Toy Safety and Recalls

Dixon Ticonderoga recalls children’s assorted craft buttons

The craft buttons contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban

Dixon Ticonderoga Company of Appleton, Wis., is recalling about 890 sets of Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons.

The children’s craft buttons contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

No incidents or injuries are reported

This recall involves Creativity Street Assorted Craft Buttons sold in a one-pound clear plastic bag.

    Litti City and Litti Pritti dress-up playsets and Prextex slime eggs recalled

    The products violate federal phthalates and lead content bans

    Perch of Boston, Mass., Amusty of Staten Island, N.Y., and Bingo Deals of Harriman, N.Y., are recalling about 205,000 Litti City premier doctor playsets and teacher purse sets, Litti Pritti stylist handbag sets, and Prextex slime eggs.

    The dress-up playsets and the slime eggs contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate standard.

    In addition, the Litti City teacher purse dress-up playset, the Litti Pritti handbag playset, and the slime eggs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

    Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves two Litti City dress-up playsets, one Litte Pritti dress-up playset and Prextex-branded DIY take-along slime eggs.

    The Litti City premier doctor playset (Amazon ASIN B07WMX25SV) consists of a white doctor outfit and accessories, including blue glasses, yellow stethoscope and bandages, and a book.

    The Litti City teacher purse playset (Amazon ASIN B08MB3CJD6) consists of a green purse and accessories, including glasses, markers, rules, eraser, hall passes, learning charts and stickers.

    The Litti Pritti handbag playset (Amazon ASIN B06XQXMQFD) includes a pink purse, wallet, make-up, keys and cell phone.

    The 12 clear plastic slime eggs are filled with slime in varying colors and come in a blue plastic egg container with www.prextex.com embossed on the top. The set includes seven mini bottles of shaped beads and 12 straws.

    The playsets and slime eggs, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with the Litti Pritti handbag playset also sold at Ocean State Job Lot stores in the northeast, from July 2021, through April 2023, for between $9 and $45.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and slime eggs and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of the product and to get a full refund after providing proof of destruction.

    Perch, Amazon and Walmart will contact all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Perch toll-free at (888) 359-4676 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at playsets@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/playsets for more information, or at https://www.prextex.com/ and click on the recall banner at the top of the page for more information.

    Lovevery recalls Slide & Seek ball runs with wooden knobs

    The wooden knob can come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard

    Lovevery of Boise, Idaho, is recalling about 51,500 Slide & Seek ball runs with wooden knobs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The packaging configuration can allow damage to the wooden knob on the ball run during shipping and cause it to come loose and detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

    The firm has received 33 reports of the wooden knob detaching during shipping and six reports of the wooden knob detaching after shipment. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves certain units of the 2023 Slide & Seek ball runs, which are wooden toys with a plastic ball ramp that is included in Lovevery’s Babbler Play Kits for children aged 13 to 15 months.

    The recalled toys have a wooden knob on the door, do not have a Lovevery logo engraved on the bottom, and do not have a green sticker on the inside wall of the door with the wooden knob.

    The ball runs, manufactured in China, were sold online at Lovevery.com as part of the Babbler Play Kit from June through November 2023, for about $120 for the kit.

    What to do

    Consumers run should immediately take the ball run away from children, stop using it, and contact Lovevery for a free replacement.

    Consumers will receive a free replacement after registering on the firm’s website, removing and marking the affected door with a specific case number (which will be emailed to known purchasers), uploading a photo of their marked door to www.recallrtr.com/ballrun, and affirming to Lovevery that the door will be disposed of in the trash.

    Lovevery is contacting all known purchasers directly.

    Consumes may contact Lovevery online at www.recallrtr.com/ballrun, toll-free at (888) 520-0167 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or by email at ballrun@lovevery.com for more information.

    LordRoadS of China recalls Yaomiao children’s rhinestone silver tiaras

    The rhinestones contain excessive levels of lead

    LordRoadS of China is recalling about 12,440 Yaomiao children’s rhinestone silver tiaras.

    The rhinestones embedded in the tiaras contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves the rhinestone silver tiara with red rhinestones that was sold in a package with three other tiara styles that are not included in the recall, including blue, purple, and clear rhinestones.

    The four tiara styles were sold and shipped together in the same cardboard packaging marked “Yaomiao”.

    The tiaras, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from January 2021, through November 2023, for about $19 for the set of four.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled tiaras away from children, stop using them and contact LordRoadS for a refund. LordRoadS and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers.

    Consumers may contact LordRoadS by email at simlordroadple@163.com, or online at their Amazon storefront on Amazon.com at https://www.amazon.com/s?me=A1ISSCMO2YO2PL&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER for more information.

    Perch, Amusty and Bingo Deals recall dress-up playsets and prextex slime eggs

    The dress-up playsets and the slime eggs contain excessive levels of certain phthalates

    Perch of Boston, Mass., Amusty of Staten Island, N.Y., and Bingo Deals of Harriman, N.Y., are recalling about 205,000 Litti City Premier Doctor Playsets and Teacher Purse Sets, Litti Pritti Stylist Handbag Sets, and Prextex Slime Eggs.

    The dress-up playsets and the slime eggs contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate standard.

    In addition, the Litti City teacher purse dress-up playset, the Litti Pritti handbag playset, and the slime eggs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.

    Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

    No incidents or injuries are reported.

    This recall involves two Litti City dress-up playsets, one Litte Pritti dress-up playset and Prextex-branded DIY take-along slime eggs.

    The Litti City premier doctor playset (Amazon ASIN B07WMX25SV) consists of a white doctor outfit and accessories, including blue glasses, yellow stethoscope and bandages, and a book.

    The Litti City teacher purse playset (Amazon ASIN B08MB3CJD6) consists of a green purse and accessories, including glasses, markers, rules, eraser, hall passes, learning charts and stickers.

    The Litti Pritti handbag playset (Amazon ASIN B06XQXMQFD) includes a pink purse, wallet, make-up, keys and cell phone.

    The 12 clear plastic slime eggs are filled with slime in varying colors and come in a blue plastic egg container with www.prextex.com embossed on the top. The set includes seven mini bottles of shaped beads and 12 straws.

    The recalled products, manufactured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com and Walmart.com, with the Litti Pritti handbag playset also sold at Ocean State Job Lot stores in the northeast, from July 2021, through April 2023, for between $9 and $45.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and slime eggs and contact Perch for more information on how to dispose of the product and to get a full refund after providing proof of destruction. Perch, Amazon and Walmart will contact all known purchasers directly.

    Consumers may contact Perch toll-free at (888) 359-4676 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, by email at playsets@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.recallrtr.com/playsets for more information.

    Dorel Juvenile recalls Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers

    The activity center's straps can detach, posing fall and injury hazards

    Dorel Juvenile Group of Columbus, Ind., is recalling about 115,700 Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers.

    The activity centers’ straps can detach or break while a child is in the activity center, posing fall and injury hazards.

    The firm has received 141 reports of the straps detaching or breaking including 38 minor injuries involving bumps, bruises and scratches.

    This recall involves Cosco Jump, Spin & Play Activity Centers, model numbers WA105FZW and WA105GML.

    The activity centers have a circular hoop base and three poles from which a child seat with a play tray is suspended by three straps.

    The activity centers are sold in blue and pink, and feature two removable toy animals on the play tray at the front of the seat as well as two toy animals hanging from the front two poles.

    They can be adjusted to three different heights.

    The activity centers, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from November 2020, through October 2023, for about $70.

    What to do

    Consumers should stop using the recalled activity centers immediately and contact Dorel for a replacement. Consumers will be instructed to cut through the straps of the activity centers and send a photo of the cut straps to Dorel to receive a free replacement activity center.

    Consumers may contact Dorel toll-free at (877) 657-9546 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday (ET), by email at CoscoActivityCenterRecall@djgusa.com, or online at https://www.safety1st.com/us-en/ and click on “SAFETY NOTICES & Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

    Fisher-Price recalls Thomas & Friends wooden railway toy

    The small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet can come loose

    Fisher Price of East Aurora, N.Y., is recalling about 21,400 Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Paint sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The small plastic piece containing a high-powered magnet that connects one train to another can detach or become loose, posing choking and magnet ingestion hazards.

    The firm has received one report of the plastic connector becoming loose and detaching from the product. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves Thomas & Friends Wooden Railway Troublesome Truck & Crates and Troublesome Truck & Paint.

    The push along wooden trains are designed to look like the characters from Thomas & Friends called the Troublesome Trucks.

    The Troublesome Truck & Crates is a black and gray train car with cargo of brown crates. The Troublesome Truck & Paint is a gray and black train car with cargo of gray paint cans and a yellow paint splatter on the side. Both train cars have faces on the front of them.

    The trains come with magnetic connectors to attach to other vehicles. The train cars measure approximately 3.6 inches long by 2.1 inches high. Model numbers HBJ89 (Troublesome Truck & Crates) and HBJ90 (Troublesome Truck & Paint) can be found on the bottom of the train cars.

    The toys, manufactured in Indonesia, were sold online at Amazon.com and other websites and at Barnes & Noble and specialty stores nationwide from February 2022, through August 2023, for about $17.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the toys and go to www.service.mattel.com and click on “Recalls & Safety Alerts” for instructions on how to receive a pre-paid return label via email from Fisher-Price. Upon receipt of the returned product, consumers will be sent a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Fisher Price toll-free at (855) 853-6224 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. (ET) Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com/us/recall.aspx for more information.

    The FORT recalls children’s play tents

    The magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged

    The FORT of St. Louis, Mo., is recalling about 13,250 children’s play tents.

    The magnets used to connect the various pieces of The FORT can become dislodged from their pouches, posing choking and laceration hazards.

    There have been 17 reports of loose or broken magnets associated with The FORT children’s play tents, resulting in laceration injuries to two adults and a pinched finger to one child.

    This recall involves The FORT children’s play tent. It consists of 12 cushions made of polyurethane foam in various shapes (squares, rectangles, half-moons, triangles and arches) that are covered with a durable synthetic leather fabric.

    The play tent, sold in 12 different colors, measures about 30 inches high and 26 inches wide when constructed.

    The play tents, manufactured in China, were sold online at www.getthefort.com and www.zulily.com from July 2021, through November 2022, for between $200 and $400.

    What to do

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) urges consumers to dispose of recalled children’s play tents and not to resell or donate them. It is a violation of federal law to sell or distribute recalled products. The firm is no longer in business, so there is no remedy for consumers.

    Consumers may contact the CPSC hotline at (800) 638-2772 for more information.

    Four deaths prompt recall of 300,000 Onewheel electric skateboards

    The skateboards can stop balancing the rider under some conditions

    Future Motion of Santa Cruz, Calif., is recalling 300,000 Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards.

    The skateboards can stop balancing the rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded, posing a crash hazard.

    The firm has received dozens of reports of incidents involving the electric skateboards, including four deaths between 2019 and 2021, and injuries such as traumatic brain injury, concussion, paralysis, upper-body fractures, lower-body fractures and ligament damage.

    The reported deaths resulted from head trauma and, in at least three of those incidents, the rider was not wearing a helmet.

    This recall involves all models of Future Motion Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards, including Onewheel (original), Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT.

    The model name is on the side of the skateboard. The Onewheel logo is printed on the rail of the skateboards.

    The skateboards, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at www.onewheel.com and other websites and at independent shops nationwide from January 2014, through September 2023, for between $1,050 and $2,200.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Onewheel electric skateboards and download or update the Onewheel app, and use it to update the firmware on their board to include Haptic Buzz alert functionality.

    Haptic Buzz is a tactile and audible warning system that provides the rider with a buzzing sensation and sound when nearing the limits of the board or when in low battery or error states.

    The firmware update for the Onewheel GT will be available within one week, with the firmware update for the Pint X, Pint, and XR launching within six weeks.

    Consumers with the Original Onewheel or Onewheel+ model should visit https://recall.onewheel.com to arrange for a pro-rated refund in the form of a store credit upon confirmation of disposal of the product.

    Consumers may contact Future Motion at (800) 283-7943 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) Monday through Friday, or online at https://recall.onewheel.com for more information.

    Make Believe Ideas recalls seven Rainbow Road Board Books

    The plastic binding rings can detach from the books

    Make Believe Ideas of New York is recalling about 273,000 Rainbow Road Series Board Books sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The plastic binding rings can detach from the books, posing a choking hazard.

    The firm has received two reports of the plastic rings detaching in the U.S. and one in Australia. No injuries have been reported.

    This recall involves seven board books under the Rainbow Road Series Board Books.

    The children’s board books are bound together with plastic rings and were sold individually as well as in a book box with four books.

    A list of the recalled board books and ISBN numbers may be found here.

    The ISBN number is printed on the book’s right hand corner on the back above the bar code.

    The board books, manufactured in China, were sold at Target, Barnes & Noble, Sam’s Club and other stores nationwide, online at www.amazon.com and other websites, and at school book fairs nationwide from March 2022, through August 2023.

    Individual books sold for between about $10 and $11 and box sets sold for about $21.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled books and contact Make Believe Ideas to receive a refund in the form of a gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/rr.

    Following registration, consumers will be provided instructions on how to dispose of their book(s) and asked to confirm that they have disposed of them.

    Consumers may contact Make Believe Ideas toll-free at (877) 206-1091 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/rr for more information.

    Simplay3 recalls 114,000 toddler towers

    The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards

    The Simplay3 Company of Streetsboro, Ohio, is recalling about 114,000 toddler towers sold in the U.S. and Canada.

    The towers can tip over while in use posing fall and injury hazards to young children.

    The firm has received 16 reports of the toddler tower tipping over while in use, including ten reports of injuries, six of which were head contusions.

    This recall involves Simplay3 Toddler Towers, model 41807, sold in a variety of colors including espresso, white and gray.

    The name Simplay3 is printed on the base of the tower and along the upper railing of the tower.

    The product’s dimensions are 34” x 17.5” x 16”. The model number is printed on the base of the tower.

    The toddler towers, manufactured in the U.S., were sold online at TheSimplay3company.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com, and other online sites and Buttercup Baby Store, Fun Stuff, Midstates, and other toy stores nationwide from November 2018, through June 2023, for about $90.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled toddler tower, take it away from children and contact the firm to receive a free set of stabilizing bases to be attached to the toddler tower.

    Consumers may contact The Simplay3 Company toll-free at (866) 855-0100 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday, or online at https://simplay3.com/safety-and-recall-information/ for more information.

    Many toys with safety recalls are still being sold, consumer group warns

    A pediatric emergency physician offers parents tips on what to look out for

    When it comes to toys, safety standards are usually high. Unfortunately, not all recalled toys are removed from store shelves in a timely manner. Potentially dangerous products can stay in the marketplace where unsuspecting adults can still easily purchase those flawed toys. 

    A recent investigation into 16 recently recalled toys by the U.S. PIRG Education Fund found that half were still available for purchase, sometimes in multiples from U.S.-based online sellers including Facebook Marketplace and eBay, as well as several online toy shops.

    We're not talking about used toys, either. The vast majority were new in the box or new with tags.

    The dangerous toys were innocent-looking enough – stuffed animals, action figures, activity balls for infants, musical toys, bath toys, and a toddler’s riding toy – but many of the toys presented choking or injury hazards.

    Aflac?

    Among the dangerous toys that U.S. PIRG reported still being sold were those from major and otherwise trustworthy brands, including:

    Blue's Clues Foot to Floor Ride-on Toys – about 28,550 recalled because the ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing fall and injury hazards.

    Kidoozie Play Tents and Playhouses – about 251,600 have been recalled because the fabric playhouses and play tents fail to meet industry flammability standards.

    Disney Baby Winnie the Pooh Rattle Sets – nearly 10,000 available thru Walgreens and recalled because of a choking hazard.

    6” Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks – 600,000 recalled because the items contain levels of certain phthalates (plastics that can contain a type of acid) and lead that exceed the federal content standards. ConsumerAffairs found a large number of what appear to be those same ducks still available on eBay.

    Cracking down on the problem

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is trying to crack down on the threat of recalled toys left in the marketplace and sent a warning letter to Facebook/Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in July. “We are aware of the growing challenges with these kinds of ecommerce sites,” the CPSC told U.S. PIRG Education Fund. 

    About 200,000 children go to an emergency room each year because of toy-related injuries or illnesses, according to the CPSC. The threats to children include recalled toys, counterfeit toys that don’t meet U.S. safety standards, and failure to heed warning labels. U.S. PIRG takes a deep dive into those issues and more in its 37th annual Trouble in Toyland report.

    “Toys overall are safer today. Injuries and recalls are down. But when 200,000 kids are going to emergency rooms every year for injuries involving toys, that’s clearly unacceptable,” said U.S. PIRG Education Fund Consumer Watchdog Teresa Murray.

    “Everyone – retailers, toy manufacturers, regulators, lawmakers, consumer advocates, and families – need to do more to protect children.” 

    Parents have a role to play in this issue

    It goes without saying that most parents would never put their kids in harm’s way with a toy that would likely be dangerous, including a recalled toy if they knew about any problems with that toy. But, guess what – in order for toys to be recalled, they have to be for sale.

    And that’s where a parent’s responsibility becomes more important, especially around gift-giving times. Whenever a child gets a new toy, Dr. Jerri Rose, associate division chief of pediatric emergency medicine, UH-Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital in Cleveland, says parent should inspect the toy thoroughly.

    Rose said the things parents should consider include: 

    • Are there small parts that can break off that the child could put in their mouth? A small part is defined by the CPSC as any object that fits completely into a test cylinder 1.25 wide by 2.25 inches long. This is about the size of the fully expanded throat of a child less than 3 years old. 

    • Could a piece of plastic or another part of the toy break easily and produce something sharp that could cut the child or poke an eye? 

    • Look at the label on the box or package. “Toys that are approved should say the age they’re approved for,” Rose said. 

    • Make sure that anything that’s electric says it’s UL-approved. 

    • Look for “non-toxic” labeling. 

    • If there are batteries, especially button batteries, make sure the compartments are secure and can’t be opened by a young child. Screws could come loose during shipping.

    • Is your child old enough to play with the toy responsibly? Just because a child is older than 3 doesn’t mean he can automatically be trusted to not put small parts in his mouth. Parents know their children best. 

    “There are a lot of toys out there that are perfectly safe for the appropriate age child,”  Rose said, noting it can be challenging when a family has children across a range of ages. 

    ConsumerAffairs scours product and government websites daily for recalls and toy recalls are a prominent part of our ongoing investigation. You can keep up with the most recent toy recalls here.

    Huffy recalls Blue's Clues ride-on toys

    The ride-on toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it

    It's cute, cuddly -- and may be dangerous.

    That's why Huffy Corporation of Miamisburg, Ohio, is recalling 28,550 Blue's Clues Foot to Floor ride-on toys.

    The toy can tip forward when a young child is riding it, posing a fall and injury hazard.

    The company says it's received 19 reports of children falling forward while they were riding the toy, resulting in 18 facial injuries.

    This recall involves Blue's Clues foot to floor ride-on toys made with plush light blue fabric with spots in the shape of the cartoon dog character, Blue’s Clues.

    The ride-on toy, with four wheels and handlebars tucked behind the dog’s ears is intended for toddlers 1-1/2 to 3 years old.

    The model number is 55061 with the date codes of 15221,15921, 19921, 21021, 22321, 23721, 26821, 28821 or 29421.

    The date code and model number are on the label located under the body of the product near the sound unit and battery door.

    This isn't the first time a Huffy-manufactured ride-on toy has been recalled.

    In late 2020 the firm recalled 3,150 Torex 24V ride-on toy UTVs following reports of 18 incidents of the toy moving unexpectedly.

    There were no injuries reported in connection with that recall.

    The ride-on toys, manufactured in China, were sold exclusively at Walmart stores nationwide and online at www.walmart.com from August 2021, through July 2022, for about $40.

    What to do

    Consumers should immediately take the recalled ride-on toy away from children and stop using it.

    Contact the firm for a free kit with instructions to install a new stop bar on the ride-on toy.

    Consumers may contact Huffy Corporation at (800) 872-2453 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (ET), Monday through Friday, by email at service@huffy.com, or online to www.huffybikes.com/recalls for more information.

