GM recalls nearly 22,000 Cadillac LYRIQ vehicles for brake issue

General Motors is recalling nearly 22,000 Cadillac LYRIQ all-wheel drive vehicles - ConsumerAffairs

The ABS system may activate unexpectedly

General Motors (GM) has issued a recall for 21,469 2023-2024 Cadillac LYRIQ all-wheel drive vehicles. The company says the anti-lock brake system (ABS) may activate unexpectedly and release brake pressure in the vehicle's service brake system.

Unpredictable and unreliable braking can increase the risk of an accident.

What to do

The electronic brake control module software will be updated through an over-the-air (OTA) update or by a dealer, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by September 23, 2024. 

Owners may contact Cadillac's customer service at 1-800-458-8006 or EV Concierge at 1-844-EV-CADILLAC (1-844-382-2345). GM's number for this recall is N242453471.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

