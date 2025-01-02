Write a review
Children's jewelry sold exclusively on Amazon recalled for lead content

Yaomiao children's jewelry sets sold exclusively on Amazon are being recalled because they violate lead and cadmium rules. Lead and cadmium are toxic and could cause serious health effects if ingested.

The sets have between three and 12 pieces of jewelry each. The jewelry is silver colored with multicolored gems shaped as a unicorn, a butterfly, a heart, a turtle, a star, or a rainbow with a cloud. Each set comes packaged individually in small plastic bags inside a lavender box with “A Special Gift for the Charming You” printed on it. “Yaomiao” appears on the box’s plastic wrap.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jewelry sets, take them away from children and contact LordRoads for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to dispose of the recalled jewelry sets and send a photo of the disposed sets to simlordroadple@163.com. LordRoads and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.

About 6,900 of the jewelry sets were sold. 

The sets were manufactured by Wuhannuoyunxindianzikejiyouxiangongsi, (dba LordRoads), of China

