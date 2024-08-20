BMW recalls more than 720,000 cars due to fire dangers

BMW is recalling 720,796 cars because a water pump connector may short circuit and spark a fire.

The recall affects models and makes ranging from the years 2012 to 2016, including hybrids and gasoline-powered cars, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

An improperly-sealed electrical connector can cause water to enter from the water pump and prompt a short circuit, NHTSA said.

Below is a list of the make and model years:

BMW/228I/2014-2016

BMW/228XI/2014-2016

BMW/328I/2012-2016

BMW/328XI/2012-2016

BMW/428I/2014-2016

BMW/428XI/2015-2016

BMW/528I/2012-2016

BMW/X1/2012-2015

BMW/X3/2013-2017

BMW/X4/2015-2018

BMW/X5/2016-2018

BMW/Z4/2012-2016

Reports of fires raised concerns about the short circuit problem starting in March 2024, BMW said.

What to do

At no charge, owners can go to dealers to inspect and replace the water pump and plug connector and install a protective shield.

BMW said it expects to send owners letters on October 4, 2024.

BMW can be contacted at 1-800-525-7417.