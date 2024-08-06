Organic cotton mattress pad protectors recalled for potential fire hazard

Avocado Mattress is recalling about 55,000 organic cotton Mattrem pad protectors because they violate the mandatory federal flammability regulation for mattress pads, posing a fire hazard.

The product was sold in sizes Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King and California King. All sizes were sold in both a Standard Pocket and Deep Pocket version.

The quilted, ivory-color mattress pads are made of cotton ticking and cotton fiber fill. Attached to the mattress pad is a law label listing “Model SFMPAVORG”, manufacturer name, date of delivery, date of manufacture, fiber content, and washing instructions.

They were sold at Avocado stores nationwide and online at www.avocadogreenmattress.com from January 2019 through March 2024 for between $200 and $370.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattress pads and contact Avocado Green Mattress to obtain a free replacement mattress pad, including shipping, at no charge.

Consumers should cut the mattress pad in two, and write the date and initial the law label attached to the mattress pad. Then, consumers should upload photos of the cut mattress pad and dated and initialed law label to www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/recall.

Consumers may also call Avocado Mattress toll-free at 844-326-5009 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at safety@avocadomattress.com, or online at www.avocadogreenmattress.com/pages/recall or www.avocadogreenmattress.com and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.