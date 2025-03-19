Infant formula is under scrutiny at the FDA

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has turned his attention to infant formula, with the goal of enhancing its safety and nutritional value. Kennedy said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will ramp up efforts to safeguard the formula’s quality, safety, and availability.

In 2022 there were at least three infant formula recalls and one in 2024.

“The FDA will use all resources and authorities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,” Kennedy said in a statement announcing the initiative. “Helping each family and child get off to the right start from birth is critical to our pursuit to Make America Healthy Again.”

The FDA’s newly announced measures include expanding testing for heavy metals and contaminants, launching a review of infant formula nutrients, and improving transparency regarding product ingredients. Additionally, the agency is encouraging formula manufacturers to develop new products while ensuring that the supply chain remains stable and resilient.

Strengthening oversight and transparency

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Sara Brenner emphasized the agency’s commitment to families who depend on formula as a primary source of nutrition for their infants and young children, saying the agency wants to instill confidence that the products are safe. To meet this commitment, she said the FDA is launching several initiatives, including:

Nutrient review process: The FDA will initiate a comprehensive review of infant formula nutrient requirements—the first of its kind since 1998. A formal Request for Information will be issued in the coming months.

Enhanced testing: Increased testing for heavy metals and contaminants in infant formula and other foods consumed by young children.

Personal importation extension: Continuing the policy that allows individuals to import certain infant formulas to expand options for parents.

Greater industry transparency: Encouraging manufacturers to work with the FDA on clear ingredient labeling and providing consumers with better information about nutritional content.

Scientific research partnerships: Collaborating with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and other scientific organizations to study the long-term health impacts of formula feeding.

Ensuring a secure supply chain

This move by the FDA comes in response to past disruptions in the U.S. infant formula market, which led to widespread shortages and concerns about product safety. The agency aims to prevent future supply chain vulnerabilities while strengthening consumer confidence in the safety and nutritional adequacy of formula-fed products.

