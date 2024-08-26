Continental is recalling more than 146,000 tires due to potential belt separation

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental) is recalling more than 146,000 ProContact GX AO tires, size 255/35R19. The company says the tire's design may cause excessive heat buildup, resulting in belt separation.

Belt separation greatly increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 7, 2024. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.