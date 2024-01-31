Chair Recalls

Clark Associates of Lancaster, Pa., is recalling about 53,800 Allegro plastic side chairs.

The plastic chairs can break apart while in use, posing a fall hazard.

The firm has received 16 reports of chairs breaking apart while in use, resulting in two injuries.

This recall involves Lancaster Table & Seating brand Allegro plastic side chairs for outdoor use.

The chairs sold in 14 different colors, has Lancaster Table & Seating stamped on the underside.

The chairs were sold in assembled form, constructed of glass reinforced polypropylene, and measure about 17 inches wide and about 33 inches high.

A list of the recalled model numbers may be found here.

The chairs, manufactured in Turkey, were sold at Clark Pro and Clark National Accounts nationwide and online at www.webstaurantstore.com and www.therestaurantstore.com from November 2020, through August 2023, for between $45 and $66.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the chairs and contact Clark Associates for a full refund or a store credit.

Consumers should submit a photograph to Clark online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ displaying “DO NOT USE” in paint or thick permanent marker in a clear visible location on the chairs, and dispose of the product(s).

Clark Associates is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Clark Associates toll-free at (844) 895-5694 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, by email at allegro@lancastertableandseating.com or online at lancastertableandseating.com/recalls/allegro-side-chair-recall/ for more information.