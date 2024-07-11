Baby Stroller Recalls

Write a review
Guava Family recalls strollers due to fall and injury hazards

The brakes can fail to engage or unexpectedly disengage

Guava Family is recalling about 8.500 Roam strollers because the stroller’s brakes can fail to engage or unexpectedly disengage, posing fall and injury hazards to children.

The firm has received 67 reports of the brake lock disengaging. The firm has also received 152 reports of the brake pedal not engaging when pushed down. No injuries have been reported.

This recall involves Guava Roam First Generation three-wheel foldable strollers manufactured between July 2020 and Dec...

    Article Image

    Bugaboo recalls Dragonfly Seat Strollers

    An unrestrained infant could tumble from the seat, posing an injury hazard

    Bugaboo North America of New York, N.Y., is recalling about 1,200 Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    In “parent-facing” mode, the backrest of the seat can move downward, placing the infant in a negative recline.

    In this situation, an unrestrained infant could tumble from the seat, posing an injury hazard.

    The firm has received one report in the U.S. and seven reports in South Korea of the backrest of the seat moving downward during use when in parent-facing mode. No injuries have been reported in the U.S.

    This recall involves only the seat sold with the Bugaboo Dragonfly Seat Strollers.

    The strollers are comprised of a base on which either a seat or bassinet can be mounted. The seat measures approximately 11.8 inches wide and 22.8 inches long and comes in either black, gray or forest green.

    Only units with serial numbers beginning with the following numbers are included in the recall:

    • S46012302xxxxxx
    • S460123013xxxxx
    • S46012303xxxxxx
    • S460123015xxxxx
    • S46012307xxxxxx
    • S46012320xxxxxx
    • S460123010xxxxx

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold at children’s specialty stores nationwide and online at www.bugaboo.com in May and June 2023 for about $900 for seat strollers only, and about $1,100 for bassinet strollers with seats.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled seats and contact Bugaboo for a free replacement stroller seat. Bugaboo is contacting all known retailers and purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Bugaboo at (800) 460-2922 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT), Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. (PT), by email at service.us@bugaboo.com or online at https://www.bugaboo.com/us-en/product-recalls/ for more information.

    Article Image

    Zeno recalls infant walkers

    The walkers fail to meet the federal safety standard

    Zeno of Weymouth, Mass., is recalling about 1,355 infant walkers.

    The infant walkers fail to meet federal safety standards because they can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step.

    The walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become trapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. The walkers have a black, teal, pink, or gray frame, as well as a gray or black seat and a white, teal, or pink tray. Some styles have toy attachments and a push handle with “Babywalker” stitched on the seatback.

    The walkers, manufactured in China, were sold online at Walmart.com from October 2018, through August 2021, for between $130 and $160.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact Zeno by e-mail to receive a shipping label to return the infant walker free of charge.

    Upon receipt of the infant walker, consumers will be issued a full refund for the purchase price of the product. Zeno is notifying all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Zeno by e-mail at cs@zeno999.com or sally@zeno999.com.

    Article Image

    Valco Baby recalls Snap Duo Trend Strollers

    The stroller’s front wheels can break off while in use

    Valco Baby of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling about 1,290 Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend Strollers.

    The stroller’s front wheels can break off while in use, causing the strollers to fall unexpectedly. The issue could pose a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

    The firm has received 207 reports of the strollers' front wheels cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall includes Valco Baby Snap Duo Trend strollers in charcoal, gray, night, and denim colors. The recalled strollers have an order, model, or batch number printed on the label permanently affixed to the strollers’ frame.

    Strollers with order numbers 7884, 7885, or 7886 and model numbers N9938, N9939, N9872, or N0001 are included in the recall.

    The strollers, manufactured in Taiwan, were sold at juvenile product stores nationwide and online at www.albeebaby.com, amazon.com, and www.pishposhbaby.com from February 2020, through October 2020, for about $700.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Valco Baby to receive a free replacement front wheel assembly and instructions for replacement.

    Valco Baby is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Valco Baby at (800) 610-7850 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, online at www.valcobaby.com, or by email at recall@valcobaby.com for more information and to order a replacement set of wheels.

    Article Image

    Joovy recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers

    The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach

    Joovy Holding Co., of Dallas, Texas, is recalling about 9,200 Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers.

    The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.

    There have been 25 incidents of restricted front wheel movement reported, including 12 incidents in which the wheel fork bearing wore through the housing and detached, with one fall resulting in bruises when the user fell onto the stroller.

    This recall involves Zoom 360 Ultralight jogging strollers with SKU 8060, 8061, 8067, and 8069 and a batch number between March 2020 (03-XX-20) and October 2020 (10-XX-20).

    The strollers were sold in black, blueberry, charcoal, and red colors and weigh about 26 lbs. The label on the inside leg contains the SKU and batch numbers. “Joovy” is written across the front of the stroller and “Zoom Ultralight” is written on the parent organizer attachment on the bottom of the stroller.

    See Joovy’s video here to learn how to install the repair.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold at independent specialty juvenile stores nationwide and online at Joovy.com, Amazon.com, BuyBuyBaby.com, and Target.com from May 2020, through December 2020, for about $250.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact the firm for a free repair kit to replace the front wheel fork bearing. Joovy is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Joovy at (800) 495-8718 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at zoom360@joovy.com, or online at www.joovy.com. Consumers can click on “Voluntary Recall of Zoom 360 Ultralight 806X Front Fork Bearing mfg. between March 2020-October 2020” on the company's site for more information.

    Article Image

    UPPAbaby Recalls adapters included with RumbleSeats

    The adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child

    UPPAbaby of Hingham, Mass., is recalling about 86,000 UPPAbaby adapters included with Rumbleseats.

    The adapters can detach, posing a fall hazard to the child in the RumbleSeat.

    The firm has received 135 reports of detachments, including 77 incidents resulting in bumps, scrapes and two reports of broken noses.

    The recall includes RumbleSeat accessory adapters designed to be used with the UPPAbaby RumbleSeat.

    The RumbleSeat accessory attaches to the stroller via two plastic adapters that fit onto the stroller frame. The adapters were only included with RumbleSeat Models 0252, 0917 and 0918.

    Consumers may find these model numbers printed on the law label located on the underside of the Rumbleseat.

    The RumbleSeat accessory adapters, manufactured in China, were sold at juvenile specialty stores from October 2014, through July 2019, for between $180 and $200.

    What to do

    Consumers who own a RumbleSeat accessory, manufactured between September 2014, and July 2019, will be provided with replacement RumbleSeat adapters. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled adapters and contact UPPAbaby to receive free replacement adapters.

    Consumers may contact UPPAbaby toll-free at (844) 823-3132 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, online at https://uppababy.com/rumbleseat-adapters/ and click on “Submit Info” at the bottom of the page, or go to https://uppababy.com and click on “Click to read more” next to the recall announcement near the bottom of the page.

    Article Image

    Ergobaby recalls METROUS strollers

    The button on some buckles that releases the harness can break and detach

    The Ergobaby Carrier of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling about 2,800 METROUS1, METROUS2 and METROUS4 Compact City strollers.

    The button on some buckles that releases the harness can break and detach when pressed by the user while the child is in the stroller, making it difficult to release, and posing a choking hazard to young children.

    The firm has received 15 consumer reports of the button on the buckle that releases the harness breaking and detaching when pressed by the user, making it difficult to release the buckle. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Ergobaby METROUS1, METROUS2, or METROUS4 Compact City Strollers.

    The strollers come with a harness that has a black release button in the middle of the buckle. The model name is located on the inside of the frame, above the right-side rear wheel.

    The strollers have a black, gray, or teal blue canopy and Ergo Baby printed on the front bottom of the stroller.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold online at ErgoBaby.com, AlbeeBaby.com and Amazon.com from July 2018, through September 2019, for about $300.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Ergobaby for instructions and a full free replacement restraint harness with buckle.

    Consumers may contact Ergobaby toll-free at (888) 416-4888 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email at Support@Ergobaby.com, or online at www.ergobaby.com and click on “safety notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Article Image

    Thule recalls baby strollers

    The handlebar can detach, posing an injury hazard to children

    Thule Group of Sweden is recalling about 4,900 Thule Sleek strollers sold in the U.S., and Canada.

    The handlebar can detach, posing an injury hazard to children.

    The firm has received one report of the stroller’s handlebar detaching. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Thule Sleek strollers sold in black, dark gray, light gray, navy blue and red with a silver or black frame.

    Only strollers without a QC2020 sticker next to the product label and manufactured between May 2018, through September 2019, are included in this recall.

    The manufacture date code in YY/MM format, Thule Sleek and product number: 11000001-5, 11000017, 11000330 or 11000337-342 can be found on the product label located on the lower inside frame of the stroller.

    UPC code 091021978485, 091021883703, 091021460256, 091021761773, 091021079779, 091021070585, 091021349001, 091021433137, 091021514386, 091021037090,091021091900, 091021648937 or 091021190214 can be found on the product packaging.

    The strollers, manufactured in Poland, were sold at Buy Buy Baby, REI and others stores nationwide and online at Thule.com and Amazon.com from July 2018, through June 2020, for between $830 and $850.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Thule Group to arrange for the return of the product and to receive a free replacement Sleek stroller frame.

    Consumers may contact Thule Group toll-free at (855) 929-3531 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at thulesleek18@thule.com or online at www.thule.com/recallthulesleek or www.thule.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Article Image

    Belecoo baby strollers recalled

    A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom

    A Better You!, of Hebron, Ky, is recalling about 750 Belecoo 535-S baby strollers.

    A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.

    Additionally, the location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, and it can become detached, posing a fall hazard to children.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Belecoo 535-S convertible baby strollers sold in black, pink, blue, khaki and gray that convert into carriages in the bassinet position.

    Belecoo is printed on the stroller’s frame and on the shoulder straps. The model number 535-S is printed on a label on the inside of the rear frame of the stroller.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively on Amazon.com from January 2019, through March 2020, for about $200.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby strollers and contact A Better You! for instructions on how to receive a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact A Better You! at (800) 715-7302 or by email at Belecoorecall@gmail.com for more information.

    Article Image

    Costway recalls baby strollers

    A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom

    Costway of Fontana, Calif., is recalling about 16,000 baby strollers.

    A child’s torso can pass through the opening between the activity tray and the seat bottom and his/her head can become entrapped, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards. The location of the crotch restraint creates a large opening between the seat bottom and the restraint, posing a fall hazard to children.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves three models of double strollers.

    Model

    Description

    Colors 

    BB4476

    Infant Double Stroller

    Red, Gray, Black

    BB4613

    Infant Double Stroller

    Black

    BB4690

    Face to Face Double Stroller

    Gray

    A tag on the stroller seat reads:

    MADE FOR GOPLUS CORP 11250 POPLAR AVE. FONTANA, CA 92337.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.costway.com and www.amazon.com from May 2016, through December 2019, for about $100.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby strollers and contact Costway for instructions on how to receive a full refund including taxes and original shipping cost. Costway is contacting all purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Costway toll-free at (844) 242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday or by email at recall@costway.com for more information.

    Article Image

    Island Wear Recalls Strollers

    The strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard

    Island Wear of Ocean City, Md., is recalling about 940 Umbrella strollers.

    The strollers violate the federal Carriages and Strollers Safety standard as the location of the restraint system creates a large gap between the restraint and the seat. The child can slip through the gap, posing a fall hazard.

    In addition, the covering on the grab bar can detach and expose foam, posing a choking hazard to children.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Island Wear umbrella strollers with a grab bar and footrest sold in blue and multi rainbow colors.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold at Paradise Island, Outrageous Outlet, and Grand Resort Wear in Ocean City, Md., from April 2019, through October 2019, for about $20.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Island Wear for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Island Wear toll-free at (844) 449-4144 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or by email at Islandwearoc@gmail.com.

    Article Image

    Baby Trend recalls Tango Mini Strollers

    The stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure

    Baby Trend of Fontana, Calif., is recalling about 2,000 Tango Mini Strollers.

    Both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure, posing a fall hazard to children in the stroller.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in Quartz Pink (Model Number ST31D09A), Sedona Gray (Model Number ST31D10A), Jet Black (Model Number ST31D11A) and Purest Blue (Model Number ST31D03A).

    Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold at Amazon.com, Target stores and online at www.target.com from October 2019, through November 2019, for between $100 and $120.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Baby Trend for a replacement or full refund.

    Consumers may contact Baby Trend at (800) 328-7363 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by e-mail at info@babytrend.com or online at www.babytrend.com and click on “Safety Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Article Image

    Thesaurus Global Marketing recalls tricycles

    Paint on the canopy’s frame contains excessive levels of lead

    Thesaurus Global Marketing of Doral, Fla., is recalling about 370 Little Bambino 4-in-1 canopy children’s tricycles.

    Paint on the canopy’s frame and tricycle components contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

    Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves Little Bambino 4-in-1 canopy children’s tricycles that can be used as a push stroller or a push, training and classic tricycle.

    They were sold in blue, pink or red and have a back handle, an elongated back rest, a basket, a canopy and a bell on the front handle. The Little Bambino logo is on the front of the tricycle.

    Model BW204 and UPC code 653981740030, 653981740092, 653981740108, 656857123326, 656857123333 or 656857123340 can be found on the product packaging.

    The tricycles, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Amazon.com from October 2018, through June 2019, for between $97 and $130.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled tricycles, take them away from children and contact Thesaurus Global Marketing for a full refund, including the cost of shipping. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Little Bambino toll-free at (866) 633-8202 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at info@shoplittlebambino.com or online at or online at www.shoplittlebambino.com for more information.

    Article Image

    Bumbleride recalls Speed 3-wheel jogging stroller

    The stroller does not meet Canada's sharp edge requirements

    Bumble ride Inc., is recalling approximately 600 Bumbleride Speed 3-wheel jogging strollers.

    The stroller does not meet the sharp edge requirements of the Carriages and Strollers Regulations in Canada as the metal edge of the back hinge located on the right side can be sharp, posing a potential risk of cut or laceration.

    No incidents or injuries related to the use of the jogging stroller have been reported.

    This recall involves Bumbleride Speed 3-wheel jogging stroller. The affected models are folding jogging strollers with Bumbleride imprinted on upholstery in the base of the seat.

    The following model numbers are being recalled:

    Model NamePart NumberSKU Number

    Speed Matte Black

    SP-300BLK

    812812014447

    Speed Maritime Blue

    SP-300MB

    812812014492

    Speed Camp Green

    SP-300CG

    812812014485

    Speed Dawn Grey

    SP-300DG

    812812014454

    Speed Silver Black

    SP-300SVB

    812812014881

    The recalled product, manufactured in Taiwan, was sold throughout Canada between April 2016, and December 2017.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop using it and contact Bumbleride Inc. or register on their website to receive a retrofit kit.

    Consumers with questions may contact Bumbleride at (800) 530-3930 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or by email at info@bumbleride.com.

    Article Image

    Jané recalls U.S. model of Jané Muum strollers

    An infant can pass through the opening between the stroller armrest and seat bottom

    Jané USA, a division of Jané Group of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling about 800 Jané Muum strollers.

    An infant can pass through the opening between the stroller armrest and the seat bottom and his/her head and neck can become entrapped by the armrest, posing entrapment and strangulation hazards.

    Thus, the strollers violate the federal Stroller and Carriage standard.

    No incidents or injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the US model of Jané Muum strollers with a black frame, a reclining seat or hammock that is reversible and a hood. An insert is sold with the stroller for smaller babies. There is a basket for storage underneath the stroller seat.

    The recalled strollers were sold in: dark gray and black (S85), light grey and black (S49), blue and black (S46) and green and black (S47).

    “Muum by Jané” is printed on the front bottom frame. “Muum” is printed on the side frame and on the handle.

    “Jané” and “Muum,” “Jané USA LLC,” “Muum US 5399US/S85” or “S47,” “S49,” “S46” are printed on a label on the leg of the stroller.

    The strollers, manufactured in China, were sold at Albee Baby, Baby World, Kidsland, Toys R US, Dainty Baby, USA Baby stores and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from July 2016, through August 2017, for between $300 and $450.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Jané for a free repair. The repair consists of a free replacement armrest. Consumers can continue using the recalled strollers if they remove the armrest and harness the child properly until they receive the replacement armrest.

    Consumers may contact Jané toll-free at 844-200-7971 anytime to leave message or from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. (ET) Monday through Thursday for a live operator, by email at info@jane-usa.com or online at www.jane-usa.com and click on MUUM USA MODEL for more information.

