Hyundai issues two recalls affecting nearly 40,000 cars

Hyundai has issued two recalls covering nearly 40,000 vehicles. The automaker is recalling more than 38,000 2024 Sonotas because the software for the brake lights may cause the brake lights to flash and not illuminate properly.

It is recalling 1,488 Genesis 2024-2025 GV60 hybrid and 2025 GV80 vehicles. The rearview camera display may shut off when the vehicle is driven in reverse.

In the case of the 2024 Sonatas the flashing brake lights fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment."

What to do

Dealers will update the rear brake light software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 5, 2024. Owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460. Hyundai's number for this recall is 267.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Faulty backup camera

In the case of certain Genesis 2024-2025 GV60 hybrid and 2025 GV80 vehicles, the backup camera may not display when the vehicles are in reverse.

A rearview camera image that does not display decreases the driver's visibility, increasing the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will update the rearview camera software, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 5, 2024. Owners may contact Genesis Customer service at 1-844-340-9741. Hyundai's number for this recall is 024G.

To determine if you vehicle is included in either recall, enter your license plate number or 17-digit PIN at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's recall check website.