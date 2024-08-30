Glow in Dark Party Supplies toy sets recalled due to ingestion hazard

OleOleToy is recalling about 1,000 Glow in Dark Party Supplies toy sets because federal regulators say the small batteries in them can pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the recalled toy sets violate the mandatory federal battery-operated toy regulation because the Bunny Ears Headbands found in the sets contain button cell batteries that can be easily accessed without requiring the use of a common household tool.

When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death, posing an ingestion hazard to children. The company says no injuries have been reported.

The toy sets include 250 glow sticks, 12 foam glow sticks, 12 LED glasses and 12 bunny ear headbands, and come in various colors. They were sold exclusively online at Amazon.com from December 2023 through March 2024 for about $40.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Bunny Ears Headbands found in Glow in Dark Party Supplies Toy Sets and take them away from children. Consumers should cut the battery compartment off the Bunny Ears Headbands and contact OleOleToy for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local procedures for hazardous household waste. Amazon is notifying all known purchasers directly.

Consumers may contact Contact OleOleToy via email at degong99@yeah.net or online at Amazon.com Seller Profile: OleOleToy Direct-High quality offered for more information.