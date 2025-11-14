America’s most dangerous sports revealed: cycling tops list with nearly 860,000 injuries

New analysis finds cycling, basketball, and football lead the nation in ER-treated sports injuries

Cycling alone sent more than 450,000 riders to the hospital in 2024, a 12% increase from the previous year

Legal experts warn youth and amateur leagues often fail to protect participants from liability risks

Cycling has officially become America’s most dangerous sport, according to a new study by Florida-based Anidjar & Levine Personal Injury Lawyers. The two-year analysis found that cyclists suffered 859,696 emergency room-treated injuries in 2023 and 2024—more than any other sport.

The firm’s researchers combined total injury counts, year-over-year changes, and injury rates per 100,000 participants to develop a “Sports Danger Score.” Cycling’s score of 88.22 put it well ahead of basketball and football, which ranked second and third.

The data show cycling injuries climbed from 405,688 in 2023 to more than 454,000 in 2024, a 12% increase. With an injury rate of 133 per 100,000 riders, the sport’s risks stem from collisions, high-speed falls, and limited physical protection.

“Cycling presents unique legal challenges because incidents often involve multiple parties, from motorists to municipalities responsible for road conditions,” said Marc Anidjar, founding senior partner of the firm. “Riders need to understand their rights and the liability landscape, especially when infrastructure fails to provide adequate safety measures.”

Basketball and football also rank high

Basketball placed second on the danger list, with 718,168 total injuries over the two-year span. The sport’s injury rate of 113 per 100,000 participants reflects its fast pace and frequent player contact. Injuries jumped 16% year-over-year, from 332,391 in 2023 to 385,777 in 2024.

“In organized basketball, from youth leagues to adult recreational programs, the question of liability often centers on supervision and facility maintenance,” Anidjar said. “Determining whether proper safety protocols were followed becomes the key legal question.”

Football, long known for its physical toll, ranked third with 581,828 injuries and a Sports Danger Score of 67.12. It also recorded the largest growth among the top three sports—injuries surged 21% between 2023 and 2024.

“Football organizations, particularly at the youth and high school levels, face increasing scrutiny over concussion protocols and equipment standards,” Anidjar noted. “The question isn’t just whether injuries happen, but whether organizers took reasonable steps to prevent them.”

Soccer and skating round out top five

Soccer ranked fourth with 478,184 injuries, up 25% from 2023. Skating, which includes skateboarding, roller skating, and scooter use, rounded out the top five with 660,544 injuries—a 27% rise in one year. Both sports had relatively lower injury rates per participant but showed rapid growth in overall ER visits.

“Recreational leagues and public facilities often operate with minimal oversight and unclear liability,” said Anidjar. “Waivers don’t always hold up in court if a facility was poorly maintained or supervision was inadequate.”

Legal protections often fall short

Anidjar warned that many amateur and youth sports organizations lack adequate safety standards, insurance, and legal compliance. “Liability and safety regulations vary widely across sports,” he said. “Informed consent requires more than a signature—participants need to understand the specific risks and what happens if they get hurt.”

He added that organizations must ensure proper equipment, qualified supervision, and adherence to established safety rules. “When these elements are missing, legal liability becomes a very real concern.”

The top 10 most dangerous sports in America

Rank Sport Injuries (2023–2024) Injury rate (per 100k) Danger score 1 Cycling 859,696 133 88.22 2 Basketball 718,168 113 77.41 3 Football 581,828 94 67.12 4 Soccer 478,184 78 59.57 5 Skating 660,544 54 57.80 6 Swimming 348,355 54 38.00 7 Baseball/Softball 294,697 46 33.30 8 Fishing 128,042 22 30.55 9 Volleyball 120,344 19 21.09 10 Horseback riding 89,057 14 18.29

Methodology

The analysis used data from the National Safety Council’s Injury Facts database for 2023 and 2024, focusing on emergency department-treated sports injuries. The Sports Danger Score combined total injuries, annual changes, and injury rates per 100,000 participants, with a higher score indicating greater risk.

Credit: Data and analysis courtesy of Anidjar & Levine Personal Injury Lawyers.