Torex UTV ride-on toys sold at Walmart recalled due to fire hazard

Key takeaways

Recall overview: Huffy has recalled nearly 25,000 Torex 24-volt ride-on UTV toys sold at Walmart due to a fire hazard caused by improper wiring. There have been 20 reports of smoking or fire, including five cases resulting in minor burns.

Product details: The affected UTVs are black with red trim, labeled “Torex,” and have model numbers 17249 and 17310 with date codes ranging from June 18, 2019 (16919) to April 21, 2022 (11122). They were sold from August 2019 through December 2024 for $500–$600.

Consumer instructions: Users should stop using the toys immediately and contact Huffy for a free repair. Repairs may be completed by a third party, and Huffy will reimburse up to $50. Support is available via phone, email, or the company’s website.

Huffy has issued a recall for nearly 25,000 Torex UTV ride-on toys sold at Walmart. The recalled ride-on toys can overheat due to improper wiring, posing a fire hazard.

The firm has received 20 reports of incidents of the UTVs smoking or catching fire, resulting in five minor burns.

This recall involves Huffy-branded Torex 24-volt ride-on toy UTVs. The ride-on toys are black with red trim and measure 53 inches long, 43 inches wide and 27 inches tall. Labels with the word “Torex” are located on the front and side of the ride-on toy.

The model numbers are 17249 and 17310 with date codes between 16919 and 11122. They are located under the body of the unit near the rear wheel. The date code’s last two numbers are for the year and the first three numbers are for the day of the year, so the date code 16919 represents June 18, 2019, and date code 11122 represents April 21, 2022.

The UTVs were sold exclusively at Walmart nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2019 through December 2024 for between $500 and $600.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and contact Huffy Corporation to schedule a free repair. Consumers can have the repair done by a third party. Huffy Corporation will reimburse consumers up to $50 for charges incurred in the third-party repair.

Consumers may contact Huffy Corporation at 800-872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at torex@huffy.com, or online at www.huffy.com/torex-utv-ride-on-toy-recall or at www.huffy.com and look under “Customer Service” for more information and click on “Recall Notices.”

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.