OpenAI adopts parental controls amid rising concerns over child safety

OpenAI announced new parental control features for its products, beginning with ChatGPT.

Parents will be able to set usage limits, filter content, and monitor interactions.

The rollout reflects growing pressure on tech firms to address child safety online.

OpenAI has announced it will introduce parental controls across its suite of products, starting with ChatGPT. The move follows the filing of a lawsuit against the company by the parents of a teenager who took his own life.

Parents, educators, and regulators have increasingly called for stronger protections to ensure children can safely use artificial intelligence tools.

According to OpenAI, the new parental features will allow guardians to set daily usage limits, filter out age-inappropriate content, and review chat history. The controls are designed to give parents more transparency into how children are interacting with AI while ensuring conversations remain safe and educational.

“Our goal is for our tools to be as helpful as possible to people, and as a part of this, we’re continuing to improve how our models recognize and respond to signs of mental and emotional distress and connect people with care, guided by expert input,” the company wrote in a blog post explaining its decision.

The company said the rollout will begin in the coming weeks, with gradual expansion across platforms and integrations. Future updates are expected to include more granular content filters and optional educational modes tailored for younger users.

Why it matters

Data show children and teenagers represent a growing share of AI users, and watchdog groups have warned about potential risks ranging from exposure to harmful content to over-reliance on chatbots. Legislators in the U.S. and Europe have also pressed tech companies to adopt more child-friendly safeguards.

OpenAI’s announcement positions it as one of the first major AI companies to adopt comprehensive parental controls. By taking a proactive step, the company may also be seeking to preempt stricter regulations.

The move reflects a broader shift in the technology industry as firms balance innovation with accountability. With generative AI becoming a daily tool in schools, homes, and workplaces, the demand for protective measures is only expected to increase.