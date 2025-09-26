Backup camera mandate linked to sharp drop in child backover deaths, study finds

The cameras are credited with a sharp decline in backover accidents.

Every new car has had the cameras since 2018.

Fatalities are down 78%, according to the available statistics.

A federal mandate requiring all new vehicles sold in the U.S. to be equipped with backup cameras has been tied to a sharp decline in severe injuries and deaths among small children, according to research presented at the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference & Exhibition.

The study looked at cases of children under 5 years old who suffered “backover trauma”—injuries that occur when a pedestrian is struck by a motorized vehicle in reverse—between January 2011 and November 2024. These incidents disproportionately affect young children.

Researchers compared two sets of data:

Trauma registry data from a level one pediatric trauma center covering 71 patients

A list of 28 children compiled by Kids and Car Safety from publicly available injury records in nearby counties

Both sets showed nearly identical trends after the 2018 federal mandate took effect. Key findings included:

Annual rates of pediatric backover events dropped to about one-third of previous levels

The proportion of injuries classified as “severe” fell by almost half

Publicly reported fatal cases decreased by 78%

Expert perspective

“Our study demonstrates an important association between the federal mandate in 2018 requiring all new vehicles be equipped with a backup camera, and the reduction in both rate and severity of pediatric backover trauma,” said lead author Natalie A. Drucker, MD, MS, an assistant professor of pediatric surgery at UTHealth Houston.

“While this is exciting, necessary progress toward injury prevention in a vulnerable population, these events continue to occur and thus demand attention and continued advocacy efforts to promote the safety of our children,” she added.

What it means for families

While every new vehicle sold since 2018 has been required to include a rearview camera, many older cars still lack the feature. The authors suggest that backup cameras should be prioritized—and possibly subsidized—for installation in vehicles built before the mandate.

The research was funded solely by the Pediatric Surgery Department at UTHealth Houston.