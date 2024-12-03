South Shore Cribs recalled due to entrapment hazard

South Shore Cribs has issued a recall for about 1,200 full-sized cribs because they fail to meet federal regulations and pose an entrapment hazard for infants.

The spacing between some of the crib’s slats is wider than allowed under the federal safety standard, posing an entrapment hazard to children.

This recall involves South Shore brand Balka & Olena cribs sold in white and natural wood colors. The cribs are made of wood and measure about 37 inches high, 54 inches long and 30 inches deep. The model number is printed on an adhesive label on one end of the crib.

The cribs were sold at Amazon.com, Cymax.com, Walmart.com, Southshorefurniture.com, and other websites from July 2020 through February 2024 for about $415 to $475.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cribs and contact South Shore for information on how to disassemble the product. To receive a full refund, take a photo of the disassembled crib in an outdoor waste container and email the photo to service@southshorefurniture.com. South Shore, Amazon.com and Walmart.com are contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact South Shore at 800-290-0465 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at service@southshorefurniture.com, or online at www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en/recall or www.southshorefurniture.com/us-en and click “Recall information” at the top of the page for more information.