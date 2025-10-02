TikTok trend of kids cooking ramen sparks burn warnings

Pediatric hospitals are treating children with second- and third-degree burns tied to ramen cooking video

Social media clips encourage kids to prepare instant noodles without supervision

Safety experts urge parents to monitor viral trends and keep boiling water off-limits

Ramen noodles are a staple in many American households, especially among teenagers and college students. But a recent TikTok trend is drawing in younger children — some as young as seven — to prepare the noodles on their own.

The results, doctors warn, can be catastrophic.

Across the U.S., pediatric burn units have reported a spike in cases linked to children spilling boiling water while cooking ramen. Several hospitals say the injuries are severe enough to require skin grafts and weeks of recovery.

Why the trend went viral

TikTok videos featuring quick and creative ramen recipes have racked up millions of views. In many, children are shown seasoning noodles, mixing sauces, or adding toppings without adult help. Experts say the platform’s algorithm rewards eye-catching “life hacks,” even when they put kids at risk.

“We've definitely had patients that have had to stay in hospital with us as a result of hot soup and hot noodles falling on them,” Jason Bresky, a registered nurse and trauma and burn injury prevention and outreach coordinator at Bridgeport (Conn.) Hospital, told NBC CT.

Some clips encourage microwaving noodles in open containers or attempting stovetop cooking without protective gear — both scenarios that dramatically increase the chance of burns.

What parents can do

Consumer advocates urge parents to:

Talk with children about the risks of cooking unsupervised

Place microwaves and cooking appliances out of reach for younger kids

Monitor social media use to understand what trends children may be exposed to

Doctors also recommend switching to safer kid-friendly cooking projects if children want to try making food on their own.