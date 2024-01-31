Chair Recalls

Write a review
Clark Associates recalls Allegro plastic side chairs

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use

Clark Associates of Lancaster, Pa., is recalling about 53,800 Allegro plastic side chairs.

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.

The firm has received 16 reports of chairs breaking apart while in use, resulting in two injuries.

This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand Allegro plastic side chairs for outdoor use.

The chairs sold in 14 different colors, has Lancaster Table & Seating stamped on the underside.

The chairs were sold in assembled form, constructed of glass reinforced polypropylene, and measure about 17 inches wide and about 33 inches high.

A list of the recalled model numbers may be found here.

The chairs, manufactured in Turkey, were sold at Clark Pro and Clark National Accounts nationwide and online at www.webstaurantstore.com and www.therestaurantstore.com from November 2020, through August 2023, for between $45 and $66.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Clark Associates for a full refund or a store credit.

Consumers should submit a photograph to Clark online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ displaying “DO NOT USE” in paint or thick permanent marker in a clear visible location on the chairs, and dispose of the product(s).

Clark Associates is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Clark Associates toll-free at (844) 895-5694 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at allegro@lancastertableandseating.com or online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ for more information.

    Tractor Supply Company recalls Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs

    A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break

    Tractor Supply Company of Brentwood, Tenn., is recalling about 7,500 Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs.

    A plastic buckle that supports the back of the chair can break when someone is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 13 reports of incidents of the buckle on the strap breaking or its stitching breaking, including three reports of consumers falling to the ground.

    This recall involves Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs.

    The chairs have a blue and silver mesh fabric seat with black nylon straps attached to arm rests on a black metal frame. They were sold with a removable hang tag that includes a picture of the chair beneath the Red Shed Home & Gifts logo.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at Tractor Supply stores nationwide and online at www.tractorsupply.com from April through June 2023 for about $70.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Red Shed Hammock Swing Chairs and contact Tractor Supply for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Tractor Supply Company toll-free at (877) 718-6750 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. (CT) Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, or online at www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/cms/policies-information/customer-solutions/recall-notices for more information.

    TJX Recalls Egg Chairs

    The chair can tip over or collapse when someone is seated in it

    The TJX Companies of Framingham, Mass., is recalling about 30,600 Nest Swing Egg Chairs

    The chair can tip over or collapse when someone is seated in it, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 27 reports of the chairs collapsing or tipping over, including 19 reports of injuries, including cuts, scrapes, soreness and one report of broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

    This recall involves nest swing egg chairs sold under the Tommy Bahama and Martha Stewart brands.  The chairs have a metal circle base that attaches to a metal pole, from which the oval-shaped wicker chairs hang by hook and chain.  

    The chairs were sold with a round cushion for seating and a hangtag with the brand name “Martha Stewart” or “Tommy Bahama.”  Eight of the nine styles were also sold with an additional decorative pillow.  

    One of the following style numbers is printed on a second hangtag attached to the product: PMK-6501, PMK-6503, PMK-6503-N, PMK-6505, PMK-6506, PMK-6507, PMK-6508, PMK-6509, or PMK-6510.   

    The chairs, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense stores nationwide from December 2018, through April 2022, for between $300 and $350.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled egg chairs and return them to any Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, or Homesense stores for their choice of either a full refund or a refund in the form of a store gift card. Consumers can also contact TJX for instructions on how to disassemble and dispose of the chair to receive either a full refund or refund in the form of a store gift card.

    Consumers may contact Marshalls toll-free at (888) 627-7425 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://www.marshalls.com/us/store/jump/topic/Product-Recall/2400019; T.J. Maxx at 800-926-6299 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://tjmaxx.tjx.com/store/jump/topic/product-recalls/2400019; HomeGoods at 800-888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.homegoods.com/us/store/jump/topic/find-help/our-product-/2400009#product recalls; Homesense toll-free at (855)           660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://us.homesense.com/recalls, or by email at customerservice@tjx.com.

    Amazon recalls AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs

    The weld on the chair’s frame can fail, posing a fall hazard

    Amazon.com Services of Seattle, Wash., is recalling about 22,400 AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs.

    The weld on the chair’s frame can fail, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 55 consumer reports of the chairs breaking. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves AmazonBasics School Classroom Stack Chairs made of durable plastic with chrome-plated metal legs.

    The products are stackable and were sold as a set of six chairs in pink, lime green, yellow, blue, purple, and/or red.

    They measure 17 inches long x 15 inches wide x 26 inches high and are recommended for ages three-to-six years old and for a weight of up to 190 pounds.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com from January 2019, through January 2022, for between $128 and $190 for a set of six chairs

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Amazon for instructions on how to dispose of them for a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Amazon online or toll-free at (877) 882-0606 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday.

    Kohl’s recalls oversized antigravity chairs

    The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied

    Kohl’s of Menomonee Falls, Wis., is recalling about 31,000 SONOMA Goods For Life Branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs.

    The chair can break or collapse when weight is applied, posing a fall hazard.

    The company has received 18 reports of the chairs breaking or collapsing, including two reports of minor injuries.

    This recall involves SONOMA Goods For Life-branded Ultimate Oversized Antigravity Chairs in numerous colors.

    The chairs have an aluminum frame, a fabric seat/back and a removable head pillow attached with Velcro.

    The tubes of the aluminum legs are square. The eyelets attaching the fabric to the frame are covered with fabric and are not visible from the top of the chair.

    There is a sewn-in tag on the fabric on the seat of the chair.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at Kohl’s stores nationwide and online at www.kohls.com from January 2019, through June 2021, for about $240.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

    Consumers may contact Kohl’s toll-free at (855) 564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Saturday, or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

    TJX recalls counter stools

    The stools can break or collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.

    The TJX Companies of Framingham, Mass., is recalling about 4,300 swivel counter stools.

    The stools can break or collapse, posing fall and injury hazards.

    The company has received 20 reports of stools breaking in which consumers fell, including 17 reports of minor injuries.

    This recall involves swivel counter stools with wooden legs and fabric backrests with rivet trim around the seat.

    The stools were sold in gray faux leather, and light gray, dark gray and blue/cream herringbone fabrics, and measure approximately 36 inches to the top of the backrest with the seat height approximately 25.5 inches from the floor.

    One of the following style numbers is printed on the product hang tag: 61057, 61063, 61064, 62332, 65129, 65130, 66413, 66414.

    A label printed with “CHINA” is attached to the bottom of the seat.

    The stools were sold at HomeGoods and Homesense stores and HomeGoods/T.J. Maxx or Marshalls combination stores nationwide from January 2021, through May 2021, for about $130.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the counter stools and return them to any HomeGoods or Homesense store for their choice of either a full refund or store gift card.

    Consumers may contact HomeGoods at (800) 888-0776 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.homegoods.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page, and Homesense toll-free at (855) 660-4663 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.homesense.com, and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page.

    Dollar General recalls sling loungers

    The loungers can collapse unexpectedly

    Dollar General of Goodlettsville, Tenn., is recalling about 155,000 True Living Sling Loungers.

    The loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an amputation, laceration and pinching hazard if finger gets caught in the metal folding joints.

    The firm has received three reports of the sling loungers collapsing, resulting in amputations or lacerations to fingers from the metal folding joints.

    This recall involves True Living Sling Loungers with white frames with solid blue or solid green fabric. The 12-digit UPC number 430001047344 is located on the receipt.

    The loungers, manufactured in China, were sold at Dollar General stores nationwide from January through September 2019 for about $20.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling loungers, cut the fabric of the chair rendering it unusable, and contact Dollar General to return the recalled loungers for a full refund of the purchase price.

    Consumers may contact Dollar General at (800) 678-9258 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. (CT) Monday through Friday or online at www.dollargeneral.com and click on “Product Recalls” under “Help” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Cheyenne Products recalls folding chairs and barstools

    The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break

    Cheyenne Industries of Rogers, Ark., is recalling about 795,000 Cheyenne Products Mainstay folding metal padded chairs and barstools.

    The weld attaching the legs to the seat bottom can break, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 41 reports of incidents of the weld connecting the legs to the bottom of the chair breaking, resulting in 19 injuries, including four reports of fractures and one report of a torn ligament.

    This recall involves multiple styles of metal folding chairs and barstools with padded seats upholstered in vinyl or microfiber and sold under the Mainstay brand name.

    A white sticker label on the bottom of the seats includes the name Cheyenne Products or Cheyenne Industries and lists the production date by month and year.

    Another white sticker label on the bottom of the seat displays a barcode with the model number printed above the barcode, and the UPC printed below the barcode.

    A list of the recalled models may be found here.

    The folding chairs and barstools, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and Walmart.com from January 2014, through April 2021, for between $30 and $42.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled folding chairs and barstools and contact Cheyenne for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Cheyenne toll-free at (833) 351-1707 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at cheyennerecall@nbg-home.com, or online at www.cheyenneproducts.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information and a complete listing of recalled styles.

    TJX recalls outdoor wooden folding chairs

    The chairs can break, posing fall and injury hazards

    The TJX Companies of Framingham, Mass., is recalling about 92,000 outdoor wooden folding chairs.

    The chairs can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

    The firm TJX has received 18 reports of the recalled chairs breaking or collapsing, including 15 reports of falls that resulted in minor injuries, including back and neck injuries and lacerations.

    This recall involves outdoor wooden folding chairs with armrests, in an oil stain finish, some of which were labeled with “Nautica” on the hang tag.

    The chairs measure about 22.5 inches long, 21 inches wide and 35 inches tall. The back has 8 slats and the seat has 7 slats.

    The chairs, manufactured in Vietnam, were sold at T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, and Marshalls stores nationwide and online at tjmaxx.com and sierra.com from June 2018, through January 2021, for about $30.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact TJX for instructions on how to participate in the recall and receive a full refund.

    Alternatively, consumers may return the recalled chairs to any T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, or HomeGoods store for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact TJX toll-free at (888) 520-0322 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at https://www.recallrtr.com/foldingchair or www.tjxmaxx.com, www.marshalls.com and www.sierra.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or www.homegoods.com and click on “Product Info/Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

    Sauder Woodworking recalls counter height bar stools

    The legs on the stools can become unstable over time

    Sauder Woodworking of Archbold, Ohio, is recalling about 3,100 Sauder and Aliesha-May Counter-height bar stools (two-piece sets).

    The legs on the stools can become unstable over time, posing a fall hazard.

    The company has received three reports of the stool being unstable, including two falls. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves counter-height bar stools sold under the Sauder and Aliesha-May brands.

    The stools have powder-coated steel legs and cross braces, and a backless rectangular oak-finished composite seat. They measure 23.5 inches high by 14.5 inches wide and 12.25 inches deep.

    The stools were manufactured between September 2019 and August 2020. A label with the manufacturing date code in the MM/YYYY format (09/2019 through 08/2020) is located on the bottom surface of the seat.

    The stools were sold in sets of two.

    The stools, manufactured in China, were sold at Wayfair.com, ZOLA.com, CYMAX.com and other online retailers from January 2020, through February 2021, for between $85 and $95 per set of two bar stools.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bar stools and contact Sauder Woodworking to receive a full refund for each two-piece stool set.

    Sauder Woodworking is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Sauder Woodworking toll-free at (866) 218-8312 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday or online at www.sauder.com and click on “About” at the top of the page, and then “Public Notices” for more information.

    Home Depot recalls Wood Windsor dining chair sets

    The chair’s back can detach, posing a fall hazard

    Home Depot Product Authority of Atlanta, Ga., is recalling about 3,100 StyleWell Wood Windsor dining chair sets.

    The chair’s back can detach, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 17 reports of the chair’s back detaching from the chair base. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the StyleWell Wood Windsor Dining Chair sets.

    The sets of two chairs were sold in black, natural wood, red and white and have eight vertical backrest spindles. The chair seat base measures about 17.5 inches wide, 17.5 inches deep and 17 inches tall.

    The chair’s back measures about 19 inches wide and 18 inches tall from the top of the chair seat base. Each chair weighs about 15 pounds.

    Only chairs without screw holes and wood screws on the rear underside of the chair seat base are included in this recall.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.homedepot.com from September 2019, through January 2021, for about $150 (set of two).

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and inspect the chairs for missing screw holes and wood screws on the underside of the chair seat base. Home Depot is contacting all purchasers directly to provide inspection instructions.

    Consumers may contact Home Depot at (800) 466-3337 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET) Saturday or online at www.homedepot.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

    Bed Bath & Beyond recalls SALT Lounge Chairs

    The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage

    Bed Bath & Beyond of Union, N.J., is recalling about 10,330 SALT Lounge Chairs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The locking mechanism on the chair frame can disengage, posing a fall hazard.

    The firm has received 19 reports of chairs breaking, including four reports of minor injuries from falls.

    This recall involves SALT Lounge Chairs sold in gray with SKU 69476172/UPC 444800007102; and black with SKU 69476173/UPC 444800002947.

    The chairs consist of a metal tube frame, a fabric seat cushion, and a locking mechanism on each side of the frame.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond stores nationwide and online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com from April 2020, through August 2020, for about $40.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lounge chairs and return them to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund of the purchase price, or a merchandise credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined.

    Consumers may contact Bed Bath & Beyond at 98000 462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (ET), seven days a week or online at www.bedbathandbeyond.com and click on “Product Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information. Consumers may also click on “Help” at the bottom of the page to reach a Customer Service representative via email.

    Caravan Global recalls chairs

    The chair’s plastic bracket can bend or fail

    Caravan Global is recalling about 2,700 Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged Chairs.

    The chair’s plastic bracket can bend or fail, and cause the fabric seat to rip apart from the frame, posing fall and injury hazards.

    The firm has received reports of six incidents where the seat fabric separated from the chair frame. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves the Caravan Sports Armed/Padded Arm Bagged chairs sold in blue, and measuring 24.4” x 23.2” x 36.2.”

    The chair image and product name is printed on the hang tag attached to the chair.

    A tag labeled “SNY-XZ” is sewn into the back of the chair.

    The chairs, manufactured in China, were sold at H-E-B stores in Texas throughout May 2020 for about $20.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact Caravan Global for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Caravan Global toll-free at (877) 922-6679 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, by email info@caravanglobal.com and online at www.caravanglobal.com and click “Safety” at the bottom of the page.

    HON Company recalls office chairs

    The chair’s back can break, posing fall and injury hazards

    The HON Company of Muscatine, Iowa, is recalling about 13,400 HON office chairs.

    The chair’s back can break, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

    The firm has received reports of 11 chair backs breaking including two reports of minor injuries.

    This recall involves HON’s Gateway office chairs with model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM and manufactured from February 2019, through February 2020.

    It also involves the Maxon MXMO series chairs, model numbers M-SEMO201 and M-SEMX101.

    The manufacturer’s name, model number and manufacture date are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats.

    The office chairs have a black mesh see-through back and a five-star base with wheels. HON or Maxon is printed on a label underneath the seat.

    The chairs, manufactured in the U.S., were sold at HON or Maxon dealers nationwide as well as online stores including Staples.com and OfficeDepot.com from February 2019, through February 2020, for between $135 and $250.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact HON for a free replacement back including installation instructions.

    Consumers may contact The HON Company at (800) 833-3964 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at HONTeamBox@honcompany.com or online at HON.com for more information.

    Or, for Maxon chairs, (800) 876-4274 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at service@maxonmail.com, or online at www.maxonfurniture.com.

    Rooms To Go recalls Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs

    Paint on the chair’s metal frame exceeds the federal lead paint standard

    Rooms To Go of Seffner, Fla., is recalling about 385 Patmos Chaise Lounge Chairs.

    The paint used on the chair’s metal frame contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint standard. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children.

    This recall involves the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair, which is sold in brown and gray, and covered with a tightly woven, synthetic, resin/all-weather wicker.

    The chair also has an adjustable backrest and measures 34 inches wide, 83 inches deep, and 11 inches high.

    The chairs, manufactured in Indonesia, were sold at Rooms To Go and Carl’s Patio stores in Florida and online at www.roomstogo.com from March 2017, through April 2019, for between $500 and $700.

    What to do

    Consumers should stop using the recalled chairs immediately and contact Rooms To Go for a replacement. Rooms To Go is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Rooms To Go toll-free at (855) 688-0919, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET), or online at www.roomstogo.com and click on “Customer Service” at the bottom of the page for more information.

