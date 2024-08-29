A death prompts recall of HALO 1000 portable power stations

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of nearly 6,000 HALO 1000 portable power stations sold by ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG), of Midvale, Utah, Alliance Consumer Group (ACG), of Roanoke, Texas, and retailer QVC Inc., of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

A 79-year-old man in Bradenton, Fla., died from smoke inhalation from a fire involving the recalled portable power station in his home in June 2022.

In addition to the death, the firms have collectively received four reports of fires involving the HALO 1000 Portable Power Station, including two reports of smoke inhalation one of which included burn injuries.

ZAGG, ACG and retailer QVC sold the portable power stations from October 2021 through March 2022 for between $1,000 and $1,300.

The portable power stations are high-capacity lithium-ion battery power banks with three USB-A charge ports, a USB-C fast charge port, three AC outputs, two DC outputs, a DC socket, an LCD display, a built-in flood light, and a collapsible handle. The following HALO 1000 Portable

Power Stations are included in this recall:

The model number, SKU number and UPC are located on the bottom of the product. Units sold by QVC subject to the recall were sold under QVC item number E235474.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the portable power stations, and contact the HALO Recall hotline for a free replacement portable power station.

Recalled lithium-ion batteries should be disposed of in accordance with any local and state ordinances, following the procedures established by your municipal recycling center for damaged/defective/recalled lithium batteries, because these potentially hazardous batteries must be handled differently than other batteries.

Do not throw this recalled battery in the trash. Do not deposit this recalled battery in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores.

Consumers may contact HALO 1000 recall hotline toll-free at 888-345-0481 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at halo5528@sedgwick.com, or online at https://halo1000recall.expertinquiry.com/.