and online at www.roomandboard.com from August 15, 2022, through June 2023 for between $350 and $450.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the crib mattresses and contact Room & Board to receive a full refund. Restwell Mattress Co. and Room & Board are contacting all purchasers directly and will arrange for pick up at no charge.

Consumers may contact Room & Board toll-free at 800-301-9720 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Saturday through Sunday, or by emailing shop@roomandboard.com, or online at www.restwellmattress.com/recall or www.restwellmattress.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information. Consumers may also get more information at www.roomandboard.com/product-recalls or www.roomandboard.com and click on "Product Recalls" at the bottom of the page for more information.

The recall number is 23-781.