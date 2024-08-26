Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Recalls

Continental is recalling more than 146,000 tires due to potential belt separation

More than 146,000 Continental tires are being recalled due to a safety hazard - ConsumerAffairs

The recall affects certain ProContact GX AO tires

Continental Tire the Americas, LLC (Continental) is recalling more than 146,000 ProContact GX AO tires, size 255/35R19. The company says the tire's design may cause excessive heat buildup, resulting in belt separation.

Belt separation greatly increases the risk of a crash.

What to do

Dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed by October 7, 2024. Owners may contact Continental customer service at 1-888-799-2168.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

Quick and easy. Find an auto warranty partner now.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.