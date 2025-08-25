Mississippi sounds alarm: Infant mortality hits 10-year high

Mississippi’s infant mortality rate climbed to 9.7 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2024 — the highest in over ten years.

A public health emergency has been declared to mobilize resources, care, and attention for at-risk infants and families.

Since 2014, 3,527 babies have died before age one, highlighting the urgent need to address infant mortality in every community.

The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) has declared a public health emergency over its increasing infant mortality rate.

Here’s the heart-wrenching reality: more Mississippi parents are losing babies before they even celebrate their first birthday.

In 2024, the state’s infant mortality rate soared to 9.7 per 1,000 live births — a decade-high figure that’s more than just a statistic. It’s about families and futures cut far too short.

“Too many Mississippi families are losing their babies before their first birthday,” State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney said in a news release. “This is deeply personal to me — not just as a physician, but as a father and grandfather. Every single infant loss represents a family devastated, a community impacted and a future cut short.

“We cannot and will not accept these numbers as our reality. Declaring this a public health emergency is more than a policy decision; it is an urgent commitment to save lives. Mississippi has the knowledge, the resources and the resilience to change this story. It will take all of us — policymakers, health care providers, communities and families — working together to give every child the chance to live, thrive, and celebrate their first birthday.”

What the state is doing

The decision to enforce a public health emergency isn’t just a symbolic gesture — it’s a call to action.

When an emergency is declared, funds, staff, and attention are redirected swiftly to where they’re needed most.

As part of this push, MSDH is rolling out several targeted strategies aimed at protecting both mothers and babies:

Building an OB System of Care: This approach helps standardize maternity services across the state, improves transfer systems for high-risk cases, and ensures moms and newborns get to the right facility faster.

Tackling “OB deserts:” By expanding prenatal care in targeted county health departments, the state aims to reach areas where expectant mothers currently have limited options.

Boosting community health workers: Local workers will connect families directly to resources and care close to home, making support more accessible.

Strengthening Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies: This program focuses on high-risk mothers and infants, offering home visits, care management, and tools for safer pregnancies and healthier infant development.

Partnering with hospitals and providers: By closing gaps in maternal care and promoting earlier prenatal visits, MSDH hopes to catch complications sooner.

Educating on safe sleep: Families will receive guidance on sleep practices that can prevent tragic, avoidable infant deaths.

What you should know: The facts and what they mean

Rate at a glance: At 9.7 infant deaths per 1,000 live births, the 2024 figure marks a troubling high not seen in over ten years.

Broader picture: Since 2014, 3,527 infants in Mississippi did not make it to their first birthday — a heartbreakingly large number.

Why it matters: Parents, caregivers, and communities need to stay informed. This emergency opens the door to stronger support systems, such as better access to prenatal and postnatal care, education, and community outreach.



“Improving maternal health is the best way to reduce infant mortality,” Dr. Edney added. “That means better access to prenatal and postpartum care, stronger community support and more resources for moms and babies. Healthy women of childbearing age are more likely to have healthy pregnancies, which in turn lead to healthier babies.”

