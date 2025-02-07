Jazwares recalls America’s Got Talent Microphones with lithium-Ion batteries due to fire risk

Jazwares has issued a recall for 125,000 America’s Got Talent toy microphones with lithium-ion batteries because they pose a risk of fire. The firm has received three reports of the lithium-ion batteries igniting, resulting in smoke and fire damage to walls and floors. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves the America’s Got Talent (AGT) microphone sold under the First Act brand. The microphone amplifies the user’s voice and has treble, bass and echo switches. The microphone is black with the AGT logo on the front, measures 10.5 inches long and weighs approximately one pound.

There is an integrated speaker below the microphone with a power button and control button in the back. The microphones are powered by a rechargeable non-removable lithium-ion battery. The SKU numbers AGT0002 (microphone only) and TMS0002 (microphone and poster) are located on the bottom of the integrated speaker.

The toy was sold at Meijer, DD's Discounts/Ross and Target stores nationwide, Nebraska Furniture Mart stores in Nebraska, Iowa, Texas and Kansas and online at www.Amazon.com and www.Target.com from October 2020 through October 2022 for between $20 and $25.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled microphones and contact Jazwares for a full refund. Consumers will receive their refund in the form of a pre-paid gift card. After registering for the recall, consumers should dispose of the microphone in accordance with local and state regulations and not in the ordinary trash.

Consumers may contact Jazwares toll-free at 888-341-0881 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, micrecall@jazwares.com, or online at https://jazwares.com/recalls/agt-microphone or www.jazwares.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.