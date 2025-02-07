Baby carriers recalled due to fall hazard

Sling Carriers has issued a recall for 18,650 sling baby carriers because children can fall from the device. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says the product is in violation of federal regulations for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies.

The carriers were sold by Temu.com from July 2023 through September 2024 for between $7 and $15.

This recall involves sling carriers with style number 0007-66 printed on the label. They have white plastic buckles, adjustable straps and mesh fabrics and were sold in green, gray and pink colors.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled sling carriers, take a photo of the sling carrier cut into pieces and email the photo to 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com to receive a full refund. Sunkids Factory is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Sunkids Factory via email at 1251530867@qq.com or message Sunkids Factory on Temu.com.