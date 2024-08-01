Hyundai recalls 50,000 vehicles for faulty airbags

Airbags are in cars to protect occupants in a crash, but they do little good if they are unreliable. Hyundai has issued a recall for nearly 50,000 vehicles because the airbags could deploy unintentionally or not deploy in the event of an accident.

An airbag that deploys unintentionally can increase the risk of an injury. An airbag that does not deploy as intended can increase the risk of injury in a crash.

The recall includes certain 2024 Santa Fe and Santa Fe HEV vehicles. The main floor wiring harness may chafe against the passenger-side second-row bench seat assembly and become damaged, which can cause the airbags to deploy unintentionally or prevent the airbags from deploying in a crash.

What to do

Dealers will inspect and repair, or replace the wiring harness as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 265.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.