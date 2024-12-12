Safety regulators issue warning about electric gel ball blaster toy guns

Just in time for Christmas, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to avoid the purchase of NLFGUW electric gel ball blaster toy guns. The agency says the toy guns fail to comply with federal safety regulations for projectile toys, so that the projectile's impact can injure a child's eye.

The CPSC issued a Notice of Violation to the seller, US TK, of China, but the agency said the company has not been responsive to CPSC's request for a recall of this product.

The toy guns were sold in pink camo and came with goggles, a USB charger, gel beads, a gel bead hopper, a connector, a gun head, a rechargeable battery, a USB cable and a target.

"NLFGUW M416 ASSAULT RIFLE" and "GEL BALL BLASTER" are printed on the package. The toy guns were sold online at www.amazon.com from April 2023 through September 2024 for about $29.

‘Currently unavailable’

In fact, the toy is still listed on Amazon but a notation on the page says the product is “currently unavailable.”

The product description describes the toy gun as the “perfect gift: The gel ball blaster for any beginner or for the seasoned player .Helps with physical activity, goal skills, observation and stamina and is a great form of entertainment, especially group games! Best gift choice for birthday, Christmas, Easter, New Year, Halloween, Thanksgiving and holidays! Let's have a fierce duel with your family and friends!”

CPSC urges consumers to stop using the toy guns immediately and dispose of them in accordance with local disposal requirements. The CPSC urges consumers not to “sell or give away these hazardous toy guns.”

Consumers are urged to report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.