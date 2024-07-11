Baby Stroller Recalls

Bugaboo North America of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 1,200 Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

In “parent-facing” mode, the backrest of the seat can move downward, placing the infant in a negative recline.

In this situation, an unrestrained infant could tumble from the seat, posing an injury hazard.

The firm has received one report in the U.S. and seven reports in South Korea of the backrest of the seat moving downward during use when in parent-facing mode. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

This recall involves only the seat sold with the Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers.

The strollers are comprised of a base on which either a seat or bassinet can be mounted. The seat measures approximately 11.8 inches wide and 22.8 inches long and comes in either black, gray or forest green.

Only units with serial numbers beginning with the following numbers are included in the recall:

S46012302xxxxxx

S460123013xxxxx

S46012303xxxxxx

S460123015xxxxx

S46012307xxxxxx

S46012320xxxxxx

S460123010xxxxx

The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold at children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at www.bugaboo.com in May and June 2023 for about $900 for seat strollers only, and about $1,100 for bassinet strollers with seats.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact Bugaboo for a free replacement stroller seat. Bugaboo is contacting all known retailers and purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Bugaboo at (800) 460-2922 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT), Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (PT), by email at service.us@bugaboo.com or online at https://www.bugaboo.com/us-en/product-recalls/ for more information.