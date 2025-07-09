U.S. kids' health in decline, study finds

A new study found that more than one in five U.S. children now have multiple chronic health conditions.



The study also found that developmental, behavioral, and mental health issues are all rising.



Overall child health improved from 2016 to 2020, then reversed during the pandemic.



A new study led by researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has uncovered a troubling trend: children's overall health in the United States is getting worse.

Published in JAMA in July 2025, the study shows that more American children are facing a combination of physical, mental, and developmental health issues than in years past.

While there was a period of progress between 2016 and 2020 — where rates of chronic conditions and disability went down — researchers found that this progress stalled and then reversed during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings raise concerns about the long-term impact of the pandemic on children’s health and well-being, especially among those from lower-income households.

“In the course of conducting this study, there wasn’t a single statistic that was startling, but instead comprehensive data over several years including millions of children all pointed to the same trends, which was an overall decline in the health of children and youth,” senior study author Christopher B. Forrest, M.D., Ph.D., said in a news release.

The study

The research team analyzed data from the National Survey of Children’s Health, which includes parent-reported health information on over 200,000 children aged 0 to 17.

They focused on three main categories of child health:

Chronic physical conditions (like asthma or allergies) Developmental or behavioral conditions (like ADHD or learning disabilities) Mental health conditions (like anxiety or depression)



Researchers then grouped children by how many types of conditions they had: none, one, or two or more. They tracked these trends from 2016 through 2021 to see how things changed over time.

Importantly, the study didn’t just look at medical diagnoses — it also considered broader impacts like disability, access to care, and how many children were affected across multiple areas of health.

The results

The results were concerning. In 2021:

Nearly one in four children (23.6%) had two or more health conditions, up from 20.4% in 2016.

Children with no health conditions dropped from 45.3% to 39.4%.

Mental health conditions, especially among teens, were on the rise.

Children in lower-income households were more likely to have multiple chronic health issues.



The study also highlighted how progress in children's health from 2016 to 2020 was essentially erased during the pandemic. In fact, some health indicators have now worsened beyond pre-pandemic levels.

Researchers say these findings should be a wake-up call for policymakers and health care providers. The growing number of children dealing with complex, overlapping health issues means that the current pediatric health system may need to evolve to better support families.

“Children are naturally resilient and adaptive,” Forrest said. “If we can improve the ecosystems that surround them and meet the challenges we identified in this study, we can lay the foundation for a healthier future for our nation’s youth.”