Kansas sues over alleged deceptive practices tied to Snapchat

Attorney General Kris Kobach alleges Snapchat is unsafe for children despite marketing claims.

Lawsuit says app’s addictive design exploits young users and worsens mental health risks.

Kansas cites violations of the state Consumer Protection Act, seeking accountability from Snap.

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach has filed a lawsuit against Snap, Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, accusing the social media platform of misleading families about its safety and causing harm to teenagers across the state. The case was filed in Washington County District Court and alleges multiple violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to the petition, Snap falsely presents Snapchat as safe for children while exposing users to mature and harmful content. The state claims the company deliberately designed features to make the app addictive, despite knowing the risks to young people.

Kobach said Snapchat’s marketing misled parents into believing it was a safe platform for teens. “The company knowingly designed an app with manipulative features that prey on the mental health of our children. They have prioritized profit over safety, and our lawsuit holds them accountable for the devastating harm caused to Kansas families,” he said.

The lawsuit highlights Snapstreaks, infinite scrolling, and other design choices that encourage compulsive use. It also points to app store ratings of “12+” and “T for Teen,” which the state argues are deceptive because they mask exposure to profanity, sexual material, nudity, and drug-related content.

Evidence from Snap’s own research

The attorney general’s office cites Snap’s internal research acknowledging the platform’s addictive qualities and risks to mental health. Advisor to the Attorney General Joseph Sciarrotta said the company’s design strategy amounted to a “digital trap for children.”

“Our investigation found that Snap’s design encourages addiction and compulsive use with features that are intentionally designed to exploit the vulnerabilities of young minds,” Sciarrotta said. “This action alleges that the company made deceptive and misleading claims about safety and parental controls that have contributed to an unacceptable mental health crisis among our youth.”

What’s next

The lawsuit seeks to hold Snap accountable for what Kansas officials call deceptive and unconscionable business practices. If successful, the state could win injunctive relief and financial penalties, as well as force changes to the way Snapchat operates for young users.

Prevention tips for parents

Review app store ratings carefully: Don’t rely solely on “12+” or “T for Teen” labels — check what actual content kids may be exposed to.

Set screen time boundaries: Use built-in device tools to limit daily app use.

Discuss risks openly: Talk with children about addictive features like streaks, filters, and endless scrolling.

Enable parental controls: Explore monitoring tools available through app stores, devices, or third-party software.

Model healthy use: Show kids by example how to put down the phone and take breaks.

What to do if your child is affected

If you believe your child has been harmed by compulsive use of Snapchat or exposure to inappropriate content:

Document the issue — Take screenshots of problematic content or excessive use patterns. Seek help — Talk to a pediatrician or counselor if compulsive use is affecting your child’s health. File a complaint — Parents can report issues to the Kansas Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division or the FTC. Adjust app settings — Restrict permissions, disable notifications, or consider deleting the app. Join support groups — Connect with other parents navigating similar challenges.

Quick checklist callout

✅ Talk to kids about risks

✅ Set daily screen time limits

✅ Check app ratings beyond the label

✅ Enable parental controls or monitoring tools

✅ Watch for warning signs of compulsive use