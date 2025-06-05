How to avoid brain-harming toxins in children's mattresses

Infant and child mattresses contain many harmful chemicals that can lead to lasting health concerns.

Arin Schultz, chief growth officer at Naturepedic, shared the top risks parents should be on the lookout for when choosing their child’s mattress.

While the risks are concerning, there are steps parents can take to ensure their children sleep safely.

Shopping for baby gear can be daunting — especially when you're trying to make the safest choices.

When it comes to sleep, there’s one thing that’s especially important: making sure your child’s mattress is not only comfortable, but also free from harmful chemicals.

To break it all down, ConsumerAffairs spoke exclusively with Arin Schultz, chief growth officer at Naturepedic. He shared expert advice on what chemicals parents should be looking out for, how current regulations fall short, and what steps you can take to help your child sleep safer and healthier.

The biggest risks

Schultz broke down the top risks that can be found in your child’s mattress:

Formaldehyde : Used in adhesives and finishes; a known respiratory irritant and probable human carcinogen found in mattress glues.

Vinyl/PVC and Phthalates: These materials, used for waterproofing, can off-gas toxic chemicals. Phthalates in children have been linked to early puberty, reproductive issues, obesity, diabetes, immune system disorders, cardiovascular and respiratory problems, some cancers, and neurological and behavioral problems.

PFAS (Perflourinated compounds): Known as "forever chemicals," PFAS are often used for waterproofing and have been linked to serious health issues like cancer and immune system disruption.

Flame Retardants: Chemicals added to meet flammability standards can migrate from the mattress and have been associated with neurological impairments, reproductive issues and cancer.

Polyurethane Foam: Common in many mattresses, this material is petroleum-based, highly flammable and typically treated with toxic flame retardants.

What regulations are currently in place?

Schultz explained that there are currently no comprehensive federal regulations in place that require full disclosure of mattress materials or chemical content. However, some states, like California and Maine, have banned certain harmful substances, such as intentionally added PFAS, in mattresses.

“When evaluating companies or products, it’s important to look for reputable third-party certifications and verifications that ensure adherence to stringent chemical, environmental and social standards,” Schultz said. “If a company or product is truly eco-friendly and made without chemicals of concern, then they’ll have verifiable evidence of such claims thanks to these certifications.”

How can you keep your kids safe?

Having a safe sleeping space is crucial for kids’ overall health and well-being, both short- and long-term. According to Schultz, it’s near impossible to avoid all chemicals, but parents can take action to reduce their children’s exposure to harmful toxins.

“When it comes to common allergens, the top two offenders you need to be on the lookout for are latex and wool,” he explained. “Latex, specifically, is commonly used in organic crib mattresses as a substitute for questionable materials like polyurethane foam (including memory foam).

“But natural or synthetic, latex is a highly allergenic material – and the safest place to test whether the baby has a latex allergy (affecting 6% of the population) is NOT their crib mattress.

“The National Institute of Health (NIH) publishes timelines as a part of their Safe to Sleep® campaign,” he added. “These timelines feature key moments in baby sleep safety history and highlight what has changed.

“Additional sleep safety tips, including what kind of bedding and firmness to choose, can be found here. By being proactive and informed, parents can significantly reduce their children's exposure to harmful chemicals in mattresses, ensuring a safer sleep environment.”